Cambrian Asset Management Launches Systematic Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. ("Cambrian"), a quantitative investment firm specializing in digital assets, today announced the launch of the Cambrian Bitcoin Systematic Trust and the Cambrian Ethereum Systematic Trust (the "Trusts").

The Trusts are the first of their kind and designed for institutional and accredited individual investors with existing or seeking exposure to Bitcoin or Ethereum. The Trusts feature an actively managed systematic strategy that looks to manage downside risks and maintain substantial upside potential while seeking to defer taxable events for their investors.

The Trusts will leverage the same systems employed by Cambrian with respect to its other strategies, which trade over 50 digital assets. Cambrian's systems are informed by over 100 billion historical market data points going back to 2014 and utilize proprietary execution algorithms that update in milliseconds to manage risk 24/7/365. Over the past nearly three years, these strategies have generated compound returns that are higher than a digital asset passive index, while suppressing downside volatility by greater than 70%.

Qualified accredited investors can subscribe directly to the Trusts, which require an initial minimum investment of $50,000 in cash or in-kind, at www.cambrianasset.com . Cambrian expects to file an application with OTC Markets for approval for public trading of shares of the Trusts approximately 12 months after the date of the first subscription.

"We are excited to offer a new way of investing in digital assets through the launch of these new Trusts," said Martin Green, Co-CIO and CEO of Cambrian. "Investors have asked us many times if they can use our systems to actively manage their Bitcoin or Ethereum exposure to protect against the material drawdowns that are endemic to digital assets markets. These Trusts seek to do just that and provide the same benefits to investors seeking to gain their first exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum."

"Demand for digital assets only continues to increase, especially among sophisticated institutional investors and family offices, who, because of the volatility of digital assets, are increasingly looking for a strong track record of active management," said Tony Fenner-Leitao, President of Cambrian. "We are proud to help investors tap into and benefit from the uncorrelated alpha that these assets can offer."

The Trusts will utilize JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as an initial fund administrator for preparation of NAV on a monthly basis and the preparation of the Trusts' annual financial statements. Sudrania Fund Services Corporation will serve as an initial fund administrator for the Trust's investor subscription processes, shareholder statement preparation, and calculation of daily NAV. Ernst & Young will serve as the independent certified public accountants of the Trusts.

Anchorage Digital Bank National Association, Coinbase Custody Trust Company, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, and NYDIG Trust Company LLC will serve as initial custodians for the Trusts. Chapman and Cutler LLP is serving as legal counsel. Signature Bank will serve as the Trusts' bank.

About Cambrian Asset Management, Inc.

Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is a digital asset investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area that manages private funds of digital assets for investors including high net worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors and non-profits. The Firm employs a quantitative, data-driven approach designed to generate superior risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated to other asset classes. Cambrian's senior team has complementary and deep experience in technology, finance, and science. Cambrian's backers include founders or principals from notable quantitative, hedge fund, venture capital, and technology firms such as Renaissance Technologies, First Round Capital, and Google.

For more information, visit: https://www.cambrianasset.com/ .

Important Notice and Disclosures

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or financial product and is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation to invest in the Trusts. Cambrian and its officers do not make any representation or warranty to any prospective investor regarding the legality of an investment by such person under applicable securities or other laws. An offering of securities will only be made pursuant to a private placement memorandum or term sheet (as supplemented from time to time, the "Offering Materials") and the governing documents of each Trust, each of which will be furnished to qualified, "accredited investors" as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This document is not, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Any investment in the Trusts is subject to various risks, which are discussed in the Offering Materials and should be carefully considered by prospective investors before making any investment decision.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to the future performance and business of the Trusts. Statements preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify some of the forward-looking statements. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that will or may occur in the future, including such matters as changes in market prices and conditions, the Trusts' operations, the plans of Cambrian and references to the Trusts' future success and other similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from such statements. These statements are based upon certain assumptions and analyses Cambrian has made based on its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate in the circumstances. Whether or not actual results and developments will conform to Cambrian's expectations and predictions, however, is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made based on Cambrian's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and neither the Trusts nor Cambrian are under a duty or undertakes an obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, other than as required by applicable laws. Investors are therefore cautioned against relying on forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

