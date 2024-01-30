Cambridge Bancorp Announces Results for 2023 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, today announced unaudited net income of $34.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $18.8 million, or 35.5%, as compared to net income of $52.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $4.34 for the year ended December 31, 2023, representing a 40.5% decrease as compared to $7.30 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Operating net income, which excludes non-operating items, namely merger related charges, as detailed in the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to non-GAAP reconciliations tables within this release, was $40.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $16.4 million, or 29.0%, as compared to operating net income of $56.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Operating diluted earnings per share were $5.12 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $2.68, or 34.4%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $7.80 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, unaudited net income was $8.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 22.8%, as compared to net income of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $1.02 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing a 22.9% increase as compared to $0.83 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating net income was $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $357,000, or 3.9%, as compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.11 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.04, or 3.5%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Merger with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

On September 19, 2023, the Company and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. ("Eastern") announced that they have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into Eastern in an all-stock transaction (the "Eastern merger"). The Eastern merger is subject to regulatory approval, approval by the Company's and Eastern's shareholders, and the completion of other customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of the Company's common stock will be exchanged for 4.956 shares of Eastern common stock and Cambridge Bancorp Chief Executive Officer, Denis K. Sheahan, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Eastern.

"We navigated through 2023 with strong liquidity and robust capital levels, despite a challenging environment in terms of interest rates and the impact to deposit and loan growth. The timeline for the planned merger with Eastern Bank is progressing as anticipated. Our clients will learn more about the robust capability of Eastern Bank as the timeline for the merger closing and system conversion approaches," noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Financial performance ratios for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were as follows: Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.59% and Operating ROA of 0.64%. Return on Average Equity of 6.06% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity (ROTCE) of 7.61%.

Asset quality ratios at December 31, 2023: non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.41% and 0.31%, respectively.

The common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.87% at December 31, 2023 from 9.65% at September 30, 2023 . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.67% at December 31, 2023 from 8.45% at September 30, 2023 .

. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.67% at December 31, 2023 from 8.45% at . Available sources of liquidity at December 31, 2023 totaled approximately $2.6 billion . This is approximately two times the amount of uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023 .

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased by $34.4 million, or 0.6%, from $5.45 billion at September 30, 2023 to $5.42 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total loans were flat for the quarter and stood at $4.02 billion at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

Residential real estate loans remained relatively flat and totaled $1.63 billion at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

at both and December 31, 2023. Commercial real estate loans increased by $9.0 million , from $1.92 billion at September 30, 2023 to $1.93 billion at December 31, 2023.

, from at to at December 31, 2023. Home equity loans increased by $2.3 million , from $93.4 million at September 30, 2023 to $95.6 million at December 31, 2023.

, from at to at December 31, 2023. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $12.1 million , or 3.4%, from $355.8 million at September 30, 2023 to $343.7 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to pay-downs during the period.

, or 3.4%, from at to at December 31, 2023, primarily due to pay-downs during the period. Consumer loans decreased by $4.4 million , or 15.4%, from $28.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $24.4 million at December 31, 2023 .

The Company's total investment securities portfolio decreased by $19.7 million, or 1.8%, from $1.12 billion at September 30, 2023 to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to pay-downs of $23.0 million during the period, partially offset by a decrease in unrealized losses.

Total deposits, excluding wholesale deposits, decreased by $53.1 million or 1.3%, from $4.08 billion at September 30, 2023 and totaled $4.03 billion at December 31, 2023, as the deposit market remains competitive. Total deposits, inclusive of wholesale deposits, decreased by $244.7 million, or 5.4%, to $4.32 billion at December 31, 2023, as compared to $4.57 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily due to lower wholesale deposit balances. During the period, the Company utilized lower cost Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLB Boston") funding to replace higher priced wholesale certificates of deposit.

