Cambria Estate Winery Announces 2024 Philanthropic Partner, American Farmland Trust

The women-owned and led winery pledges $25,000 every year to support initiatives to empower women's leadership for a more sustainable world

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Estate Winery, the Santa Maria Valley winery founded in 1986 and known for its single vineyard Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, is proud to announce its 2024 philanthropic partner, American Farmland Trust. Each year during March, Women's History Month, Cambria partners with an organization that works to create a more sustainable world and provide opportunities for women.

A champion for women's empowerment and sustainability efforts in the wine industry, Cambria has partnered with American Farmland Trust this year, pledging $25,000 to directly support their Women for the Land initiative.

Founded in 1980, American Farmland Trust is dedicated to preserving America's farms and ranches. With a focus on protecting agricultural land, promoting environmental farming practices, and supporting farmers, they take a holistic approach to their projects, research, and advocacy. The 'Women for the Land' initiative is a prime example of their dedication to empowering women in agriculture, who are responsible for farming or co-farming 43% of U.S. farmland. The program helps women access national and state conservation program support to protect, improve the sustainability of, and hold on to their farms.

"At Women for the Land, we are committed to building a more equitable agriculture that centers women, non-binary and BIPOC producers, which this gift from Cambria allows us to keep doing in new and creative ways," says Gabrielle Roesch-McNally, Women for the Land Director.

Rising by uplifting others, Cambria has been honored to partner with a variety of nationwide and local Santa Barbara County nonprofit organizations that share in its values of empowering women, protecting the environment, and making the world a more equitable place for all. Every year during the month of March, the winery has pledged $25,000 to directly support their efforts in creating a just world for women and girls. Previous philanthropic partners include Equality Now, The Women's Earth Alliance, SeaTrees, and The Women's Empowerment Program of Amazon Frontlines, among others; local organizations supported by this initiative include the Food Bank of Santa Barbara, and California Community Foundation Cal Poly BIPOC Scholarship.

"We are proud to partner with American Farmland Trust and support their work to create a more sustainable world and provide opportunities for women in agriculture," says Jill Russell, Winemaker at Cambria Estate Winery. "Their mission closely aligns with the core values that Cambria holds. We encourage others to join us in celebrating Women's History Month and consider supporting organizations like these, who actively provide support and resources to create a better world and a platform for women to succeed."

To learn more about Cambria Estate Winery and their Women's History Month philanthropic initiatives, as well as how you can support this year's partner, American Farmland Trust, please visit www.cambriawines.com/story/celebrating-women and follow Cambria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @CambriaWines.

About Cambria Estate Winery

Cambria Estate Winery is one of Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara County's most iconic, storied wineries dating back to 1986. With a proud legacy of strong female leadership, starting with founder Barbara Banke, and her daughters Katie and Julia, who now carry on the family tradition as co-proprietors; to its general manager Denise Shurtleff who previously spent two decades as winemaker, and current winemaker, Jill Russell, who joined the winery in 2017, alongside a team largely consisting of women. The winery produces exceptional Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays that are the truest expression of its single vineyard sourcing from its eponymous Julia's Vineyard and Katherine's Vineyard. Every wine bearing the Cambria name is 100% sustainably grown and produced on the estate.

About American Farmland Trust

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms, No Food message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 7.8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally-sound farming practices on millions of additional acres and supported thousands of farm families.

SOURCE Cambria Estate Winery