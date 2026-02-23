Cambrian Appoints Bobb Campbell as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned wastewater executive to lead Cambrian through its next phase of growth

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian, a leader in sustainable wastewater treatment and reuse solutions for industrial clients, has announced the appointment of Bobb Campbell as Chief Executive Officer. Bobb has more than 30 years of experience in industrial water & wastewater treatment, with a proven track record of scaling operations, strengthening commercial execution, and building high-performing teams across complex, regulated markets.

Bobb Campbell, Cambrian CEO

Bobb joins Cambrian at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates growth to meet increasing demand for resilient, cost-effective, and sustainable water infrastructure. His background spans both operations and sales leadership, positioning him to guide Cambrian's expansion while maintaining operational rigor and customer trust.

"Cambrian's future is built on the foundation of its highly qualified employees. The quality we deliver to our partners is a direct result of how well we support each team member doing the work. As I step into this role, my focus is safety for every person, at every site, every day, and ensuring Cambrian remains a trusted partner to each of its clients for decades to come." - Bobb Campbell, Chief Executive Officer

Most recently, Bobb served as Chief Executive Officer of Envirogen Technologies, where he previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer for North America. In these roles, he led operational scale-up, drove commercial performance, and supported global growth initiatives for advanced water treatment technologies. His leadership experience also includes senior roles at De Nora Water Technologies, Pentair and Siemens Water (now Xylem).

Across his career, Bobb has consistently balanced innovation with execution, scaling businesses while maintaining a strong focus on safety, reliability, and customer outcomes. He is known for building teams from the ground up, mentoring leaders, and fostering cultures that prioritize accountability and continuous improvement.

As CEO, Bobb will focus on strengthening Cambrian's operational foundation, safety standards, advancing its site portfolio, and deepening partnerships with industrial customers seeking long-term wastewater treatment and reuse solutions.

About Cambrian

Cambrian delivers water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions that help industrial clients reduce costs, increase resilience, and meet sustainability goals. By combining innovative technologies with operational excellence, Cambrian supports customers across food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, data centers, steel, and other industrial sectors.

Media Contact:

Anna Pryor

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambrian Innovation