Certificates of deposit totaled $674.4 million at December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $154.0 million , or 18.6%, from $828.4 million at September 30 , 2023, primarily driven by lower wholesale deposit balances. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $291.7 million and $483.3 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 , respectively. The Company migrated wholesale funding toward FHLB Boston borrowings during the quarter.

at December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of , or 18.6%, from at , 2023, primarily driven by lower wholesale deposit balances. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were and at December 31, 2023 and , respectively. The Company migrated wholesale funding toward FHLB Boston borrowings during the quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.19% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , as compared to 2.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 1.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , as compared to 1.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . At December 31, 2023 , the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 1.88%, as compared to 1.82% at September 30, 2023 .

Borrowings totaled $452.2 million at December 31, 2023, representing a $218.3 million increase from $233.9 million at September 30, 2023, as the Company migrated wholesale funding toward FHLB Boston borrowings during the quarter.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $497,000, or 1.7%, to $28.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $28.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by four basis points to 2.14% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 2.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $22.4 million, or 15.6%, to $120.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $143.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 62 basis points to 2.30% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 2.92% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was 2.10%, representing a three basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 5,199,921













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 28,091







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.14 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)









(606)





-0.04 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$ 5,199,921



$ 27,485





2.10 %

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was 2.25%, representing a 62 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.87% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.





Year Ended





December 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 5,248,250













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 120,839







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.30 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)









(2,567)





-0.05 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$ 5,248,250



$ 118,272





2.25 %

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $569,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $195,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $904,000, as compared to a $3.9 million provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, which included $2.2 million for the recognition of the non-operating impact of merger related Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased by $112,000, or 1.1%, to $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This change was primarily the result of lower deposit account fees partially offset by higher loan related derivative income. Noninterest income was 27.0% of total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Deposit account fees decreased by $106,000 , or 12.4%, to $746,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $852,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , primarily due to lower fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products.

, or 12.4%, to for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to for the three months ended , primarily due to lower fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products. Loan related derivative income increased by $56,000 , or 96.6% to $114,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , as compared to $58,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , primarily as a result of higher volume of loan related derivative transactions.

Total noninterest income decreased by $1.3 million, or 3.0%, to $41.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $43.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. This change was primarily the result of lower bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, lower other income, and lower loan related derivative income, partially offset by higher deposit account fees. Noninterest income was 25.7% of total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

BOLI income decreased by $1.0 million , or 57.0%, to $778,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

, or 57.0%, to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Other income decreased by $448,000 , or 15.6%, to $2.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

, or 15.6%, to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Loan related derivative income decreased by $226,000 , or 36.2%, to $399,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $625,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of lower volume of loan related derivative transactions.

, or 36.2%, to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of lower volume of loan related derivative transactions. Deposit account fees increased by $432,000 , or 14.8%, to $3.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , as compared to $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , primarily due to increased fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products as a result of higher interest rates.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased by $2.7 million, or 9.3%, to $26.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $29.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, there was a decrease in non-operating expenses, lower professional fees, and lower marketing expense as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-operating expense decreased by $1.9 million , or 72.8%, to $698,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , primarily due to the timing of merger expenses related to the Eastern merger.

, or 72.8%, to for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from for the three months ended , primarily due to the timing of merger expenses related to the Eastern merger. Professional fees decreased by $489,000 , or 44.9%, to $600,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , primarily due to a combination of lower consulting fees, lower legal fees, and lower employment agency fees.

, or 44.9%, to for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from for the three months ended , primarily due to a combination of lower consulting fees, lower legal fees, and lower employment agency fees. Marketing expense decreased by $381,000 , or 71.2%, to $154,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , from $535,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , primarily due to the timing of the Company's marketing spend.

Total noninterest expense increased by $4.8 million, or 4.4%, to $115.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $110.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by an increase in non-operating expenses and FDIC insurance expense, partially offset by lower professional fees, lower marketing expense, and lower salary and benefits expense, as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Non-operating expense increased by $4.1 million , or 134.7%, to $7.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to merger expenses associated with the Eastern merger and Northmark Bank merger ("Northmark merger").

