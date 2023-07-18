Cambridge Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 42.7%, as compared to net income of $12.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.91 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.67, or 42.4%, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.58 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 include non-operating items, namely merger related charges and as detailed in the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to non-GAAP reconciliations within this release. Excluding these items, operating net income was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 24.3%, as compared to operating net income of $12.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.39, or 24.1%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.62 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, unaudited net income was $19.5 million, representing a decrease of $7.4 million, or 27.6%, as compared to net income of $27.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $2.49 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 35.0% decrease as compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.83 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Operating net income was $22.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 16.4%, as compared to operating net income of $26.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Operating diluted earnings per share were $2.85 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 24.8% decrease as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $3.79 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

"Following the industry turmoil earlier this year, we are now focused on benefiting from the disruption in the markets by acquiring new clients and talent. Specifically, we have hired four skilled relationship bankers to focus on acquiring deposits in Massachusetts and New Hampshire," noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO. "In addition, I am pleased to welcome Jeffrey Smith, who is experienced in growing and developing wealth management businesses, to lead the Wealth Management division of Cambridge Trust."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Financial performance ratios for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were as follows:

were as follows: Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.52% and Operating ROA of 0.70%.



Return on Average Equity of 5.43% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 8.51%.

Deposits, excluding wholesale funds, totaled $4.09 billion at June 30, 2023 as compared to $4.13 billion at March 31, 2023 .

at as compared to at . Asset quality at June 30, 2023 remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.18% and 0.13%, respectively.

remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.18% and 0.13%, respectively. The common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.60% at June 30, 2023 from 9.51% at March 31, 2023 . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.41% at June 30, 2023 from 8.32% at March 31, 2023 .

from 9.51% at . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.41% at from 8.32% at . Book value per share at June 30, 2023 increased to $67.17 from $67.14 at March 31, 2023 . Tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023 increased to $58.05 from $57.98 at March 31, 2023 .

increased to from at . Tangible book value per share at increased to from at . Available sources of liquidity at June 30, 2023 totaled approximately $2.6 billion . This is approximately two times the amount of uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023 .

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased by $39.0 million, or 0.7%, from $5.53 billion at March 31, 2023 to $5.49 billion at June 30, 2023.

Total loans increased by $7.1 million, or 0.2%, from $4.02 billion at March 31, 2023 to $4.03 billion at June 30, 2023.

Residential real estate loans decreased by $14.6 million , from $1.63 billion at March 31, 2023 to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2023 .

, from at to at . Commercial real estate loans increased by $10.1 million , from $1.91 billion at March 31, 2023 to $1.92 billion at June 30, 2023 .

, from at to at . Home equity loans decreased by $5.7 million , from $101.7 million at March 31, 2023 to $96.0 million at June 30, 2023 .

, from at to at . Commercial and industrial loans increased by $23.7 million , or 6.9%, from $343.7 million at March 31, 2023 to $367.4 million at June 30, 2023 , primarily due to growth in Innovation Banking loans.

The Company's total investment securities portfolio decreased by $31.3 million, or 2.6%, from $1.18 billion at March 31, 2023 to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2023.

Total deposits, inclusive of wholesale deposits, decreased by $214.2 million, or 4.6%, to $4.44 billion at June 30, 2023, as compared to $4.66 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily due to lower wholesale deposits. At June 30, 2023, excluding wholesale deposits, total deposits decreased by $47.3 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2023.

Total demand and interest-bearing checking on a combined basis decreased by approximately $7.1 million , or less than 1%. The remaining decrease in deposits, excluding wholesale deposits, was the result of lower savings account balances.

, or less than 1%. The remaining decrease in deposits, excluding wholesale deposits, was the result of lower savings account balances. Certificates of deposit totaled $637.3 million at June 30, 2023 , representing a decrease of $114.8 million , or 15.3%, from $752.1 million at March 31, 2023 , due to lower wholesale certificates of deposit. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $356.3 million and $523.2 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 , respectively.

at , representing a decrease of , or 15.3%, from at , due to lower wholesale certificates of deposit. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were and at and , respectively. The cost of total deposits was 1.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to 1.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 1.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to 1.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . At June 30, 2023 , the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 1.66%, as compared to 1.28% at March 31, 2023 .

