Cambria Hotels Celebrates Grand Opening in Chandler, Ariz.

The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, live music, raffle and tours of the property, which includes poolside cabanas, a state-of-the art fitness center, lounge and 1,300 square feet of multi-function meeting space. Guests enjoyed a taste of the Southwest, as well as the Cambria brand's signature local craft beer selections and specialty cocktails.

Speakers at the event included Andy Burch, vice president, operations of Concord Hospitality; Chris Anderson, managing director and local city leader for Hines; and Rick Hertan, director of brand operations for Cambria Hotels. The group expressed their excitement in bringing the second Cambria property to Phoenix, joining the Cambria Hotel North Scottsdale Desert Ridge, and the coast-to-coast expansion of the brand's portfolio.

The Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler – Fashion Center is part of a mixed-use development project that includes office space, luxury apartments, retail offerings and a pedestrian promenade to the Chandler Fashion Center. The project recently received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement honoring healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings.

"The Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler – Fashion Center is one of several properties to have recently opened in the western United States," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands at Choice Hotels. "We look forward to offering modern business travelers a locally-inspired option when visiting the Phoenix area. Through our collaboration with Hines and Concord Hospitality Enterprises, we have created a space that provides guests with an experience embracing all that the community has to offer, featuring thoughtful design elements and modern essentials."

Choice Hotels worked with global real estate investment company and developer, Hines, to open the Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler – Fashion Center.

"Working with Choice Hotels and Concord Hospitality to bring an upscale hotel to the growing Phoenix market has been a great experience," said Anderson. "The Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler – Fashion Center is an ideal destination for today's on-the-go business professional, offering chic shopping and dining options. The Cambria brand is a perfect fit for guests looking for a locally-inspired experience tailored to their needs."

Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler – Fashion Center

Located at 3165 West Fry Rd., the newly constructed Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler – Fashion Center features 136 rooms custom-designed for the modern business traveler. The hotel features a pool with cabanas, a fitness room, lounge area, and 1,300 square-feet of multi-function meeting space. In addition, the property has onsite dining, including a menu comprised of locally-inspired specialties, signature cocktails, local craft beers, as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches. The hotel, the second Cambria to open in the Phoenix area, is near many Phoenix area attractions, including premier golf courses, national parks and several corporate offices. The Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler – Fashion Center is part of the Chandler Viridian, a 25-acre mixed-use development project and is the result of a collaboration with Hines and Concord Hospitality Enterprises. For more information on Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler – Fashion Center, visit www.cambriachandler.com.

About Cambria Hotels

Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 201 cities in 24 countries. Hines has approximately $111 billion of assets under management, including $60 billion for which Hines provides fiduciary investment management services, and $51 billion for which Hines provides third-party property-level services. The firm has 108 developments currently underway around the world. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired 1,295 properties, totaling over 422 million square feet. The firm's current property and asset management portfolio includes 506 properties, representing over 210 million square feet. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades partnering with owners and its investors on more than $2.5 billion in in premium branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, both for third party owners and partners, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and a hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability. Learn more at www.concordhotels.com.

