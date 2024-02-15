Cambium Networks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues of $40.2 million , decreased 7% sequentially, and decreased 52% year-over-year

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.





GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages)

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2022 Revenues

$ 40.2

$ 43.0

$ 84.5

$ 40.2

$ 43.0

$ 84.5 Gross margin

(21.7) %

25.5 %

49.0 %

(19.4) %

27.7 %

49.6 % Operating margin

(97.8) %

(51.3) %

11.2 %

(84.9) %

(36.1) %

15.6 % Net (loss) income

$ (39.0)

$ (26.2)

$ 10.0

$ (26.4)

$ (12.1)

$ 10.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin













(81.8) %

(33.5) %

16.9 %





GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues

$ 220.2

$ 296.9

$ 220.2

$ 296.9 Gross margin

32.3 %

48.9 %

33.8 %

49.5 % Operating margin

(26.6) %

6.7 %

(17.5) %

11.6 % Net (loss) income

$ (63.6)

$ 20.2

$ (30.7)

$ 26.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin









(15.5) %

13.1 %

1 Refer to Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and for reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for the for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended December 31, 2023.

"Our revenue shortfall was due in part to an $11 million reduction to revenues mostly as the result of incentives and discounts provided to distributors related to our Enterprise business during the fourth quarter 2023. As expected, we delivered a solid quarter of government defense shipments in our Point-to-Point business, received meaningful orders for our new 6 GHz products in the Point-to-Multi-Point business ahead of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC's) approval, and continued to make significant reductions in channel inventories for the Enterprise business," said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO.

Kurk continued, "The approval of 6 GHz spectrum by the FCC will accelerate the growth of the Point-to-Multi-Point business during 2024. We believe we are well positioned to deliver future growth and are taking the necessary steps to rationalize business operations and improve operating efficiencies to benefit our operating results during calendar 2024."

Revenues of $40.2 million for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $44.3 million year-over-year primarily as a result of lower revenues due in part by an $11.0 million reduction to revenues mostly as the result of incentives provided to distributors offering aggressive Enterprise product discounts to clear excess channel inventories, high stock rotations, slowing economies, and lower Point-to-Multi-Point revenues with the weakness primarily from regions outside of North America, partially offset by higher Point-to-Point revenues due to increased defense revenues. Revenues for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased by $2.8 million compared to $43.0 million for the third quarter 2023, primarily due to lower Enterprise revenues due to the previously mentioned Enterprise rebates, stock rotations, as well as economic headwinds, while Point-to-Multi-Point revenues decreased primarily due to weakness in EMEA partially offset by strength in North America from customers purchasing 6 GHz products under experimental licenses ahead of the FCC's approval of 6 GHz spectrum, and strength in the Point-to-Point business due to higher defense revenues.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was (21.7)%, compared to 49.0% for the fourth quarter 2022, and 25.5% for the third quarter 2023. GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was $39.3 million, compared to operating income of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and operating loss of $22.1 million for the third quarter 2023. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was $39.0 million, or net loss of $1.41 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.0 million, or net earnings of $0.35 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2022, and net loss of $26.2 million, or net loss of $0.95 per diluted share for the third quarter 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was (19.4)% and included the $11 million reduction in revenues as the result of price incentives provided to distributors, and inventory reserves of approximately $18.9 million mostly for Enterprise products, and compared to 49.6% for the fourth quarter 2022, and 27.7% for third quarter 2023. Non-GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was $34.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $13.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and a non-GAAP operating loss of $15.5 million for the third quarter 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was $26.4 million, or a net loss of $0.95 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or net earnings of $0.36 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2022, and net loss of $12.1 million, or a net loss of $0.44 per diluted share for the third quarter 2023. For the fourth quarter 2023, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $32.9 million or (81.8)% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million or 16.9% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2022, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.4 million or (33.5)% of revenues for the third quarter 2023.

