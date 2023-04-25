Cambridge Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.1 million, or 9.7%, as compared to net income of $11.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.58 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $0.14, or 9.7%, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 include non-operating items, as detailed in the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to non-GAAP reconciliations within this release. Excluding these items, operating net income was $12.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 15.4%, as compared to operating net income of $15.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.62 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.30, or 15.6%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Financial performance ratios for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were as follows:

were as follows: Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.91% and Operating Return on Average Assets of 0.93%.



Return on Average Equity of 9.68% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 11.52%.

Asset quality at March 31, 2023 remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.18% and 0.13%, respectively.

remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.18% and 0.13%, respectively. The common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.51% at March 31, 2023 , from 9.31% at December 31, 2022 . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.32% at March 31, 2023 , from 8.12% at December 31, 2022 .

, from 9.31% at . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.32% at , from 8.12% at . Book value per share at March 31, 2023 increased to $67.14 from $66.38 at December 31, 2022 . Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2023 increased to $57.98 from $57.15 at December 31, 2022 .

increased to from at . Tangible book value per share at increased to from at . Available sources of liquidity at March 31, 2023 totaled approximately $2.7 billion . This is approximately two times the amount of uninsured deposits at March 31, 2023 .

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased by $31.2 million, or 0.6%, from $5.56 billion at December 31, 2022 to $5.53 billion at March 31, 2023.

Total loans decreased by $44.8 million, or 1.1%, from $4.06 billion at December 31, 2022 to $4.02 billion at March 31, 2023.

Residential real estate loans decreased by $17.1 million , from $1.65 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.63 billion at March 31, 2023 .

, from at to at . Home Equity loans decreased by $9.6 million , from $111.4 million at December 31, 2022 to $101.7 million at March 31, 2023 .

, from at to at . Commercial real estate loans decreased by $8.4 million , from $1.91 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.91 billion at March 31, 2023 .

, from at to at . Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $7.0 million , from $350.7 million at December 31, 2022 to $343.7 million at March 31, 2023 .

The Company's total investment securities portfolio decreased by $22.4 million, or 1.9%, from $1.21 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased by $158.6 million, or 3.3%, to $4.66 billion at March 31, 2023, as compared to $4.82 billion at December 31, 2022. Excluding wholesale deposits, total deposits decreased by $300.2 million, or 6.8% at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022.

The majority of the decrease in non-wholesale deposits in the first quarter occurred in the first two months through February, totaling $218.9 million , or 4.9%, as clients moved funds to take advantage of higher yields following recent rate increases. The month of March saw net non-wholesale deposit outflows of $81.1 million , or 1.9%, due to the banking industry challenges. Almost half of this amount ( $38.0 million ) moved to the Bank's Wealth Management division.

, or 4.9%, as clients moved funds to take advantage of higher yields following recent rate increases. The month of March saw net non-wholesale deposit outflows of , or 1.9%, due to the banking industry challenges. Almost half of this amount ( ) moved to the Bank's Wealth Management division. Certificates of deposit totaled $752.1 million at March 31, 2023 , an increase of $165.5 million from $586.6 million at December 31, 2022 , primarily due to increases in wholesale certificates of deposit. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $523.2 million and $381.6 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 , respectively.

at , an increase of from at , primarily due to increases in wholesale certificates of deposit. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were and at and , respectively. The cost of total deposits was 1.36% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , as compared to 0.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 1.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , as compared to 0.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . At March 31, 2023 , the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 1.28%, as compared 0.80% at the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

, as compared to 0.66% for the quarter ended . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 1.01% for the quarter ended , as compared to 0.45% for the quarter ended . At , the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 1.28%, as compared 0.80% at the quarter ended . The estimated level of uninsured deposits was 33.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 , as compared to 51.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 .