Borrowings totaled $408.9 million at June 30, 2023, representing a $167.9 million increase from $241.0 million at March 31, 2023, as the Company utilized Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances instead of wholesale certificates of deposit during the quarter.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $4.5 million, or 13.1%, to $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $34.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 37 basis points to 2.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 2.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as a result of higher funding costs.

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $2.0 million, or 3.1%, to $64.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $66.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 36 basis points to 2.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 2.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was 2.21%, representing a 37 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 5,263,377













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 29,674







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.26 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)









(670)





-0.05 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$ 5,263,377



$ 29,004





2.21 %

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was 2.39%, representing a 35 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.





Six Months Ended





June 30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 5,287,651













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 64,106







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.44 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)









(1,313)





-0.05 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$ 5,287,651



$ 62,793





2.39 %

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $80,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $60,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $140,000, as compared to a $412,000 release of credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased by $686,000, or 6.4%, to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This change was primarily the result of lower other income and lower loan related derivative income, partially offset by higher wealth management revenue. Noninterest income was 25.2% of total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Other income decreased by $488,000 , or 50.6%, to $476,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to $964,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , primarily due to income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans and gains recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on a community development fund investment, while no such income was recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

, or 50.6%, to for the three months ended , as compared to for the three months ended , primarily due to income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans and gains recognized during the quarter ended on a community development fund investment, while no such income was recognized during the quarter ended . Loan related derivative income decreased by $241,000 , to a loss of $7,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to $234,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , primarily as a result of lower volume of loan related derivative transactions.

, to a loss of for the three months ended , as compared to for the three months ended , primarily as a result of lower volume of loan related derivative transactions. Wealth management revenue increased by $139,000 , or 1.8%, to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.4 billion at June 30, 2023 , an increase of $92.0 million , or 2.2%, from $4.27 billion at March 31, 2023 , primarily due to positive returns in both the bond and equity markets.

Total noninterest income decreased by $1.8 million, or 7.8%, to $20.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $22.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This change was primarily the result of lower bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, lower wealth management revenue, and lower other income, partially offset by higher deposit account fees. Noninterest income was 24.5% of total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

BOLI income decreased by $1.2 million , or 75.2%, to $379,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2022 , while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

, or 75.2%, to for the six months ended , as compared to for the six months ended , primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the six months ended , while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the six months ended . Wealth management revenue decreased by $683,000 , or 4.1%, to $16.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to $16.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to the effect of lower wealth management assets in the first half of 2023 as compared to the comparative period in 2022. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.4 billion at June 30, 2023 , an increase of $299.5 million , or 7.4%, from $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022 , primarily due to positive returns in both the bond and equity markets.

, or 4.1%, to for the six months ended , as compared to for the six months ended , primarily due to the effect of lower wealth management assets in the first half of 2023 as compared to the comparative period in 2022. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were at , an increase of , or 7.4%, from at , primarily due to positive returns in both the bond and equity markets. Other income decreased by $354,000 , or 19.7%, to $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

, or 19.7%, to for the six months ended , as compared to for the six months ended , primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the six months ended as compared to the six months ended . Deposit account fees increased by $509,000 , or 41.1%, to $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to increased fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products as a result of higher interest rates.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased by $2.0 million, or 7.1%, to $30.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $28.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, there was an increase in non-operating expenses and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease in salary and benefits expense and professional fees, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-operating expense increased by $3.1 million , to $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , from $424,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , primarily due to Northmark Bank ("Northmark") merger related expenses associated with the systems conversion that occurred during the second quarter of 2023.

, to for the three months ended , from for the three months ended , primarily due to Northmark Bank ("Northmark") merger related expenses associated with the systems conversion that occurred during the second quarter of 2023. Salary and employee benefits expense decreased by $1.5 million , or 8.1%, to $17.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , from $18.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , primarily due to lower variable based compensation and lower staffing levels combined with the seasonality of employee benefits expenses.