For full year 2023, revenues of $220.2 million decreased by $76.7 million compared to full year 2022. GAAP gross margin was 32.3% for full year 2023 compared to 48.9% for 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.8% of revenues for full year 2023, compared to 49.5% of revenues for 2022. GAAP operating loss of $58.6 million for full year 2023 compared to GAAP operating income of $19.9 million for 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $38.6 million or (17.5)% of revenues for full year 2023, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $34.3 million or 11.6% of revenues during 2022. GAAP net loss for full year 2023 was $63.6 million, or a net loss of $2.31 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $20.2 million, or net earnings of $0.72 per diluted share for 2022. For full year 2023, non-GAAP net loss was $30.7 million or a net loss of $1.10 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income $26.9 million or net earnings of $0.94 per diluted share for 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2023 was a loss of $34.2 million or (15.5)% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $38.8 million or 13.1% of revenues for 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $6.2 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and net cash used in operating activities of $0.2 million for the third quarter 2023. Cash totaled $18.7 million as of December 31, 2023, $29.5 million lower than December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $40.2 million , decreased 7% sequentially, and were lower by 52% year-over-year.

, decreased 7% sequentially, and were lower by 52% year-over-year. GAAP net loss of $39.0 million or a net loss of $1.41 per diluted share, non-GAAP net loss of $26.4 million or a net loss of $0.95 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $10.0 million , or net earnings of $0.35 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2022, and non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million or net earnings of $0.36 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2022.

or a net loss of per diluted share, non-GAAP net loss of or a net loss of per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of , or net earnings of per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2022, and non-GAAP net income of or net earnings of per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $32.9 million or (81.8)% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million or 16.9% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2022.

or (81.8)% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of or 16.9% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was $6.2 million , compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022.

, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of for the fourth quarter 2022. Surpassed 20 million radios shipped since becoming a standalone company.

Increased net new channel partners by over 1,500 year-over-year, an increase of 12%.

Devices under cnMaestro™ cloud management increased 14% year-over-year.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $220.2 million decreased 26% compared to 2022.

decreased 26% compared to 2022. Enterprise revenues of $39.1 million decreased 64% compared to 2022.

decreased 64% compared to 2022. Point-to-Multi-Point revenues of $95.2 million decreased 17% compared to 2022.

decreased 17% compared to 2022. Point-to-Point revenues of $80.8 million increased 20% compared to 2022.

increased 20% compared to 2022. GAAP net loss of $63.6 million or a net loss of $2.31 per diluted share, non-GAAP net loss of $30.7 million or a net loss of $1.10 per diluted share.

or a net loss of per diluted share, non-GAAP net loss of or a net loss of per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $34.2 million or (15.5)% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $38.8 million or 13.1% of revenues for 2022.

Cambium Networks' financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, acquisitions, pending legal matters, or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in the company's financial outlook to the extent they are reasonably foreseeable; however, actual results may differ materially from the outlook.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Outlook

Taking into account our current visibility, the financial outlook as of February 15, 2024, for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, is expected to be as follows:

Revenues between $43.0 - $48.0 million

- GAAP gross margin between 39.3%-42.3%; and non-GAAP gross margin between 41.0%-44.0%

GAAP operating expenses between $28.5 - $29.5 million ; and non-GAAP operating expenses between $25.4 - $26.4 million

- ; and non-GAAP operating expenses between - GAAP operating loss between $9.2 - $11.6 million ; and non-GAAP operating loss between $5.3 - $7.8 million

- ; and non-GAAP operating loss between - Interest expense, net of approximately $0.8 million

GAAP net loss between $8.6 - $11.0 million or a net loss between $0.31 and $0.39 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net loss between $6.1 - $8.6 million or a net loss between $0.22 and $0.31 per diluted share

- or a net loss between and per diluted share; and non-GAAP net loss between - or a net loss between and per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA loss between $4.1 - $6.6 million ; and adjusted EBITDA margin between (8.6)%-(15.4)%

- ; and adjusted EBITDA margin between (8.6)%-(15.4)% GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 12.0%-15.0%; and non-GAAP effective tax rate which is not meaningful

Approximately 28.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Cash requirements are expected to be as follows:

Paydown of debt: $0.7 million

Cash interest expense: approximately $0.6 million

Capital expenditures: $2.0 - $3.0 million

Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook

Revenues between $215.0 - $245.0 million , a decrease of between 2% to an increase of approximately 11%

- , a decrease of between 2% to an increase of approximately 11% GAAP gross margin approximately 43.0%; and non-GAAP gross margin approximately 44.0%

GAAP net loss between $13.3 - $27.3 million or a net loss between $0.47 and $0.98 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net (loss) income between $(13.6) - $2.3 million or between a net loss of $0.48 and net earnings of $0.08 per diluted share

- or a net loss between and per diluted share; and non-GAAP net (loss) income between - or between a net loss of and net earnings of per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA margin between (2.7)%-4.1%

Conference Call and Webcast

Cambium Networks will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET today, February 15, 2024. To join the financial results live webcast and view additional materials which will be posted to the investor website, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0916ee75cac74a599dd6f1ea618e78a4. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.

In addition, Cambium Networks president & CEO, Morgan Kurk will present and hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco; and on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in person at the ROTH Capital Partner Annual Conference in Dana Point, California. To join the live webcasts for the JMP Securities and ROTH Capital conferences, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcasts, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning our expected next quarter revenues, net income and cash. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this document are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those described in the "Risk factors" section of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023, and Form 10-Qs filed on May 9, 2023, August 2, 2023, and November 3, 2023. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations include: the unpredictability of our operating results; our inability to predict and respond to emerging technological trends and network operators' changing needs; the impact of political tensions between the United States and other countries such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions with China and the evolving events in Israel and Gaza; the strength of the dollar and the impact on the cost of our products globally; current or future unfavorable economic conditions, both domestically and in our foreign markets, including the risk of a global or localized recession; our inability to predict and respond to emerging technological trends and network operators' changing needs; the impact of competitive pressures on the development of our new products; the impact of actual or threatened health epidemics and other outbreaks; our limited or sole source suppliers' inability to acquire or produce third-party components to build our products and the impact of supply shortages, extended lead times or changes in supply or cost of components needed to manufacture our products; our ability to effectively forecast demand or manage our inventory, including our channel inventory, which may cause us to record write-downs for excess or obsolete inventory; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which subjects us to risks of product delivery delays and reduced control over product costs and quality; our reliance on distributors and value-added resellers for the substantial majority of our sales; the inability of our third-party logistics and warehousing providers to deliver products to our channel partners and network operators in a timely manner; or our distributors' and channel partners' inability to attract new network operators or sell additional products to network operators that currently use our products; the technological complexity of our products, which may contain undetected hardware defects or software bugs or subject our products to the risks of ransomware or malware or other cyber-attack; our channel partners' inability to effectively manage inventory of our products, timely resell our products or estimate expected future demand; and current or future unfavorable economic conditions, both domestically and in foreign markets.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





















Revenues

$ 40,206

$ 43,046

$ 84,507

$ 220,195

$ 296,899 Cost of revenues

48,934

32,087

43,138

149,062

151,759 Gross profit

(8,728)

10,959

41,369

71,133

145,140 Gross margin

-21.7 %

25.5 %

49.0 %

32.3 %

48.9 % Operating expenses



















Research and development

13,057

13,151

12,874

53,478

49,865 Sales and marketing

9,726

9,675

12,148

42,599

44,452 General and administrative

6,207

8,688

5,422

27,398

24,982 Depreciation and amortization

1,596

1,545

1,475

6,210

5,961 Total operating expenses

30,586

33,059

31,919

129,685

125,260 Operating (loss) income

(39,314)

(22,100)

9,450

(58,552)

19,880 Operating margin

(97.8) %

(51.3) %

11.2 %

(26.6) %

6.7 % Interest expense, net

725

620

559

2,521

1,977 Other (income) expense, net

(10)

63

15

271

(114) (Loss) income before income taxes

(40,029)

(22,783)

8,876

(61,344)

18,017 (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(1,021)

3,417

(1,135)

2,230

(2,183) Net (loss) income

$ (39,008)

$ (26,200)

$ 10,011

$ (63,574)

$ 20,200





















(Loss) earnings per share



















Basic

$ (1.41)

$ (0.95)

$ 0.37

$ (2.31)

$ 0.75 Diluted

$ (1.41)

