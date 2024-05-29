Cambium's ONE Network for Enterprise Expands cnMatrix Switch Portfolio

Simplifying Management Across the Network Stack from End device to the WAN Edge with Network Automation and Compelling Economics

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced an expansion of its cnMatrix switch portfolio with enhanced network automation and a new fiber aggregation switch. These additions extend Cambium Networks' ONE Network solution which simplifies deployment and operation of wired and wireless LAN and broadband technologies. This single solution approach, spanning from the WAN edge to end devices, reduces costs and increases reliability and security through automation and AI-based analytics.

ONE Network Approach: Comprehensive Solutions Across the Stack

Cambium Networks' ONE Network platform provides seamless integration and management across the entire network stack. Including Wi-Fi, switching, security, network services and SD-WAN, ONE Network addresses every aspect of enterprise networking, ensuring unified management, security, and automation.

Full Stack Management: cnMatrix switches fully integrate with ONE Network, allowing centralized management through Cambium's cnMaestro™ system. This enables solution providers to manage all network components from a single pane of glass, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Simplified Deployment: ONE Network's zero-touch deployment streamlines installation and reduces configuration errors, with centralized control and auditing to ensure reliable operations across the network.

Comprehensive Security: Common policies enforce consistent security measures across the stack, supported by 24/7 vulnerability monitoring of the LAN and WAN. This unified approach minimizes gaps and strengthens overall network security.

The new cnMatrix EX3024F fiber aggregation switch extends Cambium's EX3000 series of switches with an advanced feature set, including:

High Performance Architecture : The EX3024F switch offers 24 SFP+ 10 Gbps fiber ports, dual internal power supplies, and advanced L2/L3 switching capabilities, delivering robust performance and enabling growth for modern enterprise networks.

: The EX3024F switch offers 24 SFP+ 10 Gbps fiber ports, dual internal power supplies, and advanced L2/L3 switching capabilities, delivering robust performance and enabling growth for modern enterprise networks. Scalable Aggregation : The EX3024F is designed to aggregate 20+ Cambium EX- or TX-series switches, servers, or other network systems, providing up to 80 Gbps uplinks and downlinks. This capacity delivers scalability and flexibility for diverse deployment scenarios, including enterprise campuses, education, hospitality, utilities, and more.

: The EX3024F is designed to aggregate 20+ Cambium EX- or TX-series switches, servers, or other network systems, providing up to 80 Gbps uplinks and downlinks. This capacity delivers scalability and flexibility for diverse deployment scenarios, including enterprise campuses, education, hospitality, utilities, and more. Network Automation: cnMatrix provides powerful out-of-box automation to configure an end-to-end Cambium network with minimal effort. Policy-based automation (PBA) extends this with a powerful rules-based system to automate ongoing network moves, adds and changes without the need to touch the network. PBA also prevents security breaches on unused ports by ensuring only authorized devices gain network access.

"Cambium's cnMatrix switches significantly simplify our network deployments by working seamlessly together with Cambium fixed wireless and Wi-Fi in a single cnMaestro dashboard," said Dustin Jurman, CEO at Cambium partner Rapid Systems. "We have applications for the new fiber aggregation switch in campus backhaul, public safety, and our wireless ISP business. The economics of the solution are very attractive as well compared to common alternatives in the market."

With Cambium's ONE Network solution, all elements are deployed and managed from a single platform:

cnMaestro™ network management includes multi-tenancy to enable managed service providers to easily scale across many customers.

cnMatrix Ethernet switches include indoor and ruggedized versions for flexible deployment options in campus networks.

A comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor enterprise Wi-Fi access points includes high-density solutions for demanding high usage environments and exceptional outdoor performance at long ranges.

Network Services Edge consolidates network services, security gateway, and WAN access into a single solution supporting a complete network stack.

"Wireless fiber" using point-to-point or point-to-multipoint fixed wireless (5, 6, and 60 GHz) with ePMP™, cnWave, or Bridge-in-a-Box to quickly and economically connect buildings or sites at a fraction of the cost of wired or fiber links.

To experience the power of Cambium's ONE Network, including managing a full network stack from a single pane of glass, check out an interactive demo here.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium's wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies, allowing customers to focus more on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks