Cambria Adds Third Wisconsin Hotel With Milwaukee Opening

Located at 503 N. Plankinton Ave., the Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown provides easy access to the region's top business and entertainment destinations, including the Wisconsin Center convention complex, the Harley-Davidson Museum and Fiserv Forum arena. The hotel opens amid a $5 billion development surge in the Milwaukee area, and is situated a short drive from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and near major national and regional corporations, including Harley Davidson, Johnson Controls, GE Health, and MillerCoors, a Molson Coors company. Steps from the hotel is Milwaukee Intermodal Station, the city's major rail and bus transportation hub — among the busiest Amtrak stations in the Midwest.

"True to the brand's promise of offering guests a unique sense of space and place, the Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown embodies all its location has to offer — Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee RiverWalk and Wisconsin Avenue, the city's main thoroughfare — putting travelers in the middle of the action of this major Midwest market," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We're thrilled to continue the Cambria brand's busy summer openings pace in this vibrant city."

The new-construction Cambria Milwaukee Downtown features upscale amenities that appeal to modern guests, including:

Design elements that reflect the regional flora surrounding the city, its freshwater history and the area's wooded parks

A full-service gourmet bar and restaurant, complete with regional cuisine, small bites, local craft beers and custom cocktails

Multi-function meeting space for approximately 100 people

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

An indoor heated pool

A state-of-the-art fitness center

An outdoor courtyard

"We are thrilled to be part of the team behind the opening of the first Cambria in downtown Milwaukee — and Concord's first property in the state of Wisconsin," said Mark Laport, President and CEO of Concord Hospitality. "We look forward to welcoming guests and allowing visitors the chance to experience the city, surrounding areas and the Badger State."

The Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown will be managed by Concord Hospitality, an award-winning hotel management and development company. The hotel was developed by Chicago-based Murphy Development Group, which also developed the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District.

"Our positive experience bringing Choice Hotels' upscale Cambria brand to Chicago's Theater District made this exciting opportunity in Milwaukee all the more appealing," said John T. Murphy, chairman and CEO, Murphy Development Group. "Milwaukee is one of the Midwest's foremost destinations for both business and leisure travelers. We're thrilled for guests to experience the Cambria Milwaukee Downtown's immersive concept in this one-of-a-kind city with so much to offer."

There are currently more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades building relationships with investors, partners, and third-party hotel owners on more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability and success. Concord Hospitality believes that its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

About Murphy Development Group

Murphy Development Group, LLC, focuses on generating development opportunities in the multifamily, hospitality and office sectors across the country. Through sound investment strategies and extensive due diligence, the dynamic development team identifies, evaluates and executes the projects by combining sound financial modelling, economic analysis and entrepreneurial creativity. The Murphy Development Group, LLC, with additional support by the MB Real Estate team, have led numerous developments owned by affiliates of MDG including: Lincoln Park 2550, 1326 S. Michigan apartment tower, Hyatt Centric Chicago "The Loop," the Chicago Motor Club redevelopment into a Hampton Inn, and the Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic. To learn more, visit MurphyDevGroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