$ (0.95)

$ 0.35

$ (2.31)

$ 0.72 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding to compute

(loss) earnings per share



















Basic

27,680,080

27,619,281

27,109,926

27,519,476

26,919,550 Diluted

27,680,080

27,619,281

28,273,786

27,519,476

28,025,278





















Share-based compensation included in costs and expenses:



















Cost of revenues

$ 47

$ 45

$ 56

$ 207

$ 219 Research and development

1,005

1,037

1,258

4,699

4,532 Sales and marketing

547

597

702

2,572

2,603 General and administrative

1,212

1,166

879

4,115

3,326 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 2,811

$ 2,845

$ 2,895

$ 11,593

$ 10,680

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) (Unaudited)





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 18,710

$ 48,162 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $283 and $577

64,103

89,321 Inventories, net

66,878

57,068 Recoverable income taxes

222

117 Prepaid expenses

6,589

11,857 Other current assets

6,069

6,464 Total current assets

162,571

212,989









Noncurrent assets







Property and equipment, net

12,879

11,271 Software, net

11,985

8,439 Operating lease assets

7,894

4,011 Intangible assets, net

7,675

9,173 Goodwill

9,842

9,842 Deferred tax assets, net

15,238

12,782 Other noncurrent assets

1,335

955 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 229,419

$ 269,462 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 19,120

$ 31,284 Accrued liabilities

44,767

28,042 Employee compensation

5,071

7,394 Current portion of long-term external debt, net

3,186

3,158 Deferred revenues

8,765

8,913 Other current liabilities

13,117

8,429 Total current liabilities

94,026

87,220 Noncurrent liabilities







Long-term external debt, net

21,926

24,463 Deferred revenues

10,473

8,617 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

6,595

2,170 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,619

1,619 Total liabilities

134,639

124,089 Shareholders' equity







Share capital; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022;

27,834,908 outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 27,313,273 outstanding at December 31, 2022

3

3 Additional paid in capital

152,768

138,997 Treasury shares, at cost, 260,236 shares at December 31, 2023 and 209,461 shares at December 31, 2022

(5,624)

(4,922) Accumulated (deficit) earnings

(50,752)

12,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,615)

(1,527) Total shareholders' equity

94,780

145,373 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 229,419

$ 269,462

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income

$ (39,008)

$ (26,200)

$ 10,011 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization of software and intangible assets

2,414

2,294

1,972 Amortization of debt issuance costs

99

81

75 Share-based compensation

2,811

2,845

2,895 Deferred income taxes

(2,744)

3,612

(3,202) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence

10,958

4,577

2,024 Other

(431)

155

(31) Change in assets and liabilities:











Receivables

9,399

22,457

(3,470) Inventories

1,928

(1,993)

(8,451) Prepaid expenses

2,224

(772)

(3,768) Accounts payable

(7,141)

(5,156)

3,114 Accrued employee compensation

(145)

(527)

1,293 Other assets and liabilities

13,410

(1,619)

1,564 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(6,226)

(246)

4,026 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment

(1,228)

(1,125)

(1,332) Purchase of software

(1,118)

(2,185)

(1,230) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,346)

(3,310)

(2,562) Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayment of term loan

(656)

(656)

(657) Payment of debt issuance costs

(122)

—

— Issuance of ordinary shares under ESPP

578

—

839 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(48)

(219)

(226) Proceeds from share option exercises

—

6

1,872 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(248)

(869)

1,828 Effect of exchange rate on cash

1

(24)

11 Net (decrease) increase in cash

(8,819)

(4,449)

3,303 Cash, beginning of period

27,529

31,978

44,859 Cash, end of period

$ 18,710

$ 27,529

$ 48,162













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Income taxes paid

$ 964

$ 1,120

$ 438 Interest paid

$ 486

$ 474

$ 310

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Point-to-Multi-Point

$ 22,575

$ 23,596

$ 29,656

$ 95,197

$ 114,941 Point-to-Point

21,874

15,809

21,276

80,765

67,083 Enterprise

(5,478)

