Cambium Networks Simplifies LEO Satellite and LTE/5G Cellular Connected Networks with Public IP Addressing

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless and wired networking solutions, today announced an innovative capability in its Network Service Edge (NSE) security and SD-WAN platform that enables service providers to assign static public IP addresses over WireGuard VPN tunnels — solving the long-standing issue of public IP unavailability over low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite and LTE/5G cellular internet connections.

Unlike most solutions that depend on cloud-hosted services, Cambium's design allows Private Network operators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) to deploy the NSE in their data centers and deliver services directly to customer sites also equipped with NSE. This architecture provides partners complete control of the traffic path while delivering business-grade performance, SD-WAN intelligence, and next-generation firewall protection at every location.

"A significant number of our customers required a static public IP for remote visibility, secure access, and equipment management, but that simply wasn't possible before due to CGNAT restrictions," said Chris Lynch, Director, APC Solutions in the UK. "With Cambium NSE, we can now deliver that capability through secure, tunnelled public IPs, bringing business-class connectivity and control to locations operating on satellite or 5G links."

How It Works

To implement the solution, service providers deploy the NSE as a hub in their data center with a pool of public IPv4 addresses. Each customer site installs the NSE at the edge at their site, from which an encrypted WireGuard tunnel is created back to the hub. Through this tunnel, the customer's NSE receives a dedicated static public IP address, even when connected behind a LEO satellite or cellular WAN connection.

Traffic is routed through the provider's data center infrastructure, giving ISPs and MSPs complete visibility and control. At the same time, each spoke-site NSE delivers integrated SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion prevention, content filtering, and QoS features to protect and optimize local networks.

Expanding Connectivity and Capability

The combination of static IP overlays and edge security unlocks powerful use cases for satellite and cellular WAN connected networks:

Remote offices and retail sites on LEO satellite or LTE/5G gain stable IPs for VPN, VoIP, and cloud access.

on LEO satellite or LTE/5G gain stable IPs for VPN, VoIP, and cloud access. IoT and industrial deployments can host sensors and controllers behind secure, public-reachable endpoints.

can host sensors and controllers behind secure, public-reachable endpoints. Healthcare, energy, and education networks can ensure consistent remote management and compliance, even over wireless WANs.

can ensure consistent remote management and compliance, even over wireless WANs. MSPs and regional ISPs can launch differentiated "Static IP" service tiers with built-in SD-WAN resilience.

Provider-First Architecture

Cambium's hardware-centric, partner-hosted model ensures providers keep ownership of their customer data and network infrastructure. No Cambium-operated backbone or cloud routing is required. All orchestration and monitoring are handled via Cambium's cnMaestro™ management platform, providing single-pane visibility across hub and spoke NSE appliances.

"We designed NSE for partners who want to deliver high-value services without handing over customer traffic to a third party," said Bruce Miller, VP Enterprise Product Management, Cambium Networks. "By combining static IP overlays with SD-WAN and security at every site, our partners can deliver true enterprise-grade connectivity over LEO Satellite, LTE, or 5G WAN connections."

