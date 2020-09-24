Cambria Launches Multi-Factor, Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Investment Management, LP, an independent, investment advisory firm focused on quantitative asset management and alternative investments, today launched the Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG), listed on Cboe. The fund is actively managed with an expense ratio of 0.59%.

BLDG joins 11 other Cambria ETFs managed using quantitative, rules-based strategies that span asset classes and include value, core, and tactical strategies.

"Cambria is focused on offering quantitative, rules-based strategies that are unique alternatives to what is already available in the ETF marketplace," said Meb Faber, Cambria co-founder and CIO. "We view real estate as a core piece of the investment opportunity set, and BLDG offers investors global active exposure to real estate through a thoughtful, multi-factor approach focused on value, quality, and momentum. BLDG fits nicely with our firm's mission of engineering ETFs that focus on absolute returns with low correlation to traditional assets."

Cambria manages around $825 million in assets, enterprise-wide, across 12 ETFs, for individual investors, institutions, and registered investment advisors:

About Cambria Investment Management

Cambria Investment Management, LP, based in Los Angeles, California, is a SEC registered investment management firm employing a disciplined multi-asset, global quantitative research process. Cambria provides investment management services to high net worth individuals and institutions through separately managed accounts and public exchange-traded funds. Cambria is also the investment manager of twelve ETFs. Global diversification through asset allocation, coupled with prudent risk management, is the foundation of Cambria's investment philosophy. For more information, please visit www.cambriafunds.com.

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expense before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus which may be obtained by calling 855-383-4636 (ETF INFO) or visiting our website at www.cambriafunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

The Cambria ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors Inc., 1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, CO 80203, which is not affiliated with Cambria Investment Management, LP, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from social, economic, or political instability in other nations. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

The fund is actively managed using proprietary investment strategies and processes. There can be no guarantee that these strategies and processes will produce the intended results and no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. This could result in the Fund's underperformance compared to other funds with similar investment objectives.

The Fund's investments are concentrated in real estate-related industries, and the Fund may be susceptible to loss due to adverse occurrences affecting these industries including declines in the real estate market, decreases in property revenues, increases in interest rates, increases in property taxes and operating expenses, legal and regulatory changes, a lack of credit or capital, defaults by borrowers or tenants, environmental problems and natural disasters. The availability of mortgages and changes in interest rates may also affect real estate values.

SOURCE Cambria Investment Management, LP

