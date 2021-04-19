Cambium Networks Unveils Program to Help Channel Partners Grow Their Business with Healthcare Wi-Fi 6 Solutions and Partner Programs

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced a partner program focused on healthcare solutions with an ecosystem of benefits including special reseller pricing for Wi-Fi 6 access points (AP), cnMatrix™ switches, cloud management and associated software planning tools. The new ConnectedPartner vertical market program, a global program specializing in senior living, assisted care, and healthcare clinics and facilities, has enrolled more than 50 Value Added Resellers (VARs) and System Integrators since its debut in March.

The Reha clinic in Bolzano, Italy wanted to improve dementia patient care by monitoring and tracking patients and staff with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wearable tags, which required high-density Wi-Fi and BLE coverage across the clinic. CWS Digital Solutions, a leading IT systems integrator, installed Cambium Networks e600 and e430 Wi-Fi access points to provide patient data collection and locationing capabilities to meet the coverage and device density requirements. "Technology improves patient care, and too often multiple technologies can become complicated," said Luca Passini CWS CEO. "We chose Wi-Fi technology from Cambium Networks because of its ability to integrate with multiple beacons of different brands, outstanding support to customize the application, and easy AP configuration."

"In healthcare, Wi-Fi has to be reliable and able to work with voice systems and diagnostic equipment that connect through the internet," said Rad Sethuraman, vice president of product line management at Cambium Networks. "That's where Cambium Networks partners will have an edge. This program will enable our partners to deploy the technology that is so needed for providing the best possible care."

"Wi-Fi 6 solutions from Cambium Networks deliver the connectivity we need for residents, staff and guests," said Bruce A. Weintraub, CEO of HealthSignals, a North America provider of connectivity solutions for senior living. "Centralized management makes it easy for our team to provision, install and monitor connectivity in multiple facilities so that we can improve quality of care, while reducing maintenance costs."

Cambium Networks has a proven track record of delivering multi-gigabit broadband in hospitals, clinics and care facilities. Its technology has been tested for interoperability with vital ecosystem partners, including Stanley Healthcare, Spectralink, Vocera and Ascom for voice over Wi-Fi healthcare communications systems. In addition, Cambium Networks' solutions are IEC-60601 certified for healthcare and integrate with leading medical device ecosystem vendors, asset tracking, nurse collaboration and video applications. Also, a recent Tolly Group report showed that Wi-Fi 6 Access Points from Cambium Networks outperformed Aruba, Meraki (Cisco) and Ruckus in terms of performance and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

"When we meet with healthcare customers, they tell us they want the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 technology to achieve higher throughput speeds and interoperability with Wi-Fi 6 devices but without the prohibitive cost of something that's super high capacity," said Martín Ruiz, director of Ibersystems Solutions in Spain. "Cambium's technology allows wireless integrators like us to provide the connectivity that healthcare workers need to improve safety and efficiency – and ultimately offer better quality of care to their patients."

Cambium Networks' full range of solutions are available through its global network of partners .

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact:

Dave Reddy

Big Valley Marketing for Cambium

+1 (650) 868-4659

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks