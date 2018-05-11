Cambium Networks to Speak at Internet of Things World Conference

Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Cambium Networks, has been selected to speak at the conference in the Smart Cities Track. Imhoff's speaking session, "Wireless Communications Creating Potential for IoT to Empower Smart Cities," will take place on Thursday, May 17, at 2:00 p.m. in the second-floor meeting rooms 203/204.

In this session, Imhoff will explore current and emerging options to transport data from sensors to the dashboard where value can be derived through reporting, alerts and analytics – with emphasis on simplification of provisioning, installation and management of infrastructure and end devices. Imhoff will present case studies of actual deployments to bring these operational benefits to life.

"At IoT World, attendees can experience first-hand how Cambium Networks' connectivity solutions create a 'wireless fabric' in locations around the world that is put to use every day in intelligent traffic systems, public Wi-Fi access, with utilities' supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, emergency communications, and rural communications, environmental monitoring and other applications relevant to today's communities," said Imhoff. "These solutions offer powerful, resilient communications infrastructure that interconnects sensors and controls across large-scale field area networks – harnessing the potential of the IIoT to transform accumulated and real-time data into insightful knowledge and critical actions. By deploying Cambium Networks' wireless connectivity, users can leverage information, communication technology and IoT technology to create and manage safe, efficient communities."

Cambium Networks will be at booth #801 on the show floor and showcasing capabilities for the following products:

cnReach™ IIoT connectivity: N500 radios provide affordable narrowband wireless connectivity supporting distribution automation, substation switch and circuit control, and SCADA telemetry in the 220, 450, 700 and 900 MHz licensed and unlicensed bands. The N500 supports IP and Serial interfaces, as well as general I/O; providing for flexible deployment models and migration of legacy serial based networks.

cnPilot™ enterprise outdoor e500: e500 APs feature two Gigabit Ethernet ports and an AUX port capability, enabling outdoor deployment anywhere with additional power available for another backhaul radio, security camera or other additional equipment.

PMP 450i: The Cambium Networks 450 leads the wireless access network platform industry. Available in Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point options, the 450 platform is optimized for rate, reach, reliability and throughput. The 450i product platform is the most scalable industrial-grade wireless broadband solution available.

PTP 670: Cambium Networks combines best-in-class spectral efficiency and reliability with high-capacity multipoint (HCMP) deployment flexibility. With up to 450 Mbps aggregate throughput, PTP 670 systems let you flexibly, reliably and securely handle today's needs.

PTP 820: PTP 820 is a point-to-point licensed microwave backhaul platform that integrates leading networking functionality with the industry's most advanced microwave technologies, creating a superior transport solution.

Internet of Things World is the world's largest IoT event, featuring the top technologies and case studies for every industry IoT impacts. More than 12,000 leaders and innovators from across the IoT ecosystem will converge in one place, creating the ultimate opportunity for networking and building partnerships. The comprehensive agenda includes 150+ speaking sessions, covering Industrial IoT, Smart Homes, Smart Cities, Security, Edge Computing, Smart Buildings & Construction, AI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Transportation.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Cambium Networks' commitment to continuous innovation in wireless access is demonstrated in the millions of radios deployed in thousands of networks that benefit communities around the world. Team members also contribute to social responsibility activities to serve the communities in which they live. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