Borrowings totaled $241.0 million at March 31, 2023, representing a $135.8 million increase from $105.2 million at December 31, 2022, due to fluctuations in liquidity as a result of reduced deposit funding and an increase in cash balances.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $6.6 million, or 16.2%, to $34.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $40.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 45 basis points to 2.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 2.58%, representing a 43 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 3.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 5,312,194













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 34,431







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.63 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)









(643)





-0.05 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$ 5,312,194



$ 33,788





2.58 %

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023 the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $60,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 included the impact of the merger with Northmark Bank on the Company's allowance for credit losses under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") accounting standard. CECL requires the removal of Northmark Bank's prior allowance for loan losses through the balance sheet as goodwill and re-establishment of a new allowance for credit losses through the income statement within the provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased by $652,000, or 6.5%, to $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $10.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This change was primarily the result of higher other income and higher loan related derivative income, partially offset by lower wealth management revenue. Noninterest income was 23.8% of total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Other income increased by $483,000 , or 100.4%, to $964,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , as compared to $481,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , primarily due to success fees associated with Innovation Banking loans in addition to gains recognized on a community development fund investment.

, or 100.4%, to for the quarter ended , as compared to for the quarter ended , primarily due to success fees associated with Innovation Banking loans in addition to gains recognized on a community development fund investment. Loan related derivative income increased by $163,000 , or 229.6%, to $234,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , as compared to $71,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , primarily as a result of higher volume of loan related derivative transactions.

, or 229.6%, to for the quarter ended , as compared to for the quarter ended , primarily as a result of higher volume of loan related derivative transactions. Wealth management revenue decreased by $162,000 , or 2.0%, to $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , as compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2023 , an increase of $207.5 million , or 5.1%, from $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022 , primarily due to positive returns in both the bond and equity markets.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased by $3.5 million, or 11.1%, to $28.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $31.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, there was a decrease in non-operating expenses, professional services, and marketing expense, partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expense, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Non-operating expense decreased by $2.2 million , or 84.1%, to $424,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , from $2.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , primarily due to lower merger related expenses and contractual termination costs that were expensed during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

, or 84.1%, to for the quarter ended , from for the quarter ended , primarily due to lower merger related expenses and contractual termination costs that were expensed during the quarter ended . Professional fees decreased by $722,000 , or 39.1%, to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , from $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , primarily due to lower consulting fees associated with vendor contract negotiations and lower legal expenses associated with contract reviews and regulatory filings that were expensed during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

, or 39.1%, to for the quarter ended , from for the quarter ended , primarily due to lower consulting fees associated with vendor contract negotiations and lower legal expenses associated with contract reviews and regulatory filings that were expensed during the quarter ended . Marketing expense decreased by $702,000 , or 62.2%, to $426,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , from $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , primarily due to the timing of marketing spend.

, or 62.2%, to for the quarter ended , from for the quarter ended , primarily due to the timing of marketing spend. Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $159,000 , or 0.9%, to $18.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , from $18.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , primarily due to the seasonality of higher employee benefit costs during the first quarter combined with regular merit increases, partially offset by lower variable compensation expenses and reductions in positions within the residential lending group as a result of lower loan volume.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $7.3 million, or 0.18% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $38.0 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2023, as compared to $37.8 million, or 0.93% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $6,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to net loan recoveries of $16,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets and early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent):





Non-performing Assets





March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



March 31, 2022





(dollars in thousands)

Non-performing assets

$ 7,262



$ 6,542



$ 5,943

Non-performing loans/total loans



0.18 %



0.16 %



0.17 % Non-performing assets/total assets



0.13 %



0.12 %



0.12 %



Additional Asset Quality Indicators





March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



March 31, 2022





















Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.39 %



0.36 %



0.41 % Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



523.35 %



577.41 %



573.95 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans



0.95 %



0.93 %



1.00 %

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 25.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to 26.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Dividend and Capital

On April 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, which is payable on May 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2023. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Company's common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.51% at March 31, 2023, from 9.31% at December 31, 2022. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.32% at March 31, 2023 from 8.12% at December 31, 2022.

