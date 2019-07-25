Cambria launches TOKE, a low-cost Cannabis ETF

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Investment Management, LP, today launched the Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE), listed on Cboe. The fund is actively managed, and is currently the lowest cost cannabis fund on the market with a gross expense ratio of 0.59% and a net expense ratio of 0.42%*.

TOKE joins a suite of 11 other Cambria ETFs, that span across tactical, core and value strategies.

"We founded Cambria on our deep belief in rules-based investing, which we believe can yield better long-term results for our clients. TOKE is our first thematic ETF, which we believe has the potential to be a long-term growth story characterized by structural and behavioral inefficiencies" said Meb Faber, Cambria co-founder and CIO.

"The fund management industry is dominated by a handful of firms with massive sales and distribution, but we believe investors are looking for original, authentic investment solutions. Our firm's growth to date is a testament to the trust of our over 30,000 investors who support us, our ideas, and our research. We've approached asset management a bit differently and we're excited to continue launching innovative solutions investors care about."

Cambria manages over $1 billion in assets under management, and investors include individuals, institutions, and registered investment advisors across its suite of ETFs.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Cambria Foreign Shareholder yield ETF (FYLD)

Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL)

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM)

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA)

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD)

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO)

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB)

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

Cambria Core Equity ETF (CCOR)

Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY)

Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE)

ABOUT CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP

Cambria Investment Management, LP, based in Los Angeles, California, is a SEC registered investment management firm employing a disciplined multi-asset, global quantitative research process. Cambria provides investment management services to high net worth individuals and institutions through separately managed accounts and public exchange-traded funds. Cambria is also the investment manager of eleven ETFs, including the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, the Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF, the Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF, and the Cambria Global Value ETF. Global diversification through asset allocation, coupled with prudent risk management, is the foundation of Cambria's investment philosophy. For more information, please visit www.cambriainvestments.com and www.cambriafunds.com

*Cambria has contractually agreed to waive fees until August 31, 2020. Lowest cost out of 4 US-registered ETFs investing in companies with a significant exposure to cannabis-related products, services, or research as of 07/09/2019.

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expense before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus which may be obtained by calling 855-383-4636 (ETF INFO) or visiting our website at www.cambriafunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

The Cambria ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company, 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Cambria Investment Management, LP, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from social, economic, or political instability in other nations. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

Cannabis Companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the local and federal level. They are subject to the risks associated with the agricultural, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries. Since the use of marijuana is illegal under United States federal law, federally regulated banking institutions may be unwilling to make financial services available to growers and sellers of marijuana. The Fund's investments are concentrated in the cannabis industry, and the Fund may be susceptible to loss due to adverse occurrences affecting this industry. The Fund is also expected to have significant exposure to the health care, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples sectors.

