Cambridge Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $571,000, or 8.0%, as compared to net income of $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an 8.8% decrease as compared to $0.91 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, unaudited net income was $26.1 million, representing a decrease of $15.5 million, or 37.3%, as compared to net income of $41.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $3.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 43.7% decrease as compared to diluted earnings per share of $5.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating net income, which excludes non-operating items, namely merger related charges and as detailed in the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to non-GAAP reconciliations within this release, was $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $575,000, or 6.0%, as compared to operating net income of $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.08, or 6.5%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating net income was $31.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 24.3%, as compared to operating net income of $41.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Operating diluted earnings per share were $4.00 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $1.89, or 32.1%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $5.89 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Merger with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

On September 19, 2023, the Company and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. ("Eastern") announced that they have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into Eastern in an all-stock transaction (the "Eastern merger") that is anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2024. The Eastern merger is subject to regulatory approval, approval by the Company's and Eastern's shareholders, and the completion of other customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of the Company's common stock will be exchanged for 4.956 shares of Eastern common stock and Denis K. Sheahan will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Bank.

"We are pleased to announce our plans to merge with Eastern Bank given our shared focus on delivering exceptional service to clients and the opportunity this combination brings for the employees and shareholders of both companies," said Mr. Sheahan.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Financial performance ratios for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows: Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.48% and Operating ROA of 0.66%. Return on Average Equity of 4.93% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 7.88%.

were as follows: Deposits, excluding wholesale funds, remained flat and totaled $4.08 billion at September 30, 2023 as compared to $4.09 billion at June 30, 2023 .

at as compared to at . Asset quality at September 30, 2023 remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.19% and 0.14%, respectively.

remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.19% and 0.14%, respectively. The common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.65% at September 30, 2023 from 9.60% at June 30, 2023 . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.45% at September 30, 2023 from 8.41% at June 30, 2023 .

from 9.60% at . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.45% at from 8.41% at . Available sources of liquidity at September 30, 2023 totaled approximately $2.6 billion . This is approximately two times the amount of uninsured deposits at September 30, 2023 .

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased by $37.6 million, or 0.7%, from $5.49 billion at June 30, 2023 to $5.45 billion at September 30, 2023.

Total loans were flat and totaled $4.03 billion for both June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Residential real estate loans increased by $10.3 million , from $1.62 billion at June 30, 2023 to $1.63 billion at September 30, 2023 .

, from at to at . Commercial real estate loans increased by $6.3 million , to $1.92 billion at September 30, 2023 .

, to at . Home equity loans decreased by $2.6 million , from $96.0 million at June 30, 2023 to $93.4 million at September 30, 2023 .

, from at to at . Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $11.6 million , or 3.2%, from $367.4 million at June 30, 2023 to $355.8 million at September 30, 2023 , primarily due to paydowns within the asset-backed loan portfolio, partially offset by growth in the Innovation Banking loan portfolio.

The Company's total investment securities portfolio decreased by $34.9 million, or 3.0%, from $1.15 billion at June 30, 2023 to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily due to paydowns during the period.

Total deposits, inclusive of wholesale deposits, increased by $123.3 million, or 2.8%, to $4.57 billion at September 30, 2023, as compared to $4.44 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher wholesale deposit balances combined with higher certificates of deposit and higher money market balances. At September 30, 2023, excluding wholesale deposits, total deposits stood at $4.08 billion and remained flat as compared to June 30, 2023.

Certificates of deposit totaled $828.4 million at September 30, 2023 , representing an increase of $191.0 million , or 30.0%, from $637.3 million at June 30, 2023 , primarily driven by higher wholesale deposit balances. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $483.3 million and $356.3 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 , respectively.

at , representing an increase of , or 30.0%, from at , primarily driven by higher wholesale deposit balances. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were and at and , respectively. The cost of total deposits was 2.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , as compared to 1.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 1.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , as compared to 1.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . At September 30, 2023 , the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 1.82%, as compared to 1.66% at June 30, 2023 .