Book value per share at March 31, 2023 increased to $67.14 from $66.38 at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.83, or 1.5%, to $57.98 at March 31, 2023, as compared to $57.15 at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of increased earnings during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS





Three Months Ended







March 31,



December 31,



March 31,







2023



2022



2022







(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and Dividend Income

$ 51,742



$ 49,544



$ 33,898



Interest Expense



17,494





8,657





2,029



Net Interest and Dividend Income



34,248





40,887





31,869



Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses



60





3,681





(412)



Noninterest Income



10,715





10,063





11,354



Noninterest Expense



28,328





31,869





25,875



Income Before Income Taxes



16,575





15,400





17,760



Income Tax Expense



4,159





4,081





4,444



Net Income

$ 12,416



$ 11,319



$ 13,316

























Operating Net Income*

$ 12,722



$ 15,045



$ 13,316

























Data Per Common Share:



















Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.59



$ 1.45



$ 1.91



Diluted Earnings Per Share



1.58





1.44





1.89



Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.62





1.92





1.89



Dividends Declared Per Share



0.67





0.64





0.64

























Average Common Shares Outstanding:



















Basic



7,792,474





7,761,193





6,948,040



Diluted



7,826,162





7,819,574





7,010,983

























Selected Performance Ratios:



















Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.63 %



3.08 %



2.74 %

Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.58 %



3.01 %



2.67 %

Cost of Funds



1.34 %



0.65 %



0.17 %

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1.96 %



1.02 %



0.27 %

Cost of Deposits



1.36 %



0.66 %



0.17 %

Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



1.01 %



0.45 %



0.17 %

Return on Average Assets



0.91 %



0.81 %



1.09 %

Return on Average Equity



9.68 %



8.79 %



12.37 %

Efficiency Ratio*



63.00 %



62.55 %



59.86 %

Operating Return on Average Assets*



0.93 %



1.08 %



1.09 %

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



11.52 %



13.61 %



14.13 %

Operating Efficiency Ratio*



62.06 %



57.32 %



59.86 %



























March 31,



December 31,



March 31,







2023



2022



2022







(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Total Assets

$ 5,528,584



$ 5,559,737



$ 5,018,379



Total Loans

$ 4,018,082



$ 4,062,856



$ 3,417,213



Total Deposits

$ 4,656,776



$ 4,815,376



$ 4,473,735



Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 38,005



$ 37,774



$ 34,110



Allowance to Total Loans



0.95 %



0.93 %



1.00 %

Non-Performing Loans

$ 7,262



$ 6,542



$ 5,943



Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.18 %



0.16 %



0.17 %

QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



8.32 %



8.12 %



7.69 %

Book Value Per Share

$ 67.14



$ 66.38



$ 62.30



Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$ 57.98



$ 57.15



$ 54.52



Wealth Management AUM

$ 4,005,805



$ 3,875,747



$ 4,464,512



Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$ 4,267,343



$ 4,059,819



$ 4,659,297



* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





(dollars in thousands, except share information)

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 70,766



$ 30,719

Investment securities











Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $178,186 and $182,027, respectively)



152,183





153,416

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $879,323 and $885,586, respectively)



1,030,858





1,051,997

Total investment securities



1,183,041





1,205,413

Loans











Residential mortgage



1,631,751





1,648,838

Commercial mortgage



1,906,018





1,914,423

Home equity



101,715





111,351

Commercial and industrial



343,686





350,650

Consumer



34,912





37,594

Total loans



4,018,082





4,062,856

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(38,005)





(37,774)

Net loans



3,980,077





4,025,082

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



12,172





6,264

Bank owned life insurance



34,674





34,484

Banking premises and equipment, net



22,941





23,297

Right-of-use asset operating leases



23,855





25,098

Deferred income taxes, net



14,598





17,990

Accrued interest receivable



14,129





14,118

Goodwill



64,539





64,539

Merger-related intangibles, net



7,219





7,443

Other assets



100,573





105,290

Total assets

$ 5,528,584



$ 5,559,737

Liabilities











Deposits











Demand

$ 1,166,643



$ 1,366,395

Interest-bearing checking



1,071,165





908,961

Money market



998,465





1,162,773

Savings



668,385





790,628

Certificates of deposit



752,118





586,619

Total deposits



4,656,776





4,815,376

Borrowings



240,997





105,212

Operating lease liabilities



26,082





27,413

Other liabilities



78,780





94,184

Total liabilities



5,002,635





5,042,185

Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 7,833,997 shares and 7,796,440 shares, respectively



