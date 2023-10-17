Cambridge Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend

News provided by

Cambridge Bancorp

17 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $571,000, or 8.0%, as compared to net income of $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an 8.8% decrease as compared to $0.91 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, unaudited net income was $26.1 million, representing a decrease of  $15.5 million, or 37.3%, as compared to net income of $41.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $3.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 43.7% decrease as compared to diluted earnings per share of $5.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating net income, which excludes non-operating items, namely merger related charges and as detailed in the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to non-GAAP reconciliations within this release, was $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $575,000, or 6.0%, as compared to operating net income of $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.08, or 6.5%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating net income was $31.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 24.3%, as compared to operating net income of $41.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Operating diluted earnings per share were $4.00 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of  $1.89, or  32.1%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $5.89 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Merger with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

On September 19, 2023, the Company and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. ("Eastern") announced that they have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into Eastern in an all-stock transaction (the "Eastern merger") that is anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2024. The Eastern merger is subject to regulatory approval, approval by the Company's and Eastern's shareholders, and the completion of other customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of the Company's common stock will be exchanged for 4.956 shares of Eastern common stock and Denis K. Sheahan will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Bank.

"We are pleased to announce our plans to merge with Eastern Bank given our shared focus on delivering exceptional service to clients and the opportunity this combination brings for the employees and shareholders of both companies," said Mr. Sheahan. 

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Financial performance ratios for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows:
    • Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.48% and Operating ROA of 0.66%.
    • Return on Average Equity of 4.93% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 7.88%.
  • Deposits, excluding wholesale funds, remained flat and totaled $4.08 billion at September 30, 2023 as compared to $4.09 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Asset quality at September 30, 2023 remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.19% and 0.14%, respectively.
  • The common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.65% at September 30, 2023 from 9.60% at June 30, 2023. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.45% at September 30, 2023 from 8.41% at June 30, 2023.
  • Available sources of liquidity at September 30, 2023 totaled approximately $2.6 billion. This is approximately two times the amount of uninsured deposits at September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased by $37.6 million, or 0.7%, from $5.49 billion at June 30, 2023 to $5.45 billion at September 30, 2023.

Total loans were flat and totaled $4.03 billion for both June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

  • Residential real estate loans increased by $10.3 million, from $1.62 billion at June 30, 2023 to $1.63 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased by $6.3 million, to $1.92 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • Home equity loans decreased by $2.6 million, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2023 to $93.4 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $11.6 million, or 3.2%, from $367.4 million at June 30, 2023 to $355.8 million at September 30, 2023, primarily due to paydowns within the asset-backed loan portfolio, partially offset by growth in the Innovation Banking loan portfolio.

The Company's total investment securities portfolio decreased by $34.9 million, or 3.0%, from $1.15 billion at June 30, 2023 to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily due to paydowns during the period.

Total deposits, inclusive of wholesale deposits, increased by $123.3 million, or 2.8%, to $4.57 billion at September 30, 2023, as compared to $4.44 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher wholesale deposit balances combined with higher certificates of deposit and higher money market balances. At September 30, 2023, excluding wholesale deposits, total deposits stood at $4.08 billion and remained flat as compared to June 30, 2023.

  • Certificates of deposit totaled $828.4 million at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $191.0 million, or 30.0%, from $637.3 million at June 30, 2023, primarily driven by higher wholesale deposit balances. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $483.3 million and $356.3 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • The cost of total deposits was 2.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 1.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 1.82%, as compared to 1.66% at June 30, 2023.

Borrowings totaled $233.9 million at September 30, 2023, representing a $175.0 million decrease from $408.9 million at June 30, 2023, as the Company utilized lower cost funding sources during the quarter.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $1.1 million, or 3.7%, to $28.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by eight basis points to 2.18%  for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 2.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as a result of higher funding costs.