Borrowings totaled $233.9 million at September 30, 2023, representing a $175.0 million decrease from $408.9 million at June 30, 2023, as the Company utilized lower cost funding sources during the quarter.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $1.1 million, or 3.7%, to $28.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by eight basis points to 2.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 2.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as a result of higher funding costs.

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $9.7 million, or 9.5%, to $92.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $102.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 49 basis points to 2.36% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 2.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was 2.13%, representing an eight basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 5,219,071













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 28,642







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.18 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)









(649)





-0.05 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$ 5,219,071



$ 27,993





2.13 %

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was 2.31%, representing a 49 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.80% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.





Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 5,264,539













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 92,749







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.36 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)









(1,961)





-0.05 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$ 5,264,539



$ 90,788





2.31 %

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $195,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $80,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $335,000, as compared to a $200,000 provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased by $520,000, or 5.2%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily the result of higher wealth management revenue and higher loan related derivative income. Noninterest income was 26.9% of total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Wealth management revenue increased by $437,000 , or 5.4%, to $8.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , as compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , primarily due to the seasonal impact of $413,000 in tax preparation fees recognized for the quarter. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.27 billion at September 30, 2023 , a decrease of $90.9 million , or 2.1%, from $4.36 billion at June 30, 2023 , primarily due to decline in the equity and bond markets, partially offset by net client asset inflows.

, or 5.4%, to for the three months ended , as compared to for the three months ended , primarily due to the seasonal impact of in tax preparation fees recognized for the quarter. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were at , a decrease of , or 2.1%, from at , primarily due to decline in the equity and bond markets, partially offset by net client asset inflows. Loan related derivative income increased by $65,000 , to $58,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , as compared to a loss of $7,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , primarily as a result of higher volume of loan related derivative transactions.

Total noninterest income decreased by $1.7 million, or 5.0%, to $31.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $32.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This change was primarily the result of lower bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, lower wealth management revenue, and lower other income, partially offset by higher deposit account fees. Noninterest income was 25.2% of total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

BOLI income decreased by $1.1 million , or 65.6%, to $576,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , as compared to $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

, or 65.6%, to for the nine months ended , as compared to for the nine months ended , primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the nine months ended , while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the nine months ended . Wealth management revenue decreased by $409,000 , or 1.6%, to $24.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , as compared to $24.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to the effect of lower wealth management assets in the first half of 2023 as compared to the comparative period in 2022. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.3 billion at September 30, 2023 , an increase of $208.6 million , or 5.1%, from $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022 , primarily due to positive returns in the equity markets.

, or 1.6%, to for the nine months ended , as compared to for the nine months ended , primarily due to the effect of lower wealth management assets in the first half of 2023 as compared to the comparative period in 2022. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were at , an increase of , or 5.1%, from at , primarily due to positive returns in the equity markets. Other income decreased by $448,000 , or 18.8%, to $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , as compared to $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

, or 18.8%, to for the nine months ended , as compared to for the nine months ended , primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the nine months ended as compared to the nine months ended . Deposit account fees increased by $520,000 , or 25.0%, to $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , as compared to $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to increased fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products as a result of higher interest rates.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased by $696,000, or 2.3%, to $29.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $30.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, there was a decrease in non-operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expense, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-operating expense decreased by $924,000 , to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , from $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . The Company recorded $2.6 million of merger related expenses associated with the Eastern merger during the three months ended September 30, 2023 . The Company recorded $3.5 million for the Northmark Bank ("Northmark") merger ("Northmark merger") related expenses associated with the systems conversion that occurred during the second quarter of 2023.

, to for the three months ended , from for the three months ended . The Company recorded of merger related expenses associated with the Eastern merger during the three months ended . The Company recorded for the Northmark Bank ("Northmark") merger ("Northmark merger") related expenses associated with the systems conversion that occurred during the second quarter of 2023. Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $288,000 , or 1.7%, to $17.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , from $17.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , primarily due to higher variable based compensation expense for the period.