, or 134.7%, to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to merger expenses associated with the Eastern merger and Northmark Bank merger ("Northmark merger"). Professional fees decreased by $1.1 million , or 22.3%, to $3.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $4.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to consulting fees associated with vendor contract negotiations expensed during 2022, while no such expenses occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

, or 22.3%, to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to consulting fees associated with vendor contract negotiations expensed during 2022, while no such expenses occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Marketing expense decreased by $528,000 , or 22.9%, to $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $2.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to reduced marketing campaigns and promotions during the period.

, or 22.9%, to for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to reduced marketing campaigns and promotions during the period. Salary and employee benefits expense decreased by $303,000 , or 0.4%, to $69.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $70.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, due to lower performance-based compensation and savings from a reduction in head count during the year, partially offset by higher overall staffing levels associated with the Northmark merger and normal merit increases.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $16.6 million, or 0.41% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2023, as compared to $7.8 million, or 0.19% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, primarily due to an owner occupied commercial mortgage loan placed on non-accrual during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses was $38.9 million, or 0.97% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2023, as compared to $38.2 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023.

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $10,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $74,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $70,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to net loan recoveries of $53,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets and early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent):





Non-performing Assets





December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022





(dollars in thousands)

Non-performing assets

$ 16,567



$ 7,778



$ 6,542

Non-performing loans/total loans



0.41 %



0.19 %



0.16 % Non-performing assets/total assets



0.31 %



0.14 %



0.12 %



Additional Asset Quality Indicators





December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022





















Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.60 %



0.58 %



0.36 % Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)



0.00 %



(0.01) %



0.00 % Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.93 %

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 27.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of 7.7%, as compared to an effective tax rate of 30.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the impact of non-deductible merger related expenses recorded during the period. The Company's effective tax rate was 26.5% for both the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Dividend and Capital

On January 29, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, which is payable on February 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2024. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.87% at December 31, 2023, from 9.65% at September 30, 2023. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.67% at December 31, 2023 from 8.45% at September 30, 2023.

Book value per share at December 31, 2023 increased to $68.14 from $67.04 at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023 increased to $59.08 from $57.96 at September 30, 2023.

Supplemental Earnings Release Information:

For additional details on the Company's loan portfolio, Click here to download .

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.42 billion in assets at December 31, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.6 billion in client assets under management and administration at December 31, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the failure to complete the proposed merger of the Company and Cambridge Trust Company with Eastern, imposition of adverse regulatory conditions in connection with regulatory approval of the Eastern merger, disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Eastern merger, the inability to realize expected cost savings or to implement integration plans and other adverse consequences associated with the Eastern merger; the businesses of Cambridge Bancorp and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the Northmark merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Northmark merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on consumer confidence and global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; effects of changes in amounts of deposits on the Company's funding costs and net interest margin; changes in non-performing assets; future provisions for credit losses; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2022, which the Company filed on March 16, 2023. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 56,950



$ 55,698



$ 49,544



$ 218,534



$ 159,993

Interest Expense



28,800





27,051





8,657





97,728





16,778

Net Interest and Dividend Income



28,150





28,647





40,887





120,806





143,215

Provision for Credit Losses



569





195





3,681





904





3,881

Noninterest Income



10,437





10,549





10,063





41,730





43,009

Noninterest Expense



26,901





29,649





31,869





115,223





110,382

Income Before Income Taxes



11,117





9,352





15,400





46,409





71,961

Income Tax Expense



3,083





2,808





4,081





12,300





19,052

Net Income

$ 8,034



$ 6,544



$ 11,319



$ 34,109



$ 52,909

































Operating Net Income*

$ 8,724



$ 9,081



$ 15,045



$ 40,157



$ 56,549

































Data Per Common Share:





























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.02



$ 0.83



$ 1.45



$ 4.35



$ 7.35

Diluted Earnings Per Share



1.02





0.83





1.44





4.34





7.30

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.11





1.15





1.92





5.12





7.80

Dividends Declared Per Share



0.67





0.67





0.64





2.68





2.56

































Average Common Shares Outstanding:





























