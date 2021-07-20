Cambre & Associates, LLC Announces New Managing Partner Hannah Moore

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding Partner Glenn T. Cambre Jr. of Cambre & Associates, LLC merges law firms with Personal Injury Attorney Hannah Moore. After a three-month tenure consulting on personal injury cases, Mr. Cambre and Ms. Moore decided to combine efforts and resources to fight personal injury injustice together. The accident injury law firm welcomes Managing Partner Hannah Moore's decades worth of experience, business acumen and winning attitude.

Cassie Preston, Shelton Marshall, Areion Gamble, Glenn Cambre, Hannah Moore, Rachel Green, Keleigh Williams

"Being introduced to Glenn Cambre was only a serendipitous encounter in the series of events that were to follow," shares Attorney Hannah Moore. "I am elated and grateful to make this announcement as I continue to grow a firm that truly cares about its clients and fights to get them the results they deserve."

Hannah Moore started her career at some of Georgia's most reputable law firms. Moore opened her own law office and achieved favorable settlements for numerous clients. She was introduced to Glenn Cambre through a mutual business associate and began consulting for Cambre & Associates in the litigation department. Moore continued to run her own personal injury law firm on the side, but the two founders could see great success in creating a partnership together.

"Working with Attorney Hannah Moore opened opportunities to leverage both our strengths and ambitions in building a law firm that serves the greater good. Ms. Moore has been a tremendous asset to our team and embodies our values of Results, Integrity and Service," says Founding Partner Glenn T. Cambre Jr.

Since its inception in 2014, Cambre & Associates has built a trusted team of personal injury attorneys, case managers, intake specialists and administrative staff to serve the Atlanta area and surrounding communities in Georgia. Cambre & Associates represents clients who are victims in cases including: car/truck/motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, bus/train/airplane crashes, boat wrecks/collisions/impacts, slip and fall injuries, brain/back/neck/spinal cord injuries, burn injuries, premises liability, uber/lyft/taxicab accidents, nursing home and elder abuse, medical malpractice, dog bites, workers compensation, negligence and catastrophic injuries.

To learn more, please visit www.GlennCambre.com

About Cambre & Associates, LLC.

Cambre and Associates LLC consists of seven personal injury attorneys admitted to both state and federal courts across the state of Georgia. The team of attorneys have an extensive amount of education and trial experience in complex personal injury litigation.

Press Contact Information

Chidere Igwe

[email protected]

470-870-7716

Cambre & Associates