Total noninterest expense increased by $9.8 million, or 12.5%, to $88.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $78.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily driven by an increase in non-operating expenses, salary and benefits expense, FDIC insurance expense, and marketing expenses as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-operating expense increased by $6.1 million to $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , from $396,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to merger expenses associated with the Eastern and Northmark mergers.

to for the nine months ended , from for the nine months ended , primarily due to merger expenses associated with the Eastern and Northmark mergers. Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $1.0 million , or 1.9%, to $52.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , from $51.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to higher overall staffing levels associated with the Northmark merger, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs, partially offset by savings from a reduction in head count during the year.

, or 1.9%, to for the nine months ended , from for the nine months ended , primarily due to higher overall staffing levels associated with the Northmark merger, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs, partially offset by savings from a reduction in head count during the year. Marketing expense increased by $446,000 , or 38.0%, to $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , from $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to increased deposit campaigns during the period.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $7.8 million, or 0.19% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, consistent with the level seen at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $38.2 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, as compared to $38.1 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2023.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $74,000, or 0.01% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $12,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $80,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net loan recoveries of $37,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets and early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent):





Non-performing Assets





September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022





(dollars in thousands)

Non-performing assets

$ 7,778



$ 7,199



$ 6,542

$ 6,383

Non-performing loans/total loans



0.19 %



0.18 %



0.16 %

0.18 % Non-performing assets/total assets



0.14 %



0.13 %



0.12 %

0.12 %



Additional Asset Quality Indicators





September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

























Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.58 %



0.51 %



0.36 %

0.38 % Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans

(annualized)



(0.01) %



(0.00) %



0.00 %

0.00 % Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



491.05 %



528.86 %



577.41 %

544.38 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans



0.95 %



0.95 %



0.93 %

0.96 %

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 30.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 25.0%, as compared to an effective tax rate of 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the impact of non-deductible merger related expenses recorded during the period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's effective tax rate was 26.1%, as compared to 26.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Dividend and Capital

On October 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, which is payable on November 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2023. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company's common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.65% at September 30, 2023, from 9.60% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.45% at September 30, 2023 from 8.41% at June 30, 2023.

Book value per share at September 30, 2023 decreased to $67.04 from $67.17 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023 decreased to $57.96 from $58.05 at June 30, 2023.

Supplemental Earnings Release Information:

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.45 billion in assets at September 30, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.3 billion in client assets under management and administration at September 30, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the failure to complete the proposed merger of the Company and the Bank with Eastern, imposition of adverse regulatory conditions in connection with regulatory approval of the Eastern merger, disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Eastern merger, the inability to realize expected cost savings or to implement integration plans and other adverse consequences associated with the Eastern merger; the businesses of Cambridge Bancorp and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the Northmark merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Northmark merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on consumer confidence and global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; effects of changes in amounts of deposits on the Company's funding costs and net interest margin; changes in non-performing assets; future provisions for credit losses; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2022, which the Company filed on March 16, 2023. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 55,698



$ 54,144



$ 40,272



$ 161,584



$ 110,449

Interest Expense



27,051





24,383





3,994





68,928





8,121

Net Interest and Dividend Income



28,647





29,761





36,278





92,656





102,328

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses



195





80





612





335





200

Noninterest Income



10,549





10,029





10,443





31,293





32,946

Noninterest Expense



29,649





30,345





26,341





88,322





78,513

Income Before Income Taxes



9,352





9,365





19,768





35,292





56,561

Income Tax Expense



2,808





2,250





5,152





9,217





14,971

Net Income

$ 6,544



$ 7,115



$ 14,616



$ 26,075



$ 41,590

































Operating Net Income*

$ 9,055



$ 9,630



$ 14,728



$ 31,407



$ 41,464

































Data Per Common Share:





























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.83



$ 0.91



$ 2.09



$ 3.33



$ 5.94

Diluted Earnings Per Share



0.83





0.91





2.07





3.32





5.90

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.15





1.23





2.09





4.00





5.89

Dividends Declared Per Share



0.67





0.67





0.64





2.01





1.92

































Average Common Shares Outstanding:





