, or 8.1%, to for the three months ended , from for the three months ended , primarily due to lower variable based compensation and lower staffing levels combined with the seasonality of employee benefits expenses. Professional fees decreased by $260,000 , or 23.2%, to $863,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , from $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , primarily due to lower legal fees and employment agency fees.

Total noninterest expense increased by $6.5 million, or 12.5%, to $58.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $52.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily driven by an increase in non-operating expenses, salary and benefits expense, and marketing expenses as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-operating expense increased by $3.7 million to $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , from $246,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to merger related expenses associated with the Northmark systems conversion.

to for the six months ended , from for the six months ended , primarily due to merger related expenses associated with the Northmark systems conversion. Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $1.0 million , or 3.0%, to $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , from $34.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to higher overall staffing levels associated with the Northmark merger, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs.

, or 3.0%, to for the six months ended , from for the six months ended , primarily due to higher overall staffing levels associated with the Northmark merger, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs. Marketing expense increased by $642,000 , or 145.2%, to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , from $442,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to the timing of marketing spend.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $7.2 million, or 0.18% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2023, consistent with the level seen as of March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $38.1 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2023, as compared to $38.0 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2023.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $12,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to net loan recoveries of $6,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $6,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to net loan recoveries of $27,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets and early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent):





Non-performing Assets





June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022





(dollars in thousands)

Non-performing assets

$ 7,199



$ 7,262



$ 6,542

$ 12,421

Non-performing loans/total loans



0.18 %



0.18 %



0.16 %

0.35 % Non-performing assets/total assets



0.13 %



0.13 %



0.12 %

0.12 %



Additional Asset Quality Indicators





June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

























Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.51 %



0.39 %



0.36 %

0.19 % Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)



(0.00) %



0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 % Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



528.86 %



523.35 %



577.41 %

274.73 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans



0.95 %



0.95 %



0.93 %

0.97 %

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 25.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company's effective tax rate was 24.7%, as compared to 26.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Dividend and Capital

On July 17, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, which is payable on August 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2023. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company's common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.60% at June 30, 2023, from 9.51% at March 31, 2023. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.41% at June 30, 2023 from 8.32% at March 31, 2023.

Book value per share at June 30, 2023 increased to $67.17 from $67.14 at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023 increased to $58.05 from $57.98 at March 31, 2023.

Investor Conference Call and Investor Presentation

An investor presentation is available on the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://ir.cambridgetrust.com or within the hyperlink provided below. This presentation includes additional details regarding the Company's loan portfolio, liquidity position, and other financial disclosures. Click here to download .

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.49 billion in assets at June 30, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.4 billion in client assets under management and administration at June 30, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the businesses of Cambridge Bancorp and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on consumer confidence and global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; effects of changes in amounts of deposits on the Company's funding costs and net interest margin; changes in non-performing assets; future provisions for credit losses; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2022, which the Company filed on March 16, 2023. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 54,144



$ 51,742



$ 36,279



$ 105,886



$ 70,177

Interest Expense



24,383





17,494





2,098





41,877





4,127

Net Interest and Dividend Income



29,761





34,248





34,181





64,009





66,050

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses



80





60





—





140





(412)

Noninterest Income



10,029





10,715





11,149





20,744





22,503

Noninterest Expense



30,345





28,328





26,297





58,673





52,172

Income Before Income Taxes



9,365





16,575





19,033





25,940





36,793

Income Tax Expense



2,250





4,159





5,375





6,409





9,819

Net Income

$ 7,115



$ 12,416



$ 13,658



$ 19,531



$ 26,974

































Operating Net Income*

$ 9,630



$ 12,722



$ 13,420



$ 22,352



$ 26,736

































Data Per Common Share:





























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.91



$ 1.59



$ 1.95



$ 2.50



$ 3.86

Diluted Earnings Per Share



0.91





1.58





1.94





2.49





3.83

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.23





1.62





1.90





2.85





3.79

Dividends Declared Per Share



0.67





0.67





0.64





1.34





1.28

































Average Common Shares Outstanding:





























