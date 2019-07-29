Cambria Hotels Welcomes First Iowa Location

The newly constructed, four-story, 112-room upscale hotel is located in the heart of the rapidly growing Quad Cities region at 5061 Competition Drive, close to the Quad City International Airport and within walking distance to the TBK Bank Sports Complex—a regional attraction that is spurring further development of the Interstate 80 corridor. The hotel is also a short drive from major employers, including 3M, Deere & Company (John Deere), Arconic, and the Rock Island Arsenal, a major U.S. Army installation.

"Bettendorf's location in a metropolitan area alongside the 'mighty Mississippi' is the perfect place to open the first Cambria hotel in Iowa," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With access to prominent businesses as well as recreational riverfront activities, we expect the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf – Quad Cities to exceed the needs of modern travelers, whether they're in town for work or play."

The design elements of Cambria Hotel Bettendorf – Quad Cities are inspired by the Mississippi River, with nods to bridges, dam systems, and wildlife to provide experience-hungry guests with a rich sense of place. Amenities include:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

A bistro and full-service bar offering food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites

Multi-function meeting space

Indoor heated pool

State-of-the-art fitness center

Frontier Hospitality Group developed the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf – Quad Cities, the first Choice-branded property in their portfolio.

"We are thrilled to work with Choice Hotels to bring our vision for this hotel to life," said Dan Huber, owner and CEO, Frontier Hospitality Group. "The TBK Bank Sports Complex and the transformative commercial development springing up at Interstate 80 and Middle Road indicated we needed a hotel well suited for both the corporate and leisure guest. We are confident our Cambria hotel will fit the bill and be a welcome addition for travelers who want an upscale guest experience in this exciting city," says Huber.

There are currently more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Frontier Hospitality Group

Frontier Hospitality Group (FHG) is co-owned by Bart T. Baker and Daniel Huber, who reside in the Quad Cities area. Founded by Mr. Baker's family in 1950, FHG is celebrating 69 years of owning and operating hotels. Mr. Huber is the former CEO of DavenportOne and has co-owned FHG along with Mr. Baker since 2007. Together with their partners, Baker and Huber own and operate three hotels in Iowa—the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Bettendorf, the Best Western Plus SteepleGate Inn in Davenport, and the Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel and Conference Center; as well as two hotels in Ill.: the Holiday Inn Express in Moline, located at the Quad Cities International Airport and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in East Peoria.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