Basic



7,840,197





7,837,708





6,971,583





7,825,195





6,961,833

Diluted



7,862,584





7,854,955





7,018,832





7,848,061





7,010,197

































Selected Performance Ratios:





























Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.18 %



2.26 %



2.95 %



2.36 %



2.85 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.13 %



2.21 %



2.93 %



2.31 %



2.80 % Cost of Funds



2.06 %



1.86 %



0.32 %



1.75 %



0.23 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



2.87 %



2.62 %



0.51 %



2.50 %



0.35 % Cost of Deposits



2.09 %



1.78 %



0.26 %



1.74 %



0.20 % Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



1.74 %



1.52 %



0.24 %



1.42 %



0.19 % Return on Average Assets



0.48 %



0.52 %



1.14 %



0.63 %



1.11 % Return on Average Equity



4.93 %



5.43 %



13.02 %



6.65 %



12.65 % Efficiency Ratio*



75.64 %



76.26 %



56.38 %



71.26 %



58.04 % Operating Return on Average Assets*



0.66 %



0.70 %



1.15 %



0.76 %



1.10 % Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



7.88 %



8.51 %



14.94 %



9.28 %



14.39 % Operating Efficiency Ratio*



69.09 %



67.49 %



56.06 %



66.03 %



58.25 %



































September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



September 30,











2023



2023



2022



2022











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Total Assets

$ 5,452,030



$ 5,489,622



$ 5,559,737



$ 5,143,359







Total Loans

$ 4,027,967



$ 4,025,226





4,062,856



$ 3,628,608







Total Deposits

$ 4,565,926



$ 4,442,590





4,815,376



$ 4,281,422







Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 38,194



$ 38,073





37,774



$ 34,748







Allowance to Total Loans



0.95 %



0.95 %



0.93 %



0.96 %





Non-Performing Loans

$ 7,778



$ 7,199



$ 6,542



$ 6,383







Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.19 %



0.18 %



0.16 %



0.18 %





QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans

(annualized)



(0.01) %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



8.45 %



8.41 %



8.12 %



7.70 %





Book Value Per Share

$ 67.04



$ 67.17



$ 66.38



$ 63.69







Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$ 57.96



$ 58.05



$ 57.15



$ 55.95







Wealth Management AUM

$ 4,010,956



$ 4,099,169





3,875,747



$ 3,663,034







Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$ 4,268,394



$ 4,359,335





4,059,819



$ 3,837,035







* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations













.















CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022





(dollars in thousands, except share information)

Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,353



$ 33,398



$ 30,719

Investment securities

















Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $167,903, $172,568,

and $182,027, respectively)



136,253





144,306





153,416

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $784,636, $839,025,

and $885,586, respectively)



980,591





1,007,471





1,051,997

Total investment securities



1,116,844





1,151,777





1,205,413





















Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



614





—





—

Loans

















Residential mortgage



1,627,460





1,617,194





1,648,838

Commercial mortgage



1,922,455





1,916,159





1,914,423

Home equity



93,364





95,975





111,351

Commercial and industrial



355,796





367,403





350,650

Consumer



28,892





28,495





37,594

Total loans



4,027,967





4,025,226





4,062,856

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(38,194)





(38,073)





(37,774)

Net loans



3,989,773





3,987,153





4,025,082

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



12,321





20,247





6,264

Bank owned life insurance



35,063





34,866





34,484

Banking premises and equipment, net



22,297





22,654





23,297

Right-of-use asset operating leases



22,095





23,111





25,098

Deferred income taxes, net



16,495





15,841





17,990

Accrued interest receivable



15,255





14,573





14,118

Goodwill



64,539





64,539





64,539

Merger-related intangibles, net



6,773





6,996





7,443

Other assets



124,608





114,467





105,290

Total assets

$ 5,452,030



$ 5,489,622



$ 5,559,737

Liabilities

















Deposits

















Demand

$ 1,036,849



$ 1,059,563



$ 1,366,395

Interest-bearing checking



1,134,270





1,171,164





908,961

Money market



1,005,820





981,304





1,162,773

Savings



560,597





593,210





790,628

Certificates of deposit



828,390





637,349





586,619

Total deposits



4,565,926





4,442,590





4,815,376

Borrowings



233,905





408,926





105,212

Operating lease liabilities



24,196





25,376





27,413

Other liabilities



101,972





85,726





94,184

Total liabilities



4,925,999





4,962,618





5,042,185

Shareholders' Equity

















Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares;