Basic



7,834,383





7,840,197





7,761,193





7,828,316





7,163,223

Diluted



7,853,823





7,862,584





7,819,574





7,843,482





7,213,913

































Selected Performance Ratios:





























Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.14 %



2.18 %



3.08 %



2.30 %



2.92 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.10 %



2.13 %



3.01 %



2.25 %



2.87 % Cost of Funds



2.20 %



2.06 %



0.65 %



1.86 %



0.34 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



3.04 %



2.87 %



1.02 %



2.64 %



0.53 % Cost of Deposits



2.19 %



2.09 %



0.66 %



1.85 %



0.32 % Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



1.89 %



1.74 %



0.45 %



1.54 %



0.26 % Return on Average Assets



0.59 %



0.48 %



0.81 %



0.62 %



1.03 % Return on Average Equity



6.06 %



4.93 %



8.79 %



6.50 %



11.56 % Efficiency Ratio*



69.72 %



75.64 %



62.55 %



70.89 %



59.27 % Operating Return on Average Assets*



0.64 %



0.66 %



1.08 %



0.73 %



1.10 % Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



7.61 %



7.91 %



13.61 %



8.86 %



14.18 % Operating Efficiency Ratio*



67.91 %



69.09 %



57.32 %



66.47 %



57.99 %



































December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

















2023



2023



2022

















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Total Assets

$ 5,417,666



$ 5,452,030



$ 5,559,737













Total Loans

$ 4,021,544



$ 4,027,967



$ 4,062,856













Total Deposits

$ 4,321,178



$ 4,565,926



$ 4,815,376













Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 38,944



$ 38,194



$ 37,774













Allowance to Total Loans



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.93 %











Non-Performing Loans

$ 16,567



$ 7,778



$ 6,542













Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.41 %



0.19 %



0.16 %











QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)



0.00 %



(0.01) %



0.00 %











Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



8.67 %



8.45 %



8.12 %











Book Value Per Share

$ 68.14



$ 67.04



$ 66.38













Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$ 59.08



$ 57.96



$ 57.15













Wealth Management AUM

$ 4,326,152



$ 4,010,956





3,875,747













Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$ 4,595,209



$ 4,268,394





4,059,819













* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations













.















CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022





(dollars in thousands, except share information)

Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33,004



$ 25,353



$ 30,719

Investment securities

















Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $163,376, $167,903, and $182,027, respectively)



137,838





136,253





153,416

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $805,428, $784,636, and $885,586, respectively)



959,332





980,591





1,051,997

Total investment securities



1,097,170





1,116,844





1,205,413





















Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



—





614





—

Loans

















Residential mortgage



1,626,264





1,627,460





1,648,838

Commercial mortgage



1,931,473





1,922,455





1,914,423

Home equity



95,649





93,364





111,351

Commercial and industrial



343,711





355,796





350,650

Consumer



24,447





28,892





37,594

Total loans



4,021,544





4,027,967





4,062,856

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(38,944)





(38,194)





(37,774)

Net loans



3,982,600





3,989,773





4,025,082

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



19,056





12,321





6,264

Bank owned life insurance



35,265





35,063





34,484

Banking premises and equipment, net



21,753





22,297





23,297

Right-of-use asset operating leases



23,233





22,095





25,098

Deferred income taxes, net



15,299





16,495





17,990

Accrued interest receivable



15,765





15,255





14,118

Goodwill



64,539





64,539





64,539

Merger-related intangibles, net



6,550





6,773





7,443

Other assets



103,432





124,608





105,290

Total assets

$ 5,417,666



$ 5,452,030



$ 5,559,737

Liabilities

















Deposits

















Demand

$ 1,032,413



$ 1,036,849



$ 1,366,395

Interest-bearing checking



1,132,518





1,134,270





908,961

Money market



983,480





1,005,820





1,162,773

Savings



498,386





560,597





790,628

Certificates of deposit



674,381





828,390





586,619

Total deposits



4,321,178





4,565,926





4,815,376

Borrowings



452,155





233,905





105,212

Operating lease liabilities



25,165





24,196





27,413

Other liabilities



84,595





101,972





94,184

Total liabilities



4,883,093





4,925,999





5,042,185

Shareholders' Equity

















Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 7,845,452 shares, 7,846,041 shares, and 7,796,440 shares, respectively



