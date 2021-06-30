Cambium Networks Ships 10 Millionth Radio

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced it has shipped the 10 millionth radio since its inception in October of 2011. Communications service providers, enterprises, schools, municipalities and industrial network operators around the world deliver gigabit-speed fixed wireless and Wi-Fi access solutions with centralized cloud management. They are meeting connectivity needs with velocity and economically with Cambium Networks' wireless fabric portfolio of solutions.

"As MWC 2021 opens, Cambium Networks is proud to announce this great milestone. Our fixed wireless and Wi-Fi solutions deliver high-performance connectivity for business and residential applications, campus connectivity, small cell and Wi-Fi hotspot backhaul," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Network operators value the performance and reliability in deployments from major city centers to remote villages in Nepal. Our latest 60 GHz millimeter wave solutions make it easy to provide gigabit-speed connectivity to urban city centers, suburban or rural communities."

"Fixed wireless access is now a mainstream broadband technology, and it is vital to economic growth and addressing digital equality," said Chris DuPuy, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "In the past decade, the fixed wireless industry has expanded its support of many new frequencies and protocols that enable expanded capacities and distances. The result of these innovations is that in the next five years, we forecast that fixed wireless unit shipments will grow more than twice as fast as the next-fastest broadband system: optical access."

Fixed wireless and Wi-Fi technologies from Cambium Networks are enabling significant connectivity solutions around the world:

Cambium Networks has shipped more than 9,500 fixed wireless point to point radios for national defense and border security applications around the world.

More than 1,600 municipalities have deployed Cambium Networks radios as part of the WiFi4EU program, an initiative promoting free access to Wi-Fi connectivity for citizens in public spaces including parks, squares, public buildings, libraries, health centers and museums in municipalities throughout Europe .

. In Colombia , the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications (MinTIC) project is deploying Cambium Networks equipment to bring broadband to 14,745 schools and 7,400 municipalities.

, covering more than 32,000 miles of track throughout 28 states, uses Cambium Networks wireless technology for critical infrastructure connectivity. Cambium Networks is the leader in fixed wireless solutions for the oil and gas market with 8 of the top 10 largest producers in North America deploying fixed wireless solutions for field area connectivity.

deploying fixed wireless solutions for field area connectivity. The Reha clinic in Bolzano, Italy improves dementia patient care by monitoring and tracking residents and staff with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags connecting beacons from multiple systems over indoor Wi-Fi.

improves dementia patient care by monitoring and tracking residents and staff with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags connecting beacons from multiple systems over indoor Wi-Fi. The largest fixed wireless broadband service provider in the United States serves a multi-state region using Cambium Networks equipment. A small entrepreneurial Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) connects a small population on Washington Island in northern Wisconsin where wired technology was not feasible.

serves a multi-state region using Cambium Networks equipment. A small entrepreneurial Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) connects a small population on in northern where wired technology was not feasible. Fixed wireless and Wi-Fi solutions are bridging the digital divide to connect students in McAllen, Texas as well as connectivity for tribal communities.

as well as connectivity for tribal communities. More than 10,000 partners around the globe provide fixed wireless and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions to bring connectivity solutions featuring Cambium Networks equipment.

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners.

Cambium Networks is celebrating a Decade of Excellence in 2021 with more than 10 million radios shipped worldwide since commencing operations in 2011.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