Outstanding: 7,846,041 shares, 7,845,868 shares, and 7,796,440

shares, respectively



7,846





7,846





7,796

Additional paid-in capital



294,025





293,500





293,186

Retained earnings



247,714





246,428





237,369

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(23,554)





(20,770)





(20,799)

Total shareholders' equity



526,031





527,004





517,552

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,452,030



$ 5,489,622



$ 5,559,737



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





September 30,



September 30,





2023



2023



2022





2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and dividend income































Interest on taxable loans

$ 49,535



$ 47,731



$ 34,056





$ 142,599



$ 92,695

Interest on tax-exempt loans



398





382





367







1,156





1,071

Interest on taxable investment securities



4,837





4,957





5,101







14,844





14,501

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



541





570





601







1,696





1,882

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



254





340





106







666





163

Interest on overnight investments



133





164





41







623





137

Total interest and dividend income



55,698





54,144





40,272







161,584





110,449

Interest expense































Interest on deposits



24,164





20,040





2,846







60,148





6,586

Interest on borrowed funds



2,887





4,343





1,148







8,780





1,535

Total interest expense



27,051





24,383





3,994







68,928





8,121

Net interest and dividend income



28,647





29,761





36,278







92,656





102,328

Provision for (Release of) credit losses



195





80





612







335





200

Net interest and dividend income after provision

for (release of) credit losses



28,452





29,681





35,666







92,321





102,128

Noninterest income































Wealth management revenue



8,513





8,076





8,239







24,526





24,935

Deposit account fees



852





878





841







2,599





2,079

ATM/Debit card income



403





414





413







1,328





1,219

Bank owned life insurance income



197





192





144







576





1,674

Gain on loans sold, net



27





—





—







40





98

Loan related derivative income (loss)



58





(7)





213







285





554

Other income



499





476





593







1,939





2,387

Total noninterest income



10,549





10,029





10,443







31,293





32,946

Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits



17,272





16,984





17,341







52,744





51,780

Occupancy and equipment



3,602





3,571





3,511







10,920





10,666

Data processing



2,485





2,602





2,592







7,728





7,838

Professional services



1,089





863





749







3,075





2,883

Marketing



535





658





731







1,619





1,173

FDIC insurance



770





768





453







1,917





1,380

Non-operating expenses



2,567





3,491





150







6,482





396

Other expenses



1,329





1,408





814







3,837





2,397

Total noninterest expense



29,649





30,345





26,341







88,322





78,513

Income before income taxes



9,352





9,365





19,768







35,292





56,561

Income tax expense



2,808





2,250





5,152







9,217





14,971

Net income

$ 6,544



$ 7,115



$ 14,616





$ 26,075



$ 41,590

Share data:































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



7,840,197





7,837,708





6,971,583







7,825,195





6,961,833

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,862,584





7,854,955





7,018,832







7,848,061





7,010,197

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.83



$ 0.91



$ 2.09





$ 3.33



$ 5.94

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.83



$ 0.91



$ 2.07





$ 3.32



$ 5.90



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



September 30, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





















































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans (2)





















































Taxable

$ 3,967,048



$ 49,535





4.95 %

$ 3,978,078



$ 47,731





4.81 %

$ 3,537,808



$ 34,056





3.82 % Tax-exempt



53,012





503





3.76





51,359





484





3.78





48,235





464





3.82

Securities available for

sale (3)





















































Taxable



170,451





682





1.59





175,361





693





1.59





191,050





677





1.41

Securities held to maturity





















































Taxable



907,447





4,155





1.82





927,768





4,264





1.84





994,790





4,424





1.76

Tax-exempt



87,961





685





3.09





93,420





721





3.10





97,618





760





3.09

Cash and cash equivalents



33,152





133





1.59





37,391





164





1.76





25,095





41





0.65

Total interest-earning

assets (4)