Basic



7,837,708





7,792,474





6,981,907





7,816,611





6,959,856

Diluted



7,854,955





7,826,162





7,026,807





7,842,106





7,013,538

































Selected Performance Ratios:





























Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.26 %



2.63 %



2.86 %



2.44 %



2.80 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.21 %



2.58 %



2.81 %



2.39 %



2.74 % Cost of Funds



1.86 %



1.34 %



0.17 %



1.60 %



0.17 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



2.62 %



1.96 %



0.28 %



2.30 %



0.27 % Cost of Deposits



1.78 %



1.36 %



0.17 %



1.56 %



0.17 % Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



1.52 %



1.01 %



0.17 %



1.26 %



0.17 % Return on Average Assets



0.52 %



0.91 %



1.09 %



0.71 %



1.09 % Return on Average Equity



5.43 %



9.68 %



12.55 %



7.53 %



12.46 % Efficiency Ratio*



76.26 %



63.00 %



58.01 %



69.23 %



58.92 % Operating Return on Average Assets*



0.70 %



0.93 %



1.07 %



0.82 %



1.08 % Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



8.51 %



11.52 %



14.08 %



9.99 %



14.11 % Operating Efficiency Ratio*



67.49 %



62.06 %



58.97 %



64.61 %



59.41 %



































June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



June 30,











2023



2023



2022



2022











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Total Assets

$ 5,489,622



$ 5,528,584



$ 5,559,737



$ 5,057,935







Total Loans

$ 4,025,226



$ 4,018,082





4,062,856



$ 3,523,492







Total Deposits

$ 4,442,590



$ 4,656,776





4,815,376



$ 4,264,057







Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 38,073



$ 38,005





37,774



$ 34,124







Allowance to Total Loans



0.95 %



0.95 %



0.93 %



0.97 %





Non-Performing Loans

$ 7,199



$ 7,262



$ 6,542



$ 5,879







Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.18 %



0.18 %



0.16 %



0.17 %





QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



8.41 %



8.32 %



8.12 %



7.75 %





Book Value Per Share

$ 67.17



$ 67.14



$ 66.38



$ 63.09







Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$ 58.05



$ 57.98



$ 57.15



$ 55.33







Wealth Management AUM

$ 4,099,169



$ 4,005,805





3,875,747



$ 3,844,993







Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$ 4,359,335



$ 4,267,343





4,059,819



$ 4,016,328







* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations













.















CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





(dollars in thousands, except share information)

Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33,398



$ 70,766



$ 30,719

Investment securities

















Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $172,568, 178,183 and $182,027, respectively)



144,306





152,183





153,416

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $839,025, 879,323 and $885,586, respectively)



1,007,471





1,030,858





1,051,997

Total investment securities



1,151,777





1,183,041





1,205,413





















Loans

















Residential mortgage



1,617,194





1,631,751





1,648,838

Commercial mortgage



1,916,159





1,906,018





1,914,423

Home equity



95,975





101,715





111,351

Commercial and industrial



367,403





343,686





350,650

Consumer



28,495





34,912





37,594

Total loans



4,025,226





4,018,082





4,062,856

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(38,073)





(38,005)





(37,774)