2,499

31,992

39,097

109,844 Other

1,235

1,142

1,583

5,136

5,031 Total Revenues

$ 40,206

$ 43,046

$ 84,507

$ 220,195

$ 296,899





















REVENUES BY REGION























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 North America

$ 27,056

$ 17,768

$ 44,350

$ 131,943

$ 133,897 Europe, Middle East and Africa

3,418

14,274

20,007

44,169

90,883 Caribbean and Latin America

5,303

5,726

9,244

20,729

31,223 Asia Pacific

4,429

5,278

10,906

23,354

40,896 Total Revenues

$ 40,206

$ 43,046

$ 84,507

$ 220,195

$ 296,899

Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these financial measures reflect our ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business and provides information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Although the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may vary from company to company, our detailed presentation may facilitate analysis and comparison of our operating results by management and investors with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results in their public disclosures. These non-GAAP financial measures are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income as reported in our consolidated statements of operations excluding the impact of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) income tax provision (benefit); (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) nonrecurring expenses, (v) share-based compensation expense, and (vi) restructuring expenses. EBITDA is widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the profitability of companies. EBITDA eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net finance costs), tax positions (such as the availability of net operating losses against which to relieve taxable profits), the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We adjust EBITDA to also exclude nonrecurring expenses since this is one-time in nature and does not reflect our ongoing operations. We adjust EBITDA for share-based compensation expense which is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks' control. As a result, management excludes this item from Cambium Networks' internal operating forecasts and models. We also adjust EBITDA to exclude nonrecurring expenses and restructuring expenses as these relate to events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and to provide a more accurate comparison of our ongoing business results.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP net income are used as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period-to-period comparisons because they exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, nonrecurring legal expenses, amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of capitalized software costs as we do not consider these costs and expenses to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Share-based compensation expenses are excluded. Management may issue different types of awards, including share options, and restricted share units, and excludes the associated expense in this non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control.

Amortization of acquired intangibles includes customer relationships and is excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Amortization of capitalized software costs include capitalized research and development activities amortized over their useful life and included in cost of revenues and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Restructuring expenses consist primarily of severance costs for employees which are not related to future operating expenses. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of Cambium Networks' ongoing business results.

Our non-GAAP tax adjustments include the tax impacts from share-based compensation expense including excess or decremental tax benefits available to the company that are recorded when incurred. Non-GAAP results exclude the effect of a valuation allowance recorded against tax assets for the cumulative loss related to our UK operation. Cambium Networks excludes these amounts to more closely approximate the company's ongoing effective tax rate after adjusting for one-time or unique non-recurring items. The associated non-GAAP effective tax rate is also applied to the gross amount of non-GAAP adjustments for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP net income in total and on a per-share basis. This approach is designed to enhance the ability of investors to understand the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP adjustments which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares are shown as outstanding during the entire period presented and include dilutive shares if their effect on earnings per share is dilutive. We also use non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares to provide more comparable per-share results across periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of our GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations in the use of non-GAAP measures because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment concerning exclusions of items from the comparable non-GAAP financial measure. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, or may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We present a "Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the tables below.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net (loss) income

$ (39,008)

$ (26,200)

$ 10,011

$ (63,574)

$ 20,200 Interest expense, net

725

620

559

2,521

1,977 (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(1,021)

3,417

(1,135)

2,230

(2,183) Depreciation and amortization of software and intangible assets

2,414

2,294

1,972

9,025

7,596 EBITDA

(36,890)

(19,869)

11,407

(49,798)

27,590 Share-based compensation

2,811

2,845

2,895

11,593

10,680 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

1,191

2,602

—

4,049

511 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (32,888)

$ (14,422)

$ 14,302

$ (34,156)

$ 38,781





















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(81.8) %

(33.5) %

16.9 %

(15.5) %

13.1 %

The following table reconciles all other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 GAAP gross profit

$ (8,728)

$ 10,959

$ 41,369

$ 71,133

$ 145,140 Share-based compensation expense

47

45

56

207

219 Amortization of capitalized software costs

818

750

497

2,815

1,635 Restructuring and nonrecurring expense

69

152

—

221

— Non-GAAP gross profit

$ (7,794)