7,834





7,796

Additional paid-in capital



292,250





293,186

Retained earnings



244,561





237,369

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(18,696)





(20,799)

Total shareholders' equity



525,949





517,552

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,528,584



$ 5,559,737



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2023



2022



2022





(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and dividend income

















Interest on taxable loans

$ 45,333



$ 43,270



$ 28,404

Interest on tax-exempt loans



376





376





350

Interest on taxable investment securities



5,050





5,054





4,411

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



585





595





654

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



72





124





25

Interest on overnight investments



326





125





54

Total interest and dividend income



51,742





49,544





33,898

Interest expense

















Interest on deposits



15,944





8,012





1,896

Interest on borrowed funds



1,550





645





133

Total interest expense



17,494





8,657





2,029

Net interest and dividend income



34,248





40,887





31,869

Provision for (Release of) credit losses



60





3,681





(412)

Net interest and dividend income after provision for (release

of) credit losses



34,188





37,206





32,281

Noninterest income

















Wealth management revenue



7,937





8,099





8,574

Deposit account fees



869





834





506

ATM/Debit card income



511





444





379

Bank owned life insurance income



187





134





187

Gain on loans sold, net



13





—





94

Loan related derivative income



234





71





296

Other income



964





481





1,318

Total noninterest income



10,715





10,063





11,354

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



18,488





18,329





17,391

Occupancy and equipment



3,747





3,698





3,542

Data processing



2,641





2,868





2,645

Professional services



1,123





1,845





1,064

Marketing



426





1,128





224

FDIC insurance



379





465





455

Non-operating expenses



424





2,663





—

Other expenses



1,100





873





554

Total noninterest expense



28,328





31,869





25,875

Income before income taxes



16,575





15,400





17,760

Income tax expense



4,159





4,081





4,444

Net income

$ 12,416



$ 11,319



$ 13,316

Share data:

















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



7,792,474





7,761,193





6,948,040

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,826,162





7,819,574





7,010,983

Basic earnings per share

$ 1.59



$ 1.45



$ 1.91

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.58



$ 1.44



$ 1.89



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



March 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





















































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans (2)





















































Taxable

$ 3,986,380



$ 45,333





4.61 %

$ 3,943,279



$ 43,270





4.35 %

$ 3,314,082



$ 28,404





3.48 % Tax-exempt



51,028





476





3.78





49,777





476





3.79





46,702





443





3.85

Securities available for

sale (3)





















































Taxable



180,510





713





1.60





185,452





681





1.46





203,193





650





1.30

Securities held to maturity





















































Taxable



948,233





4,337





1.85





968,319





4,373





1.79





937,047





3,761





1.63

Tax-exempt



95,212





740





3.15





96,859





753





3.08





104,837





828





3.20

Cash and cash equivalents



50,831





326





2.60





39,519





125





1.25





147,977





54





0.15

Total interest-earning

assets (4)



5,312,194





51,925





3.96 %



5,283,205





49,678





3.73 %



4,753,838





34,140





2.91 % Non-interest-earning

assets



268,670

















278,799

















238,864













Allowance for credit losses



(37,784)

















(36,603)

















(34,780)













