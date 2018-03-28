Cambria Hotels Opens in Downtown Philadelphia

Located at 219 S. Broad Street on the Avenue of the Arts in the heart of downtown Philadelphia, the 223-room, 15-story upscale property, features Attico, a 3,000 square foot rooftop restaurant and bar, offering guests unparalleled views of the city as the only rooftop restaurant and bar on Broad Street. The hotel also features locally-inspired design elements, including art commissioned by Philadelphia-based artist and illustrator Hawk Krall, 2,500 square feet of multi-function meeting space, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The ground floor of the hotel will be occupied by Del Frisco's Grille, an upscale bar and grill with a private dining room. In addition, the hotel offers contemporary onsite indoor and outdoor dining including a signature bar, serving a menu comprised of local specialties, liquor, wine, and local craft beers, as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches.

The Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown – Center City is in the epicenter of arts, culture and history, and is within walking distance to many local destinations, including the Kimmel Center, City Hall, Rittenhouse Square, Reading Terminal Market, One Liberty Observation Deck and the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Numerous five-star restaurants and retail shops are close by, and the hotel is also conveniently located near the Market Street office corridor, home to several major corporations, including Comcast, AmerisourceBergen and Aramark.

"The Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown – Center City is a sterling representation of the brand with its prime location, local feel and excellent upscale amenities, including a rooftop bar with one-of-a-kind views of the city. Philadelphia is one of the largest cities in the country and offers both rich tradition and progressive modernity, making it an ideal location for hotel guests and locals alike," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands at Choice Hotels. "This property has special meaning because of the close and long-term relationship between our chief development officer, David Pepper, and Jim Pearlstein, both of whom are Philadelphia natives. Pearl Properties is an experienced developer and has been a tremendous teammate in bringing this property to fruition and helping the brand's continued expansion to major U.S. markets desired by the modern traveler."

Built by Pearl Properties, the building was designed by DAS Architects, Inc., of Philadelphia, and will be managed by Concord Hospitality Enterprises.

"Opening the doors of the Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown – Center City truly is a major milestone as we bring forth our first hotel. Choice Hotels has been an incredible collaborator throughout every step of the development process, providing all of the support and resources needed to bring this great property to life," said Jim Pearlstein, founder and president of Pearl Properties. "We cannot wait for guests to experience this distinct and local upscale hotel in the heart of all of the action."

About Cambria Hotels

Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About Pearl Properties

Pearl Properties, LLC (Pearl) is a full service real estate company engaged in the development, acquisition and management of mixed use properties throughout the Philadelphia Metropolitan area. With expertise in development, construction, acquisitions, property leasing, physical property management and asset management, Pearl has assembled a portfolio of mixed use assets in irreplaceable locations. To learn more, visit www.pearl-properties.com.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades partnering with owners and its investors on more than $2.5 billion in in premium branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, both for third party owners and partners, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and a hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability. Learn more at www.concordhotels.com.