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $9.7 million, or 9.5%, to $92.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $102.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 49 basis points to 2.36% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 2.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was 2.13%, representing an eight basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended


September 30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses

Rate
Earned/
Paid


(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$

5,219,071






Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)



$

28,642



Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







2.18

%

Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)




(649)


-0.05

%

Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$

5,219,071

$

27,993


2.13

%

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was 2.31%, representing a 49 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.80% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses

Rate
Earned/
Paid


(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$

5,264,539






Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)



$

92,749



Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







2.36

%

Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)




(1,961)


-0.05

%

Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)

$

5,264,539

$

90,788


2.31

%

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $195,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $80,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $335,000, as compared to a $200,000 provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased by $520,000, or 5.2%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily the result of higher wealth management revenue and higher loan related derivative income. Noninterest income was 26.9% of total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

  • Wealth management revenue increased by $437,000, or 5.4%, to $8.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the seasonal impact of $413,000 in tax preparation fees recognized for the quarter. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.27 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $90.9 million, or 2.1%, from $4.36 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to decline in the equity and bond markets, partially offset by net client asset inflows.
  • Loan related derivative income increased by $65,000, to $58,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a loss of $7,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily as a result of higher volume of loan related derivative transactions.

Total noninterest income decreased by $1.7 million, or 5.0%, to $31.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $32.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This change was primarily the result of lower bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, lower wealth management revenue, and lower other income, partially offset by higher deposit account fees. Noninterest income was 25.2% of total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

  • BOLI income decreased by $1.1 million, or 65.6%, to $576,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Wealth management revenue decreased by $409,000, or 1.6%, to $24.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $24.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to the effect of lower wealth management assets in the first half of 2023 as compared to the comparative period in 2022. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.3 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $208.6 million, or 5.1%, from $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to positive returns in the equity markets.
  • Other income decreased by $448,000, or 18.8%, to $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Deposit account fees increased by $520,000, or 25.0%, to $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to increased fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products as a result of higher interest rates.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased by $696,000, or 2.3%, to $29.6 million for the three months ended  September 30, 2023, as compared to $30.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, there was a decrease in non-operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expense, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

  • Non-operating expense decreased by $924,000, to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The Company recorded $2.6 million of merger related expenses associated with the Eastern merger during the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company recorded $3.5 million for the Northmark Bank ("Northmark") merger ("Northmark merger") related expenses associated with the systems conversion that occurred during the second quarter of 2023.
  • Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $288,000, or 1.7%, to $17.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $17.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher variable based compensation expense for the period.

Total noninterest expense increased by $9.8 million, or 12.5%, to $88.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $78.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily driven by an increase in non-operating expenses, salary and benefits expense, FDIC insurance expense, and marketing expenses as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Non-operating expense increased by $6.1 million to $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $396,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to merger expenses associated with the Eastern and Northmark mergers.
  • Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $1.0 million, or 1.9%, to $52.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $51.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to higher overall staffing levels associated with the Northmark merger, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs, partially offset by savings from a reduction in head count during the year.
  • Marketing expense increased by $446,000, or 38.0%, to $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to increased deposit campaigns during the period.

Asset Quality 

Non-performing loans totaled $7.8 million, or 0.19% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, consistent with the level seen at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $38.2 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, as compared to $38.1 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2023.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $74,000, or 0.01% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $12,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $80,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net loan recoveries of $37,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets and early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent):

Non-performing Assets


September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022


(dollars in thousands)

Non-performing assets

$

7,778

$

7,199

$

6,542

$

6,383

Non-performing loans/total loans

0.19

%

0.18

%

0.16

%

0.18

%

Non-performing assets/total assets

0.14

%

0.13

%

0.12

%

0.12

%


Additional Asset Quality Indicators


September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022












Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans

0.58

%

0.51

%

0.36

%

0.38

%

Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans
(annualized)

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

491.05

%

528.86

%

577.41

%

544.38

%

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

0.95

%

0.95

%

0.93

%

0.96

%

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 30.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 25.0%, as compared to an effective tax rate of 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the impact of non-deductible merger related expenses recorded during the period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's effective tax rate was 26.1%, as compared to 26.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Dividend and Capital

On October 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, which is payable on November 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2023. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company's common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.65% at September 30, 2023, from 9.60% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.45% at September 30, 2023 from 8.41% at June 30, 2023.