5,219,071





55,693





4.23 %



5,263,377





54,057





4.12 %



4,894,596





40,422





3.28 % Non-interest-earning

assets



279,306

















270,384

















237,087













Allowance for credit losses



(38,044)

















(38,099)

















(34,517)













Total assets

$ 5,460,333















$ 5,495,662















$ 5,097,166













LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Checking accounts

$ 1,166,179



$ 5,694





1.94 %

$ 1,150,334



$ 4,985





1.74 %

$ 701,729



$ 141





0.08 % Savings accounts



584,638





1,532





1.04





624,749





1,469





0.94





887,404





385





0.17

Money market accounts



986,619





8,088





3.25





970,828





7,292





3.01





1,184,081





2,003





0.67

Certificates of deposit



771,237





8,850





4.55





633,722





6,294





3.98





157,622





317





0.80

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,508,673





24,164





2.73





3,379,633





20,040





2.38





2,930,836





2,846





0.39

Other borrowed funds



229,005





2,887





5.00





346,755





4,343





5.02





190,543





1,148





2.39

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,737,678





27,051





2.87 %



3,726,388





24,383





2.62 %



3,121,379





3,994





0.51 % Non-interest-bearing

liabilities





















































Demand deposits



1,078,554

















1,138,259

















1,429,649













Other liabilities



117,042

















105,249

















100,651













Total liabilities



4,933,274

















4,969,896

















4,651,679













Shareholders' equity



527,059

















525,766

















445,487













Total liabilities &

shareholders'

equity

$ 5,460,333















$ 5,495,662















$ 5,097,166













Net interest income on a

fully taxable equivalent

basis









28,642

















29,674

















36,428







Less taxable equivalent

adjustment









(249)

















(253)

















(256)







Net interest income







$ 28,393















$ 29,421















$ 36,172







Net interest spread (5)















1.36 %















1.49 %















2.77 % Net interest margin (6)















2.18 %















2.26 %















2.95 %





(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses(1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets



































Loans (2)



































Taxable

$ 3,977,097



$ 142,599





4.79 %

$ 3,421,389



$ 92,695





3.62 % Tax-exempt



51,807





1,463





3.78





47,241





1,356





3.84

Securities available for sale (3)



































Taxable



175,404





2,089





1.59





197,698





1,998





1.35

Securities held to maturity



































Taxable



927,667





12,755





1.84





981,692





12,503





1.70

Tax-exempt



92,171





2,147





3.11





101,135





2,383





3.15

Cash and cash equivalents



40,393





624





2.07





73,306





137





0.25

Total interest-earning assets (4)



5,264,539





161,677





4.11 %



4,822,461





111,072





3.08 % Non-interest-earning assets



272,826

















236,034













Allowance for credit losses



(37,976)

















(34,554)













Total assets

$ 5,499,389















$ 5,023,941













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Checking accounts

$ 1,066,566



$ 12,705





1.59 %

$ 736,257



$ 234





0.04 % Savings accounts



659,518





4,358





0.88





903,333





744





0.11

Money market accounts



1,028,602





21,841





2.84





1,191,414





5,104





0.57

Certificates of deposit



699,489





21,244





4.06





143,648





504





0.47

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,454,175





60,148





2.33 %



2,974,652





6,586





0.30 % Other borrowed funds



238,093





8,780





4.93





88,520





1,535





2.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,692,268





68,928





2.50 %



3,063,172





8,121





0.35 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities



































Demand deposits



1,168,468

















1,423,808













Other liabilities



114,376

















97,350













Total liabilities



4,975,112

















4,584,330













Shareholders' equity



524,277

















439,611













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,499,389















$ 5,023,941













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent

basis









92,749

















102,951







Less taxable equivalent adjustment









(759)

















(786)







Net interest income







$ 91,990















$ 102,165







Net interest spread (5)















1.61 %















2.72 % Net interest margin (6)















2.36 %















2.85 %





(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

September 30,



June 30,





September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2023



2023





2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands, except share data)



































Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$ 6,544



$ 7,115





$ 14,616



$ 26,075



$ 41,590

Less: Death benefits on bank owned life insurance

("BOLI") and policy surrender



—





—







—





—





(1,157)

Add: Mergers and contractual termination expenses (1)



2,567





3,491







150





6,482





396

Less: Tax effect of BOLI surrender



—





—







—





—





736

Less: Tax effect of non-operating expenses (2) `

(56)





(976)







(38)





(1,150)





(101)

Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 9,055



$ 9,630





$ 14,728



$ 31,407



$ 41,464

Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings

Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP

measure)



(7)





(3)







(74)





(26)





(206)

Operating Net Income Applicable to Common

Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 9,048



$ 9,627





$ 14,654



$ 31,381



$ 41,258

Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,862,584





7,854,955







7,018,832





7,848,061





7,010,197

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

(a non-GAAP measure)

$ 1.15



$ 1.23





$ 2.09



$ 4.00



$ 5.89







(1) The Company recorded merger expenses of $2.6 million associated with the Eastern merger for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $3.6 million of merger expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 associated with the Northmark merger. (2) The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income.





September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022





(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:























Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 526,031



$ 527,004



$ 517,552



$ 446,290

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,312)





(71,535)





(71,982)





(54,258)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 454,719



$ 455,469



$ 445,570



$ 392,032

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 5,452,030



$ 5,489,622



$ 5,559,737



$ 5,143,359

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,312)





(71,535)





(71,982)





(54,258)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 5,380,718



$ 5,418,087



$ 5,487,755



$ 5,089,101

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP

measure)



8.45 %



8.41 %



8.12 %



7.70 %

























Tangible Book Value Per Share:























Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 454,719



$ 455,469



$ 445,570



$ 392,032

Common shares outstanding



7,846,041





7,845,868





7,796,440





7,007,113

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 57.96



$ 58.05



$ 57.15



$ 55.95







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands)

Efficiency Ratio: (1)





























Noninterest expense

$ 29,649



$ 30,345



$ 26,341



$ 88,322



$ 78,513

Net interest and dividend income

$ 28,647



$ 29,761



$ 36,278



$ 92,656



$ 102,328

Total noninterest income



10,549





10,029





10,443





31,293





32,946

Total revenue

$ 39,196



$ 39,790



$ 46,721



$ 123,949



$ 135,274

Efficiency Ratio



75.64 %



76.26 %



56.38 %



71.26 %



58.04 %































Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)





























Noninterest expense

$ 29,649



$ 30,345



$ 26,341



$ 88,322



$ 78,513

Mergers and contractual termination expenses

(Pretax)



(2,567)





(3,491)





(150)





(6,482)





(396)

Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 27,082



$ 26,854



$ 26,191



$ 81,840



$ 78,117

































Total revenue

$ 39,196



$ 39,790



$ 46,721



$ 123,949



$ 135,274

Death benefit on bank owned life insurance

("BOLI") and policy surrender (Pretax)



—





—





—





—





(1,157)

Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 39,196



$ 39,790



$ 46,721



$ 123,949



$ 134,117

Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



69.09 %



67.49 %



56.06 %



66.03 %



58.25 %



































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





(dollars in thousands)

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 9,055



$ 9,630



$ 14,728



$ 31,407



$ 41,464

Average common equity

$ 527,059



$ 525,766



$ 445,487



$ 524,277



$ 439,611

Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(71,432)





(71,646)





(54,304)





(71,650)





(54,394)

Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP

measure)

$ 455,627



$ 454,120



$ 391,183



$ 452,627



$ 385,217

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a

non-GAAP measure)



7.88 %



8.51 %



14.94 %



9.28 %



14.39 %































Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 9,055



$ 9,630



$ 14,728



$ 31,407



$ 41,464

Average assets

$ 5,460,333



$ 5,495,662



$ 5,097,166



$ 5,499,389



$ 5,023,941

Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP

measure)



0.66 %



0.70 %



1.15 %



0.76 %

1.10 %







(1) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income. (2) Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue. (3) Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity. (4) Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

