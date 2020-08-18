Cambria Hotels Continues Coast-To-Coast Expansion In Top Leisure Destinations

"With leisure travel returning faster than business travel right now, we're thrilled to offer these getaways so guests can have the chance to relax, rejuvenate and disconnect," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Ocean City is a vibrant seaside town and one of the most popular beach destinations on the east coast, while the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country connects guests to some of Northern California's most well-known and picturesque vineyards. Both hotels, which represent the brand's substantial growth across the country, are in easily accessible drive-to locations as today's travelers pursue road trips more often than air travel."

The eight-story, 137-room Cambria Hotel Ocean City - Bayfront is Cambria's fourth property in Maryland and further bolsters its strong presence throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Located at 13 Saint Louis Ave., in Ocean City, the hotel is just steps from the Boardwalk and the Inlet, which are home to a variety of summer concerts and special events. Guests can also walk to two classic beachside amusement parks and many shopping options along the shore, and can easily drive to other attractions like the Outlets Ocean City shopping center, Splash Mountain Water Park and Northside Park. The hotel's central location also provides easy access to Ocean City Town Skatepark, as well as some of the area's most popular restaurants.

The Cambria Hotel Ocean City - Bayfront offers:

- Rooftop bar with panoramic ocean views.

- Indoor heated pool and hot tub, as well as a seasonal outdoor pool with a poolside tiki bar and cabanas.

- Outdoor recreational area with fire pits.

- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush bedding and private balconies, all of which overlook the Isle of Wight Bay and its sunset views.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms featuring Bluetooth mirrors, luxe bath products and custom terry.

- On-site dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as grab-and-go options.

- More than 2,400 square feet of multi-function meeting and event space.

- State-of-the-art fitness center with waterfront views.

The four-story, 135-room Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country, which is the brand's third property in California, is in the heart of California's wine country at 5870 Labath Ave., in Rohnert Park. Guests planning a wine-tasting getaway can easily explore Sonoma County's almost 60,000 acres of vineyards and more than 400 wineries at their leisure or join a guided excursion with North Bay Wine Country Tours. Travelers also have the option to enjoy other popular attractions such as Crane Creek Regional Park and Graton Casino, which are just a few miles from the hotel. Business travelers can take advantage of the hotel's proximity to San Francisco and many of the region's top employers, such as Keysight Technologies, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, St. Joseph Health and Sonoma State University.

The Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country provides the following:

- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design-sensible fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms featuring Bluetooth mirrors, luxe bath products and custom terry.

- Al fresco and poolside dining at the hotel's on-site restaurant and bar, Sam & Mary's, featuring locally inspired dishes, specialty cocktails and craft beers from Sonoma County brewers. The hotel also offers a 24/7 marketplace with freshly prepared grab-and-go options.

- Multi-function meeting and event space.

- Outdoor heated pool and hot tub.

- Outdoor patio with fire pits.

- State-of-the-art fitness center featuring Peloton bikes.

- Pet-friendly accommodations.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

The Cambria Hotel Ocean City - Bayfront was developed by Tauhid Islam of PiNNacle Hospitality Group and Mihir Wankawala of The Wankawala Organization, while the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country was developed by Stratus Development Partners, LLC and is managed by Azul Hospitality Group. There are over 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., with 80 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria Hotels ®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