Book value per share at September 30, 2023 decreased to $67.04 from $67.17 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023 decreased to $57.96 from $58.05 at June 30, 2023.

Supplemental Earnings Release Information:
For additional details on the Company's loan portfolio, Click here to download

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.45 billion in assets at September 30, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.3 billion in client assets under management and administration at September 30, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following:  the failure to complete the proposed merger of the Company and the Bank with Eastern, imposition of adverse regulatory conditions in connection with regulatory approval of the Eastern merger, disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Eastern merger, the inability to realize expected cost savings or to implement integration plans and other adverse consequences associated with the Eastern merger; the businesses of Cambridge Bancorp and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the Northmark merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Northmark merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on consumer confidence and global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; effects of changes in amounts of deposits on the Company's funding costs and net interest margin; changes in non-performing assets; future provisions for credit losses; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2022, which the Company filed on March 16, 2023. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Joseph P. Sapienza
Interim Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES 

QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

$

55,698

$

54,144

$

40,272

$

161,584

$

110,449

Interest Expense

27,051


24,383


3,994


68,928


8,121

  Net Interest and Dividend Income

28,647


29,761


36,278


92,656


102,328

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses

195


80


612


335


200

Noninterest Income

10,549


10,029


10,443


31,293


32,946

Noninterest Expense

29,649


30,345


26,341


88,322


78,513

Income Before Income Taxes

9,352


9,365


19,768


35,292


56,561

Income Tax Expense

2,808


2,250


5,152


9,217


14,971

  Net Income

$

6,544

$

7,115

$

14,616

$

26,075

$

41,590
















Operating Net Income*

$

9,055

$

9,630

$

14,728

$

31,407

$

41,464
















Data Per Common Share:














 Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.83

$

0.91

$

2.09

$

3.33

$

5.94

 Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.83


0.91


2.07


3.32


5.90

 Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*

1.15


1.23


2.09


4.00


5.89

 Dividends Declared Per Share

0.67


0.67


0.64


2.01


1.92
















 Average Common Shares Outstanding:














   Basic

7,840,197


7,837,708


6,971,583


7,825,195


6,961,833

   Diluted

7,862,584


7,854,955


7,018,832


7,848,061


7,010,197
















Selected Performance Ratios:














 Net Interest Margin, FTE

2.18

%

2.26

%

2.95

%

2.36

%

2.85

%

 Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE

2.13

%

2.21

%

2.93

%

2.31

%

2.80

%

 Cost of Funds

2.06

%

1.86

%

0.32

%

1.75

%

0.23

%

 Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.87

%

2.62

%

0.51

%

2.50

%

0.35

%

 Cost of Deposits

2.09

%

1.78

%

0.26

%

1.74

%

0.20

%

 Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits

1.74

%

1.52

%

0.24

%

1.42

%

0.19

%

 Return on Average Assets

0.48

%

0.52

%

1.14

%

0.63

%

1.11

%

 Return on Average Equity

4.93

%

5.43

%

13.02

%

6.65

%

12.65

%

 Efficiency Ratio*

75.64

%

76.26

%

56.38

%

71.26

%

58.04

%

 Operating Return on Average Assets*

0.66

%

0.70

%

1.15

%

0.76

%

1.10

%

 Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*

7.88

%

8.51

%

14.94

%

9.28

%

14.39

%

 Operating Efficiency Ratio*

69.09

%

67.49

%

56.06

%

66.03

%

58.25

%


















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

September 30,





2023

2023

2022

2022





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Total Assets

$

5,452,030

$

5,489,622

$

5,559,737

$

5,143,359



Total Loans

$

4,027,967

$

4,025,226


4,062,856

$

3,628,608



Total Deposits

$

4,565,926

$

4,442,590


4,815,376

$

4,281,422



Allowance for Credit Losses

$

38,194

$

38,073


37,774

$

34,748



Allowance to Total Loans

0.95

%

0.95

%

0.93

%

0.96

%


Non-Performing Loans

$

7,778

$

7,199

$

6,542

$

6,383



Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans

0.19

%

0.18

%

0.16

%

0.18

%


QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans
(annualized)