Net loans



3,987,153





3,980,077





4,025,082

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



20,247





12,172





6,264

Bank owned life insurance



34,866





34,674





34,484

Banking premises and equipment, net



22,654





22,941





23,297

Right-of-use asset operating leases



23,111





23,855





25,098

Deferred income taxes, net



15,841





14,598





17,990

Accrued interest receivable



14,573





14,129





14,118

Goodwill



64,539





64,539





64,539

Merger-related intangibles, net



6,996





7,219





7,443

Other assets



114,467





100,573





105,290

Total assets

$ 5,489,622



$ 5,528,584



$ 5,559,737

Liabilities

















Deposits

















Demand

$ 1,059,563



$ 1,166,643



$ 1,366,395

Interest-bearing checking



1,171,164





1,071,165





908,961

Money market



981,304





998,465





1,162,773

Savings



593,210





668,385





790,628

Certificates of deposit



637,349





752,118





586,619

Total deposits



4,442,590





4,656,776





4,815,376

Borrowings



408,926





240,997





105,212

Operating lease liabilities



25,376





26,082





27,413

Other liabilities



85,726





78,780





94,184

Total liabilities



4,962,618





5,002,635





5,042,185

Shareholders' Equity

















Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 7,845,868 shares, 7,833,997 shares and 7,796,440 shares, respectively



7,846





7,834





7,796

Additional paid-in capital



293,500





292,250





293,186

Retained earnings



246,428





244,561





237,369

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(20,770)





(18,696)





(20,799)

Total shareholders' equity



527,004





525,949





517,552

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,489,622



$ 5,528,584



$ 5,559,737



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





June 30,



June 30,





2023



2023



2022





2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and dividend income































Interest on taxable loans

$ 47,731



$ 45,333



$ 30,235





$ 93,064



$ 58,639

Interest on tax-exempt loans



382





376





354







758





704

Interest on taxable investment securities



4,957





5,050





4,989







10,007





9,400

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



570





585





627







1,155





1,281

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



340





72





32







412





57

Interest on overnight investments



164





326





42







490





96

Total interest and dividend income



54,144





51,742





36,279







105,886





70,177

Interest expense































Interest on deposits



20,040





15,944





1,844







35,984





3,740

Interest on borrowed funds



4,343





1,550





254







5,893





387

Total interest expense



24,383





17,494





2,098







41,877





4,127

Net interest and dividend income



29,761





34,248





34,181







64,009





66,050

Provision for (Release of) credit losses



80





60





—







140





(412)

Net interest and dividend income after provision for (release of) credit losses



29,681





34,188





34,181







63,869





66,462

Noninterest income































Wealth management revenue



8,076





7,937





8,122







16,013





16,696

Deposit account fees



878





869





732







1,747





1,238

ATM/Debit card income



414





511





427







925





806

Bank owned life insurance income



192





187





1,343







379





1,530

Gain on loans sold, net



—





13





4







13





98

Loan related derivative income (loss)



(7)





234





45







227





341

Other income



476





964





476







1,440





1,794

Total noninterest income



10,029





10,715





11,149







20,744





22,503

Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits



16,984





18,488





17,048







35,472





34,439

Occupancy and equipment



3,571





3,747





3,613







7,318





7,155

Data processing



2,602





2,641





2,601







5,243





5,246

Professional services



863





1,123





1,070







1,986





2,134

Marketing



658





426





218







1,084





442

FDIC insurance



768





379





472







1,147





927

Non-operating expenses



3,491





424





246







3,915





246

Other expenses



1,408





1,100





1,029







2,508





1,583

Total noninterest expense



30,345





28,328





26,297







58,673





52,172

Income before income taxes



9,365





16,575





19,033







25,940





36,793

Income tax expense



2,250





4,159





5,375







6,409





9,819

Net income

$ 7,115



$ 12,416



$ 13,658





$ 19,531



$ 26,974

Share data:































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



7,837,708





7,792,474





6,981,907







7,816,611





6,959,856

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,854,955





7,826,162





7,026,807







7,842,106





7,013,538

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.91



$ 1.59



$ 1.95





$ 2.50



$ 3.86

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.91



$ 1.58



$ 1.94





$ 2.49



$ 3.83



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



June 30, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





















































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans (2)





















































Taxable

$ 3,978,078



$ 47,731





4.81 %

$ 3,986,380



$ 45,333





4.61 %

$ 3,409,819



$ 30,235





3.56 % Tax-exempt



51,359





484





3.78





51,028





476





3.78





46,771





448





3.84

Securities available for

sale (3)





















































