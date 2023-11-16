Cambrian, a Leader in Wastewater Treatment, Water Reuse and Energy Recovery-As-A-Service, Receives Investment and $200 Million Growth Equity Commitment from Pennybacker

News provided by

Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC

16 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian Innovation (Cambrian), a leading turnkey wastewater treatment, water reuse and energy recovery-as-a-service company, today announced that funds affiliated with Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC (Pennybacker), a leading real assets investment manager, have made an investment into the company and committed up to $200 million to support Cambrian's growth.

Based in Boston, and founded in 2011 by Chief Executive Officer Matthew Silver, Cambrian has developed innovative technology to address wastewater treatment problems. Cambrian's flagship Water-Energy Purchase Agreement (WEPA) model allows commercial and industrial customers to pay only by the gallon treated, or kilowatt hour generated, capturing the economic savings and sustainability benefits of efficient water reuse while focusing on their core businesses.

Cambrian has implemented solutions with world renowned brands in food, beverage, and lifestyle resort industries, including Anheuser-Busch, Sapporo, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, and Discovery Land. The company has received accolades from the World Economic Forum as a technology pioneer and as a global circular economy leader.

"Across the U.S. and internationally the need for sustainable water treatment, water reuse, and clean energy, has never been greater," Matthew Silver, CEO of Cambrian said. "Cambrian's innovative technology and business solutions help our customers address these resource needs without capital investment while saving money from day one. Pennybacker's support will help us expand and improve our offering to the benefit of all our customers."

Sam Warfield, Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure at Pennybacker, said, "We are excited to partner with the Cambrian team to offer its customers with a turnkey water and energy solution that provides both economic savings and sustainability benefits. This investment is a great example of Pennybacker's differentiated infrastructure strategy and the value of the Pennybacker Platform."

About Cambrian

Cambrian is a leader in commercial and industrial water-reuse and energy-recovery as a service. Leveraging its award winning, proprietary product suite, Cambrian provides turnkey wastewater treatment solutions that minimize life cycle and operating costs. With its flagship Water-Energy Purchase Agreement (WEPA) model, Cambrian will design, construct, install, own, and operate the water treatment system, charging only by the gallon treated or kilowatt hour generated —allowing customers to focus on their core businesses while realizing the multiple cost and environmental benefits of efficient water management. Founded out of MIT over a decade ago, Cambrian has implemented solutions with world renowned brands in food, beverage, and lifestyle resort industries, including Anheuser-Busch, Sapporo, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, and Discovery Land. The company has been highlighted as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a World Economic Forum Global Circular Economy Leader, and Top 50 Emerging Global Water Company. For more information, visit www.cambrianinnovation.com

About Pennybacker Capital

Pennybacker Capital is a leading real assets investment manager with offices in Austin, New York, Denver, and Charlotte. The firm pursues real estate and infrastructure strategies across the entire capital structure.

For more information, visit https://www.pennybackercap.com.

Media Contacts:
Margaret Kirch Cohen
Newton Park PR, LLC
M: +1 847-507-2229
[email protected]

Rich Chimberg
Newton Park PR, LLC
M: +1 617-312-4281
[email protected]

SOURCE Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.