$ 11,906

$ 41,922

$ 74,376

$ 146,994 Non-GAAP gross margin

-19.4 %

27.7 %

49.6 %

33.8 %

49.5 %





















GAAP research and development expense

$ 13,057

$ 13,151

$ 12,874

$ 53,478

$ 49,865 Share-based compensation expense

1,005

1,037

1,258

4,699

4,532 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expense

1,145

630

—

2,031

— Non-GAAP research and development expense

$ 10,907

$ 11,484

$ 11,616

$ 46,748

$ 45,333





















GAAP sales and marketing expense

$ 9,726

$ 9,675

$ 12,148

$ 42,599

$ 44,452 Share-based compensation expense

547

597

702

2,572

2,603 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

34

350

—

384

166 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$ 9,145

$ 8,728

$ 11,446

$ 39,643

$ 41,683





















GAAP general and administrative expense

$ 6,207

$ 8,688

$ 5,422

$ 27,398

$ 24,982 Share-based compensation expense

1,212

1,166

879

4,115

3,326 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

(57)

1,470

—

1,413

345 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$ 5,052

$ 6,052

$ 4,543

$ 21,870

$ 21,311





















GAAP depreciation and amortization

$ 1,596

$ 1,545

$ 1,475

$ 6,210

$ 5,961 Amortization of acquired intangibles

375

374

374

1,498

1,603 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization

$ 1,221

$ 1,171

$ 1,101

$ 4,712

$ 4,358





















GAAP operating (loss) income

$ (39,314)

$ (22,100)

$ 9,450

$ (58,552)

$ 19,880 Share-based compensation expense

2,811

2,845

2,895

11,593

10,680 Amortization of capitalized software costs

818

750

497

2,815

1,635 Amortization of acquired intangibles

375

374

374

1,498

1,603 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

1,191

2,602

—

4,049

511 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

$ (34,119)

$ (15,529)

$ 13,216

$ (38,597)

$ 34,309





















GAAP pre-tax (loss) income

$ (40,029)

$ (22,783)

$ 8,876

$ (61,344)

$ 18,017 Share-based compensation expense

2,811

2,845

2,895

11,593

10,680 Amortization of capitalized software costs

818

750

497

2,815

1,635 Amortization of acquired intangibles

375

374

374

1,498

1,603 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

1,191

2,602

—

4,049

511 Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income

$ (34,834)

$ (16,212)

$ 12,642

$ (41,389)

$ 32,446





















GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes

$ (1,021)

$ 3,417

$ (1,135)

$ 2,230

$ (2,183) Valuation allowance impacts

17,721

5,292

—

23,013

— Tax rate change

(2,753)

119

118

(2,753)

(873) Tax impacts of share vesting

169

80

(221)

168

(221) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(1,039)

(1,314)

(753)

(3,991)

(2,886) All other discrete items

(6,662)

3,373

(2,598)

(3,561)

(3,714) Non-GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes

$ (8,457)

$ (4,133)

$ 2,319

$ (10,645)

$ 5,511 Non-GAAP ETR

24.3 %

25.5 %

18.3 %

25.7 %

17.0 %





















GAAP net (loss) income

$ (39,008)

$ (26,200)

$ 10,011

$ (63,574)

$ 20,200 Share-based compensation expense

2,811

2,845

2,895

11,593

10,680 Amortization of capitalized software costs

818

750

497

2,815

1,635 Amortization of acquired intangibles

375

374

374

1,498

1,603 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

1,191

2,602

—

4,049

511 Non-GAAP adjustments to tax

8,475

8,864

(2,701)

16,866

(4,808) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(1,039)

(1,314)

(753)

(3,991)

(2,886) Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$ (26,377)

$ (12,079)

$ 10,323

$ (30,744)

$ 26,935 Non-GAAP fully weighted basic shares

27,844

27,662

27,313

27,835

27,313 Non-GAAP fully weighted diluted shares

27,861

27,744

28,605

27,871

28,578 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP basic share

$ (0.95)

$ (0.44)

$ 0.38

$ (1.10)

$ 0.99 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP diluted share

$ (0.95)

$ (0.44)

$ 0.36

$ (1.10)

$ 0.94