Taxable



175,361





693





1.59





180,510





713





1.60





198,985





671





1.35

Securities held to maturity





















































Taxable



927,768





4,264





1.84





948,233





4,337





1.85





1,012,604





4,318





1.71

Tax-exempt



93,420





721





3.10





95,212





740





3.15





101,029





794





3.15

Cash and cash equivalents



37,391





164





1.76





50,831





326





2.60





48,197





42





0.35

Total interest-earning

assets (4)



5,263,377





54,057





4.12 %



5,312,194





51,925





3.96 %



4,817,405





36,508





3.04 % Non-interest-earning

assets



270,384

















268,670

















232,165













Allowance for credit losses



(38,099)

















(37,784)

















(34,368)













Total assets

$ 5,495,662















$ 5,543,080















$ 5,015,202













LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Checking accounts

$ 1,150,334



$ 4,985





1.74 %

$ 880,040



$ 2,025





0.93 %

$ 743,030



$ 50





0.03 % Savings accounts



624,749





1,469





0.94





771,219





1,357





0.71





899,820





181





0.08

Money market accounts



970,828





7,292





3.01





1,129,934





6,462





2.32





1,203,020





1,531





0.51

Certificates of deposit



633,722





6,294





3.98





692,644





6,100





3.57





129,060





82





0.25

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,379,633





20,040





2.38





3,473,837





15,944





1.86





2,974,930





1,844





0.25

Other borrowed funds



346,755





4,343





5.02





137,516





1,550





4.57





56,734





254





1.80

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,726,388





24,383





2.62 %



3,611,353





17,494





1.96 %



3,031,664





2,098





0.28 % Non-interest-bearing

liabilities





















































Demand deposits



1,138,259

















1,290,924

















1,452,911













Other liabilities



105,249

















120,877

















93,966













Total liabilities



4,969,896

















5,023,154

















4,578,541













Shareholders' equity



525,766

















519,926

















436,661













Total liabilities &

shareholders'

equity

$ 5,495,662















$ 5,543,080















$ 5,015,202













Net interest income on a

fully taxable equivalent

basis









29,674

















34,431

















34,410







Less taxable equivalent

adjustment









(253)

















(255)

















(261)







Net interest income







$ 29,421















$ 34,176















$ 34,149







Net interest spread (5)















1.49 %















2.00 %















2.76 % Net interest margin (6)















2.26 %















2.63 %















2.86 %

(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Six Months Ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses(1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets



































Loans (2)



































Taxable

$ 3,982,206



$ 93,064





4.71 %

$ 3,362,216



$ 58,639





3.52 % Tax-exempt



51,195





960





3.78





46,736





891





3.84

Securities available for sale (3)



































Taxable



177,921





1,407





1.59





201,078





1,321





1.32

Securities held to maturity



































Taxable



937,944





8,600





1.85





975,034





8,079





1.67

Tax-exempt



94,311





1,462





3.13





102,922





1,622





3.18

Cash and cash equivalents



44,074





490





2.24





97,811





96





0.20

Total interest-earning assets (4)



5,287,651





105,983





4.04 %



4,785,797





70,648





2.98 % Non-interest-earning assets



269,531

















235,499













Allowance for credit losses



(37,943)

















(34,573)













Total assets

$ 5,519,239















$ 4,986,723













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Checking accounts

$ 1,015,934



$ 7,011





1.39 %

$ 753,808



$ 94





0.03 % Savings accounts



697,579





2,826





0.82





911,430





358





0.08

Money market accounts



1,049,941





13,753





2.64





1,195,141





3,101





0.52

Certificates of deposit



663,020





12,394





3.77





136,545





187





0.28

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,426,474





35,984





2.12 %



2,996,924





3,740





0.25 % Other borrowed funds



242,713





5,893





4.90





36,663





387





2.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,669,187





41,877





2.30 %



3,033,587





4,127





0.27 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities



































Demand deposits



1,214,170

















1,420,839













Other liabilities



113,020

















95,661













Total liabilities



4,996,377

















4,550,087













Shareholders' equity



522,862

















436,636













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,519,239















$ 4,986,723













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent

basis









64,106

















66,521







Less taxable equivalent adjustment









(509)

