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%


Tangible Common Equity Ratio*

8.45

%

8.41

%

8.12

%

7.70

%


Book Value Per Share

$

67.04

$

67.17

$

66.38

$

63.69



Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$

57.96

$

58.05

$

57.15

$

55.95



Wealth Management AUM

$

4,010,956

$

4,099,169


3,875,747

$

3,663,034



Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$

4,268,394

$

4,359,335


4,059,819

$

3,837,035



* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations






.






CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022


(dollars in thousands, except share information)

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,353

$

33,398

$

30,719

Investment securities








Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $167,903, $172,568,
and $182,027, respectively)

136,253


144,306


153,416

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $784,636, $839,025, 
and $885,586, respectively)

980,591


1,007,471


1,051,997

Total investment securities

1,116,844


1,151,777


1,205,413










Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

614






Loans








Residential mortgage

1,627,460


1,617,194


1,648,838

Commercial mortgage

1,922,455


1,916,159


1,914,423

Home equity

93,364


95,975


111,351

Commercial and industrial

355,796


367,403


350,650

Consumer

28,892


28,495


37,594

Total loans

4,027,967


4,025,226


4,062,856

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(38,194)


(38,073)


(37,774)

Net loans

3,989,773


3,987,153


4,025,082

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost

12,321


20,247


6,264

Bank owned life insurance

35,063


34,866


34,484

Banking premises and equipment, net

22,297


22,654


23,297

Right-of-use asset operating leases

22,095


23,111


25,098

Deferred income taxes, net

16,495


15,841


17,990

Accrued interest receivable

15,255


14,573


14,118

Goodwill

64,539


64,539


64,539

Merger-related intangibles, net

6,773


6,996


7,443

Other assets

124,608


114,467


105,290

Total assets

$

5,452,030

$

5,489,622

$

5,559,737

Liabilities








Deposits








Demand

$

1,036,849

$

1,059,563

$

1,366,395

Interest-bearing checking

1,134,270


1,171,164


908,961

Money market

1,005,820


981,304


1,162,773

Savings

560,597


593,210


790,628

Certificates of deposit

828,390


637,349


586,619

Total deposits

4,565,926


4,442,590


4,815,376

Borrowings

233,905


408,926


105,212

Operating lease liabilities

24,196


25,376


27,413

Other liabilities

101,972


85,726


94,184

Total liabilities

4,925,999


4,962,618


5,042,185

Shareholders' Equity








Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares;
Outstanding: 7,846,041 shares, 7,845,868 shares, and 7,796,440
shares, respectively

7,846


7,846


7,796

Additional paid-in capital

294,025


293,500


293,186

Retained earnings

247,714


246,428


237,369

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,554)


(20,770)


(20,799)

Total shareholders' equity

526,031


527,004


517,552

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,452,030

$

5,489,622

$

5,559,737

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


September 30,

September 30,


2023

2023

2022


2023

2022


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and dividend income















Interest on taxable loans

$

49,535

$

47,731

$

34,056


$

142,599

$

92,695

Interest on tax-exempt loans

398


382


367



1,156


1,071

Interest on taxable investment securities

4,837


4,957


5,101



14,844


14,501

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities

541


570


601



1,696


1,882

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock

254


340


106



666


163

Interest on overnight investments

133


164


41



623


137

Total interest and dividend income

55,698


54,144


40,272



161,584


110,449

Interest expense















Interest on deposits

24,164


20,040


2,846



60,148


6,586

Interest on borrowed funds

2,887


4,343


1,148



8,780


1,535

Total interest expense

27,051


24,383


3,994



68,928


8,121

Net interest and dividend income

28,647


29,761


36,278



92,656


102,328

Provision for (Release of) credit losses

195


80


612



335


200

Net interest and dividend income after provision
for (release of) credit losses

28,452


29,681


35,666



92,321


102,128

Noninterest income















Wealth management revenue

8,513


8,076


8,239



24,526


24,935

Deposit account fees

852


878


841



2,599


2,079

ATM/Debit card income

403


414


413



1,328


1,219

Bank owned life insurance income

197


192


144



576


1,674

Gain on loans sold, net

27









40


98

Loan related derivative income (loss)

