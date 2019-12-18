Cambria Completes Reorganization of the Cambria Core Equity ETF into the Core Alternative ETF

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Investment Management L.P. ("Cambria") announced that at the Special Meeting of the Shareholders held on December 10, 2019, the Shareholders approved the Reorganization of the Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: CCOR), a series of Cambria ETF Trust, into the correspondingly newly-created series of the Listed Funds Trust, the Core Alternative ETF (NYSE Arca: CCOR) in a tax-free transaction (the Reorganization).

The Reorganization will become effective on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

"We have had a wonderful relationship with David Pursell the past few years, and we're excited for his new beginning. I speak for everyone in the Cambria family that we all wish David Pursell and his team the very best," said Mr. Meb Faber, CEO of Cambria.

David Pursell, CEO of Core Alternative Capital, added, "The team at Core Alternative Capital would like to thank Meb and Cambria for a great partnership the past two years. Our team will continue to build on the success we had at Cambria and look to build Core Alternative Capital into a leader in the actively managed alternative ETF space."

Investors should note that:

The ticker symbol and other identifiers for the newly created Fund will remain unchanged.

The new Fund will remain listed on NYSE Arca.

The investment objective and principal investment strategies will remain unchanged.

Core Alternative Capital LLC will replace Cambria as the investment adviser to the new Fund.

as the investment adviser to the new Fund. Shareholders will not experience any adverse tax consequences or transactions costs as a result of the Reorganization.

For additional information about the Fund or to review the Fund's prospectus, SAI or other documents, please visit www.corealtfunds.com.

Media Contact: Dp@corealtcapital.com