(528)







Net interest income







$ 63,597















$ 65,993







Net interest spread (5)















1.74 %















2.70 % Net interest margin (6)















2.44 %















2.80 %

(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

June 30,



March 31,





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2023



2023





2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except share data)



































Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$ 7,115



$ 12,416





$ 13,658



$ 19,531



$ 26,974

Less: Death benefits on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") and policy surrender



—





—







(1,157)





—





(1,157)

Add: Merger and contractual termination expenses



3,491





424







246





3,915





246

Less: Tax effect of BOLI surrender



—





—







736





—





736

Less: Tax effect of non-operating expenses (1) `

(976)





(118)







(63)





(1,094)





(63)

Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 9,630



$ 12,722





$ 13,420



$ 22,352



$ 26,736

Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings

Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP measure)



(3)





(26)







(42)





(23)





(120)

Operating Net Income Applicable to Common

Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 9,627



$ 12,696





$ 13,378



$ 22,329



$ 26,616

Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,854,955





7,826,162







7,026,807





7,842,106





7,013,538

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

(a non-GAAP measure)

$ 1.23



$ 1.62





$ 1.90



$ 2.85



$ 3.79



(1) The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income.





June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



June 30, 2022





(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:























Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 527,004



$ 525,949



$ 517,552



$ 442,051

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,535)





(71,758)





(71,982)





(54,348)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 455,469



$ 454,191



$ 445,570



$ 387,703

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 5,489,622



$ 5,528,584



$ 5,559,737



$ 5,057,935

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,535)





(71,758)





(71,982)





(54,348)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 5,418,087



$ 5,456,826



$ 5,487,755



$ 5,003,587

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP

measure)



8.41 %



8.32 %



8.12 %



7.75 %

























Tangible Book Value Per Share:























Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 455,469



$ 454,191



$ 445,570



$ 387,703

Common shares outstanding



7,845,868





7,833,997





7,796,440





7,007,063

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 58.05



$ 57.98



$ 57.15



$ 55.33







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands)

Efficiency Ratio: (1)





























Noninterest expense

$ 30,345



$ 28,328



$ 26,297



$ 58,673



$ 52,172

Net interest and dividend income

$ 29,761



$ 34,248



$ 34,181



$ 64,009



$ 66,050

Total noninterest income



10,029





10,715





11,149





20,744





22,503

Total revenue

$ 39,790



$ 44,963



$ 45,330



$ 84,753



$ 88,553

Efficiency Ratio



76.26 %



63.00 %



58.01 %



69.23 %



58.92 %































Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)





























Noninterest expense

$ 30,345



$ 28,328



$ 26,297



$ 58,673



$ 52,172

Merger and contractual termination expenses (Pretax)



(3,491)





(424)





(246)





(3,915)





(246)

Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 26,854



$ 27,904



$ 26,051



$ 54,758



$ 51,926

































Total revenue

$ 39,790



$ 44,963



$ 45,330



$ 84,753



$ 88,553

Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") and policy surrender (Pretax)



—





—





(1,157)





—





(1,157)

Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 39,790



$ 44,963



$ 44,173



$ 84,753



$ 87,396

Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



67.49 %



62.06 %



58.97 %



64.61 %



59.41 %



































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands)

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 9,630



$ 12,722



$ 13,420



$ 22,352



$ 26,736

Average common equity

$ 525,766



$ 519,926



$ 436,661



$ 522,862



$ 436,636

Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(71,646)





(71,876)





(54,397)





(71,761)





(54,440)

Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 454,120



$ 448,050



$ 382,264



$ 451,101



$ 382,196

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)



8.51 %



11.52 %



14.08 %



9.99 %



14.11 %































Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 9,630



$ 12,722



$ 13,420



$ 22,352



$ 26,736

Average assets

$ 5,495,662



$ 5,543,080



$ 5,015,202



$ 5,519,239



$ 4,989,723

Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



0.70 %



0.93 %



1.07 %



0.82 %



1.08 %

(1) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income. (2) Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue. (3) Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity. (4) Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