7,845





7,846





7,796

Additional paid-in capital



293,950





294,025





293,186

Retained earnings



250,492





247,714





237,369

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(17,714)





(23,554)





(20,799)

Total shareholders' equity



534,573





526,031





517,552

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,417,666



$ 5,452,030



$ 5,559,737



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2023



2022





2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and dividend income































Interest on taxable loans

$ 50,884



$ 49,535



$ 43,270





$ 193,483



$ 135,965

Interest on tax-exempt loans



399





398





376







1,555





1,447

Interest on taxable investment securities



4,745





4,837





5,054







19,589





19,555

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



519





541





595







2,215





2,477

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



304





254





124







970





287

Interest on overnight investments



99





133





125







722





262

Total interest and dividend income



56,950





55,698





49,544







218,534





159,993

Interest expense































Interest on deposits



24,817





24,164





8,012







84,965





14,598

Interest on borrowed funds



3,983





2,887





645







12,763





2,180

Total interest expense



28,800





27,051





8,657







97,728





16,778

Net interest and dividend income



28,150





28,647





40,887







120,806





143,215

Provision for credit losses



569





195





3,681







904





3,881

Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses



27,581





28,452





37,206







119,902





139,334

Noninterest income































Wealth management revenue



8,478





8,513





8,099







33,004





33,034

Deposit account fees



746





852





834







3,345





2,913

ATM/Debit card income



400





403





444







1,728





1,663

Bank owned life insurance income



202





197





134







778





1,808

Gain on loans sold, net



16





27





—







56





98

Loan related derivative income



114





58





71







399





625

Other income



481





499





481







2,420





2,868

Total noninterest income



10,437





10,549





10,063







41,730





43,009

Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits



17,062





17,272





18,329







69,806





70,109

Occupancy and equipment



3,534





3,602





3,698







14,454





14,364

Data processing



2,585





2,485





2,868







10,313





10,706

Professional services



600





1,089





1,845







3,675





4,728

Marketing



154





535





1,128







1,773





2,301

FDIC insurance



918





770





465







2,835





1,845

Non-operating expenses



698





2,567





2,663







7,180





3,059

Other expenses



1,350





1,329





873







5,187





3,270

Total noninterest expense



26,901





29,649





31,869







115,223





110,382

Income before income taxes



11,117





9,352





15,400







46,409





71,961

Income tax expense



3,083





2,808





4,081







12,300





19,052

Net income

$ 8,034



$ 6,544



$ 11,319





$ 34,109



$ 52,909

Share data:































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



7,834,383





7,840,197





7,761,193







7,828,316





7,163,223

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,853,823





7,862,584





7,819,574







7,843,482





7,213,913

Basic earnings per share

$ 1.02



$ 0.83



$ 1.45





$ 4.35



$ 7.35

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02



$ 0.83



$ 1.44





$ 4.34



$ 7.30



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





















































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans (2)





















































Taxable

$ 3,978,452



$ 50,884





5.07 %

$ 3,967,048



$ 49,535





4.95 %

$ 3,943,279



$ 43,270





4.35 % Tax-exempt



53,132





506





3.78





53,012





503





3.76





49,777





476





3.79

Securities available for

sale (3)





















































Taxable



166,003





669





1.60





170,451





682





1.59





185,452





681





1.46

Securities held to maturity





















































Taxable



885,576





4,076





1.83





907,447





4,155





1.82





968,319





4,373





1.79

Tax-exempt



84,990





657





3.07





87,961





685





3.09





96,859





753





3.08

Cash and cash equivalents



31,768





99





1.24





33,152





133





1.59





39,519





125





1.25

Total interest-earning

assets (4)



5,199,921





56,891





4.34 %



5,219,071





55,693





4.23 %



5,283,205





49,678





3.73 % Non-interest-earning

assets



285,093

















279,306

















278,799













Allowance for credit losses



(38,226)

