Total assets

$ 5,543,080















$ 5,525,401















$ 4,957,922













LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Checking accounts

$ 880,040



$ 2,025





0.93 %

$ 802,687



$ 1,051





0.52 %

$ 764,706



$ 44





0.02 % Savings accounts



771,219





1,357





0.71





878,786





811





0.37





923,168





177





0.08

Money market accounts



1,129,934





6,462





2.32





1,089,768





2,895





1.05





1,187,173





1,570





0.54

Certificates of deposit



692,644





6,100





3.57





527,770





3,255





2.45





144,114





105





0.30

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,473,837





15,944





1.86





3,299,011





8,012





0.96





3,019,161





1,896





0.25

Other borrowed funds



137,516





1,550





4.57





76,856





645





3.33





16,369





133





3.30

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,611,353





17,494





1.96 %



3,375,867





8,657





1.02 %



3,035,530





2,029





0.27 % Non-interest-bearing

liabilities





















































Demand deposits



1,290,924

















1,514,810

















1,388,409













Other liabilities



120,877

















124,004

















97,373













Total liabilities



5,023,154

















5,014,681

















4,521,312













Shareholders' equity



519,926

















510,720

















436,610













Total liabilities &

shareholders'

equity

$ 5,543,080















$ 5,525,401















$ 4,957,922













Net interest income on a

fully taxable equivalent

basis









34,431

















41,021

















32,111







Less taxable equivalent

adjustment









(255)

















(258)

















(267)







Net interest income







$ 34,176















$ 40,763















$ 31,844







Net interest spread (5)















2.00 %















2.71 %















2.64 % Net interest margin (6)















2.63 %















3.08 %















2.74 %





(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

March 31,



December 31,





March 31,







2023



2022





2022







(dollars in thousands, except share data)























Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$ 12,416



$ 11,319





$ 13,316



Add: Merger expenses



424





1,545







—



Add: Provision for credit losses for acquired loans



—





2,239







—



Add: Contractual termination expenses



—





1,118







—



Less: Tax effect of non-operating expenses (1)



(118)





(1,176)







—



Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 12,722



$ 15,045





$ 13,316



Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings

Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP measure)



(26)





(65)







(59)



Operating Net Income Applicable to Common

Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 12,696



$ 14,980





$ 13,257



Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,826,162





7,819,574







7,010,983



Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

(a non-GAAP measure)

$ 1.62



$ 1.92





$ 1.89









(1) The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income.





March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



March 31, 2022





(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:

















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 525,949



$ 517,552



$ 436,165

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,758)





(71,982)





(54,438)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 454,191



$ 445,570



$ 381,727

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 5,528,584



$ 5,559,737



$ 5,018,379

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,758)





(71,982)





(54,438)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 5,456,826



$ 5,487,755



$ 4,963,941

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP

measure)



8.32 %



8.12 %



7.69 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share:

















Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 454,191



$ 445,570



$ 381,727

Common shares outstanding



7,833,997





7,796,440





7,000,995

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 57.98



$ 57.15



$ 54.52







Three Months Ended







March 31,



December 31,



March 31,







2023



2022



2022







(dollars in thousands) Efficiency Ratio: (1)



















Noninterest expense

$ 28,328



$ 31,869



$ 25,875



Net interest and dividend income

$ 34,248



$ 40,887



$ 31,869



Total noninterest income



10,715





10,063





11,354



Total revenue

$ 44,963



$ 50,950



$ 43,223



Efficiency Ratio



63.00 %



62.55 %



59.86 %























Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)



















Noninterest expense

$ 28,328



$ 31,869



$ 25,875



Merger expenses (Pretax)



(424)





(1,545)





—



Contractual termination expenses (Pretax)



—





(1,118)





—



Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 27,904



$ 29,206



$ 25,875



Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 44,963



$ 50,950



$ 43,223



Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



62.06 %



57.32 %



59.86 %



























Three Months Ended







March 31,



December 31,



March 31,







2023



2022



2022







(dollars in thousands) Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)



















Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 12,722



$ 15,045



$ 13,316



Average common equity

$ 519,926



$ 510,720



$ 436,610



Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(71,876)





(72,110)





(54,483)



Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 448,050



$ 438,610



$ 382,127



Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)



11.52 %



13.61 %



14.13 %























Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)



















Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 12,722



$ 15,045



$ 13,316



Average assets

$ 5,543,080



$ 5,525,401



$ 4,957,922



Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



0.93 %



1.08 %



1.09 %







(1) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income. (2) Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue. (3) Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity. (4) Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

