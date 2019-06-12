Cambria Hotels Debuts Second Location in Charleston

Inspiration for the 126-room river-view hotel and grand opening event was drawn from Charleston's rich heritage, coastal roots, and unparalleled hospitality. Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, guests enjoyed low-country boil cuisine, a craft beer showcase from Holy City Brewing Company, whose brews will be featured on the hotel's seasonal, local craft beer menu, and a sweetgrass basket weaving demonstration – a nod to the city's more than three-century long handicraft tradition.

Speakers at the event included Mayor John Tecklenburg, Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands for Choice Hotels Janis Cannon, and CEO of RREAF Holdings Kip Sowden, who all expressed excitement for Charleston's newest Cambria hotel. During the event, representatives from RREAF Holdings and New Castle Hotels & Resorts also presented a $1,500 check to the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston to mark the beginning of the hotel's ongoing collaboration with the organization.

"Charleston has long been revered as a top leisure destination – ranked no. 1 by Conde Nast Traveler eight years in a row and counting – and it also has a thriving corporate presence, which makes it the ideal home for multiple Cambria hotels," said Cannon. "Like the city that surrounds it, the Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview exudes authentic Southern charm, style and tradition delivered in a modern way. The new hotel is another premier destination for visitors, whether they're in town for business or leisure."

The Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview features design-forward amenities, including:

Stunning views of the nearby Ashley River

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

The Ripley Grill, featuring a contemporary take on regional favorites, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails

Multi-function meeting space

State-of-the-art fitness center

Outdoor pool, terrace and firepits

Locally inspired artwork

Complimentary parking and shuttle service to locations within five miles

Located at 84 Ripley Point Dr., the hotel offers guest convenient access to the corporate offices of The Boeing Company, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, and Blackbaud, as well as popular attractions, including the Charleston City Market, Riley Waterfront Park, Historic King Street, the South Carolina Aquarium, and the Historic Downtown District.

"The Cambria Hotels is known for delivering a genuine sense of space and highly-personalized service to guests, making it the perfect brand for the Charleston market and its visitors. Choice Hotels and the Cambria team have been incredible teammates in helping us bring this project to fruition, and we look forward to sharing the best of Charleston with visitors," said Sowden.

"New Castle Hotels has a long tradition of working closely with the community to celebrate and share the local culture with visitors," said Jeremy Buffam, principal, New Castle Hotels & Resorts. "We are privileged to continue this commitment through our work with the new Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview and know the hotel – a sterling representation of Charleston's heart and soul – will deliver an unforgettable guest experience."

The Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview joins the Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant - Charleston, which opened in July 2018. Several other Cambria hotels are expected to open across the Palmetto State, including locations in Fort Mill, Greenville, Summerville, and Spartanville.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About RREAF Holdings

RREAF Holdings is a privately-held commercial real estate firm based in Dallas, Texas. Formed in 2010 to develop high quality projects, create programmatic acquisition platforms and provide superior service and value to a wide range of investors from institutional capital partners to high net worth individuals, RREAF has a history of success in the acquisition, development, asset management, ownership, repositioning, and financing of complex real estate projects throughout the United States. Please visit www.RREAF.com for more information.

About New Castle Hotels & Resorts

Shelton Connecticut-based New Castle Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning independent third-party hotel manager, owner and developer with 21hotels and resorts and more than 3,000 rooms under contract or in development. New Castle's growing portfolio of hotels spans nine states and two Canadian provinces, including several historic landmark hotels and resorts. The privately-held company was established by Chairman Emeritus David Buffam in 1980 and consistently ranks among the top hotel management and development companies in North America. For more information, please visit www.newcastlehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