(38,044)

















(36,603)













Total assets

$ 5,446,788















$ 5,460,333















$ 5,525,401













LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Checking accounts

$ 1,160,636



$ 5,948





2.03 %

$ 1,166,179



$ 5,694





1.94 %

$ 802,687



$ 1,051





0.52 % Savings accounts



540,052





1,561





1.15





584,638





1,532





1.04





878,786





811





0.37

Money market accounts



984,696





8,267





3.33





986,619





8,088





3.25





1,089,768





2,895





1.05

Certificates of deposit



769,384





9,041





4.66





771,237





8,850





4.55





527,770





3,255





2.45

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,454,768





24,817





2.85





3,508,673





24,164





2.73





3,299,011





8,012





0.96

Other borrowed funds



302,738





3,983





5.22





229,005





2,887





5.00





76,856





645





3.33

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,757,506





28,800





3.04 %



3,737,678





27,051





2.87 %



3,375,867





8,657





1.02 % Non-interest-bearing

liabilities





















































Demand deposits



1,035,191

















1,078,554

















1,514,810













Other liabilities



128,246

















117,042

















124,004













Total liabilities



4,920,943

















4,933,274

















5,014,681













Shareholders' equity



525,845

















527,059

















510,720













Total liabilities &

shareholders'

equity

$ 5,446,788















$ 5,460,333















$ 5,525,401













Net interest income on a

fully taxable equivalent

basis









28,091

















28,642

















41,021







Less taxable equivalent

adjustment









(245)

















(249)

















(258)







Net interest income







$ 27,846















$ 28,393















$ 40,763







Net interest spread (5)















1.30 %















1.36 %















2.71 % Net interest margin (6)















2.14 %















2.18 %















3.08 %





(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Year Ended





December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses(1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets



































Loans (2)



































Taxable

$ 3,977,438



$ 193,483





4.86 %

$ 3,552,934



$ 135,965





3.83 % Tax-exempt



52,141





1,969





3.78





47,881





1,832





3.83

Securities available for sale (3)



































Taxable



173,034





2,758





1.59





194,612





2,680





1.38

Securities held to maturity



































Taxable



917,057





16,831





1.84





978,321





16,875





1.72

Tax-exempt



90,361





2,804





3.10





100,057





3,135





3.13

Cash and cash equivalents



38,219





722





1.89





64,790





262





0.40

Total interest-earning assets (4)



5,248,250





218,567





4.16 %



4,938,595





160,749





3.25 % Non-interest-earning assets



275,919

















246,813













Allowance for credit losses



(38,039)

















(35,072)













Total assets

$ 5,486,130















$ 5,150,336













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Checking accounts

$ 1,090,277



$ 18,653





1.71 %

$ 753,001



$ 1,285





0.17 % Savings accounts



629,406





5,919





0.94





897,146





1,554





0.17

Money market accounts



1,017,535





30,107





2.96





1,165,793





7,999





0.69

Certificates of deposit



717,106





30,286





4.22





240,468





3,760





1.56

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,454,324





84,965





2.46 %



3,056,408





14,598





0.48 % Other borrowed funds



254,387





12,763





5.02





85,580





2,180





2.55

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,708,711





97,728





2.64 %



3,141,988





16,778





0.53 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities



































Demand deposits



1,134,875

















1,446,745













Other liabilities



117,872

















104,063













Total liabilities



4,961,458

















4,692,796













Shareholders' equity



524,672

















457,540













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,486,130















$ 5,150,336













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent

basis









120,839

















143,971







Less taxable equivalent adjustment









(1,003)

















(1,043)







Net interest income







$ 119,836















$ 142,928







Net interest spread (5)















1.53 %















2.72 % Net interest margin (6)















2.30 %















2.92 %





(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2023



2023



2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except share data)













































Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$ 8,034



$ 6,544



$ 7,115



$ 12,416



$ 11,319



$ 34,109



$ 52,909

Less: Death benefits on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") and policy surrender



