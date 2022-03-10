Cambrian Asset Management Announces Reopening of Systematic Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts

MILL VALLEY, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. ("Cambrian"), a quantitative investment firm specializing in digital assets, today announced that the Cambrian Bitcoin Systematic Trust and the Cambrian Ethereum Systematic Trust (the "Trusts") will be reopening to new subscribers on April 1. The Trusts were initially launched in October 2021 to qualified accredited investors with existing or seeking risk managed exposure to Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The first of their kind, the Trusts feature an actively managed systematic strategy that mitigates downside risks and maintains substantial upside potential while seeking to defer taxable events for investors. Cambrian runs assets of approximately $250 million.

Tony Fenner-Leitao, President of Cambrian, said, "Since Cambrian's inception we've implemented a unique investment approach that employs active risk management. Building on our flagship fund's (Cambrian Systematic Strategies) three-year track record, we effectively leverage the real-time collection of direct market data and the rigorous application of scientific methods to provide protection against large drawdowns, which is paramount when it comes to digital assets investing.

"We are pleased to offer new access to these investment vehicles, which have demonstrated the ability to sustain extreme volatility across digital markets," added Martin Green, Co-CIO and CEO of Cambrian. "Our experienced engineering, investment and technology teams work diligently to accomplish the critical goal of capturing as much upside as possible, while remaining focused on limiting downside risk and delivering strong annualized returns for our investors."

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Sudrania Fund Services Corporation serve as fund administrators for the Trusts. This marks the first cryptocurrency administration mandate for JP Morgan.

About Cambrian Asset Management, Inc.

Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is a digital asset investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area that manages private funds of digital assets for investors including high net worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors and non-profits. The Firm employs a quantitative, data-driven approach designed to generate superior risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated to other asset classes. Cambrian's senior team has complementary and deep experience in technology, finance, and science. Cambrian's backers include founders or principals from notable quantitative, hedge fund, venture capital, and technology firms such as Renaissance Technologies, First Round Capital, and Google.

For more information, visit: https://www.cambrianasset.com/ .

Important Notice and Disclosures

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or financial product and is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation to invest in the Trusts. Cambrian and its officers do not make any representation or warranty to any prospective investor regarding the legality of an investment by such person under applicable securities or other laws. An offering of securities will only be made pursuant to a private placement memorandum or term sheet (as supplemented from time to time, the "Offering Materials") and the governing documents of each Trust, each of which will be furnished to qualified, "accredited investors" as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This document is not, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Any investment in the Trusts is subject to various risks, which are discussed in the Offering Materials and should be carefully considered by prospective investors before making any investment decision.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to the future performance and business of the Trusts. Statements preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify some of the forward-looking statements. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that will or may occur in the future, including such matters as changes in market prices and conditions, the Trusts' operations, the plans of Cambrian and references to the Trusts' future success and other similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from such statements. These statements are based upon certain assumptions and analyses Cambrian has made based on its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate in the circumstances. Whether or not actual results and developments will conform to Cambrian's expectations and predictions, however, is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made based on Cambrian's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and neither the Trusts nor Cambrian are under a duty or undertakes an obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, other than as required by applicable laws. Investors are therefore cautioned against relying on forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

