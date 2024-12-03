Cambrian Asset Management Engages Allegiant Global Solutions and Compliance Risk Concepts as Compliance Consultants

Adds David Cielusniak as Outsourced Chief Compliance Officer

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. ("Cambrian"), a quantitative investment firm specializing in digital assets, today announced that it has engaged Allegiant Global Solutions, LLC ("Allegiant"), a consulting firm offering business solutions to help organizations optimize day-to-day activities, and Compliance Risk Concepts ("CRC"), a business-focused compliance advisory firm, as outsourced compliance consultants. As part of the agreement, David Cielusniak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allegiant, will act as the firm's outsourced Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), effective November 1.

In his newly appointed role at Cambrian, Mr. Cielusniak will provide specialist oversight, working closely with the firm's Vice President of Finance, Joe Duldulao, who previously held the responsibilities of CCO.

"We are thrilled to have David join Cambrian as we continue to invest in our team with the objective of meeting the most demanding operational and compliance standards. With extensive experience in senior compliance and operations roles, David brings valuable leadership and expertise to the Cambrian team. We look forward to the work he will do alongside Joe and CRC to enhance the firm's overall compliance efforts," said Tony Fenner-Leitão, President at Cambrian.

Mr. Cielusniak stated: "I look forward to contributing to the innovative and experienced team at Cambrian, as well as playing an important role in positioning the firm for continued success."

Mr. Cielusniak has over 20 years of experience working in the investment management industry, having held various Chief Operating Officer (COO) roles at firms such as TimesSquare Capital Management, Credit Suisse, MoffettNathanson, and Conquest Capital Group.

Prior to joining Conquest Capital Group as COO, Mr. Cielusniak began his career as an Associate at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, with a focus on legal and regulatory compliance. He holds a J.D from Fordham University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from Georgetown University.

About Cambrian Asset Management, Inc.

Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is a digital asset investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area that manages private funds of digital assets for investors including high net worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors and non-profits. The Firm employs a quantitative, data-driven approach designed to generate superior risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated to other asset classes. Cambrian's senior team has complementary and deep experience in technology, finance, and science. Cambrian's backers include founders or principals from notable quantitative, hedge fund, venture capital, and technology firms such as Renaissance Technologies, First Round Capital, and Google.

For more information, visit: https://www.cambrianasset.com/ .