—





—





—





—





—





—





(1,157)

Add: Mergers and contractual termination expenses (1)



698





2,567





3,491





424





2,663





7,180





3,059

Add: Provision for credit losses for acquired loans



—





—





—





—





2,239





—





2,239

Less: Tax effect of BOLI surrender



—





—





—





—





—





—





736

Less: Tax effect of non-operating expenses (2) `

(8)





(30)





(976)





(118)





(1,176)





(1,132)





(1,237)

Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 8,724



$ 9,081



$ 9,630



$ 12,722



$ 15,045



$ 40,157



$ 56,549

Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings

Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP measure)



(13)





(7)





(3)





(26)





(65)





(36)





(273)

Operating Net Income Applicable to Common

Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 8,711



$ 9,074



$ 9,627



$ 12,696



$ 14,980



$ 40,121



$ 56,276

Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,853,823





7,862,584





7,854,955





7,826,162





7,819,574





7,843,482





7,213,913

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

(a non-GAAP measure)

$ 1.11



$ 1.15



$ 1.23



$ 1.62



$ 1.92



$ 5.12



$ 7.80







(1) The Company recorded merger expenses of $698,000 and $3.3 million associated with the Eastern merger for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The Company recorded $3.6 million of merger expenses associated with the Northmark merger for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (2) The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. The tax effect for three months ended September 30, 2023 has been updated to reflect the final tax deductibility for the year.





December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022





(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:

















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 534,573



$ 526,031



$ 517,552

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,089)





(71,312)





(71,982)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 463,484



$ 454,719



$ 445,570

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 5,417,666



$ 5,452,030



$ 5,559,737

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,089)





(71,312)





(71,982)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 5,346,577



$ 5,380,718



$ 5,487,755

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP

measure)



8.67 %



8.45 %



8.12 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share:

















Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 463,484



$ 454,719



$ 445,570

Common shares outstanding



7,845,452





7,846,041





7,796,440

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 59.08



$ 57.96



$ 57.15







Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands)

Efficiency Ratio: (1)





























Noninterest expense

$ 26,901



$ 29,649



$ 31,869



$ 115,223



$ 110,382

Net interest and dividend income

$ 28,150



$ 28,647



$ 40,887



$ 120,806



$ 143,215

Total noninterest income



10,437





10,549





10,063





41,730





43,009

Total revenue

$ 38,587



$ 39,196



$ 50,950



$ 162,536



$ 186,224

Efficiency Ratio



69.72 %



75.64 %



62.55 %



70.89 %



59.27 %































Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)





























Noninterest expense

$ 26,901



$ 29,649



$ 31,869



$ 115,223



$ 110,382

Mergers and contractual termination expenses (Pretax)



(698)





(2,567)





(2,663)





(7,180)





(3,059)

Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 26,203



$ 27,082



$ 29,206



$ 108,043



$ 107,323

































Total revenue

$ 38,587



$ 39,196



$ 50,950



$ 162,536



$ 186,224

Add:(gain) loss on disposition of investment securities





























Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") and policy surrender (Pretax)



—





—





—





—





(1,157)

Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 38,587



$ 39,196



$ 50,950



$ 162,536



$ 185,067

Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



67.91 %



69.09 %



57.32 %



66.47 %



57.99 %



































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands)

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 8,724



$ 9,081



$ 15,045



$ 40,157



$ 56,549

Average common equity

$ 525,845



$ 527,059



$ 510,720



$ 524,672



$ 457,540

Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(71,207)





(71,432)





(72,110)





(71,538)





(58,859)

Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 454,638



$ 455,627



$ 438,610



$ 453,134



$ 398,681

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)



7.61 %



7.91 %



13.61 %



8.86 %



14.18 %































Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 8,724



$ 9,081



$ 15,045



$ 40,157



$ 56,549

Average assets

$ 5,446,788



$ 5,460,333



$ 5,525,401



$ 5,486,130



$ 5,150,336

Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



0.64 %



0.66 %



1.08 %



0.73 %

1.10 %







(1) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income. (2) Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue. (3) Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity. (4) Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