58


(7)


213



285


554

Other income

499


476


593



1,939


2,387

Total noninterest income

10,549


10,029


10,443



31,293


32,946

Noninterest expense















Salaries and employee benefits

17,272


16,984


17,341



52,744


51,780

Occupancy and equipment

3,602


3,571


3,511



10,920


10,666

Data processing

2,485


2,602


2,592



7,728


7,838

Professional services

1,089


863


749



3,075


2,883

Marketing

535


658


731



1,619


1,173

FDIC insurance

770


768


453



1,917


1,380

Non-operating expenses

2,567


3,491


150



6,482


396

Other expenses

1,329


1,408


814



3,837


2,397

Total noninterest expense

29,649


30,345


26,341



88,322


78,513

Income before income taxes

9,352


9,365


19,768



35,292


56,561

Income tax expense

2,808


2,250


5,152



9,217


14,971

Net income

$

6,544

$

7,115

$

14,616


$

26,075

$

41,590

Share data:















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

7,840,197


7,837,708


6,971,583



7,825,195


6,961,833

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

7,862,584


7,854,955


7,018,832



7,848,061


7,010,197

Basic earnings per share

$

0.83

$

0.91

$

2.09


$

3.33

$

5.94

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.83

$

0.91

$

2.07


$

3.32

$

5.90

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS



Three Months Ended


September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)

Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)

Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)

Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS


























Interest-earning assets


























Loans (2)


























Taxable

$

3,967,048

$

49,535


4.95

%

$

3,978,078

$

47,731


4.81

%

$

3,537,808

$

34,056


3.82

%

Tax-exempt

53,012


503


3.76


51,359


484


3.78


48,235


464


3.82

Securities available for
   sale (3)


























Taxable

170,451


682


1.59


175,361


693


1.59


191,050


677


1.41

Securities held to maturity


























Taxable

907,447


4,155


1.82


927,768


4,264


1.84


994,790


4,424


1.76

Tax-exempt

87,961


685


3.09


93,420


721


3.10


97,618


760


3.09

Cash and cash equivalents

33,152


133


1.59


37,391


164


1.76


25,095


41


0.65

Total interest-earning
   assets (4)

5,219,071


55,693


4.23

%

5,263,377


54,057


4.12

%

4,894,596


40,422


3.28

%

Non-interest-earning
   assets

279,306








270,384








237,087






Allowance for credit losses

(38,044)








(38,099)








(34,517)






Total assets

$

5,460,333







$

5,495,662







$

5,097,166






LIABILITIES AND
   SHAREHOLDERS'
   EQUITY


























Interest-bearing deposits


























Checking accounts

$

1,166,179

$

5,694


1.94

%

$

1,150,334

$

4,985


1.74

%

$

701,729

$

141


0.08

%

Savings accounts

584,638


1,532


1.04


624,749


1,469


0.94


887,404


385


0.17

Money market accounts

986,619


8,088


3.25


970,828


7,292


3.01


1,184,081


2,003


0.67

Certificates of deposit

771,237


8,850


4.55


633,722


6,294


3.98


157,622


317


0.80

Total interest-bearing
   deposits

3,508,673


24,164


2.73


3,379,633


20,040


2.38


2,930,836


2,846


0.39

Other borrowed funds

229,005


2,887


5.00


346,755


4,343


5.02


190,543


1,148


2.39

Total interest-bearing
   liabilities

3,737,678


27,051


2.87

%

3,726,388


24,383


2.62

%

3,121,379


3,994


0.51

%

Non-interest-bearing
   liabilities


























Demand deposits

1,078,554








1,138,259








1,429,649






Other liabilities

117,042








105,249








100,651






Total liabilities

4,933,274








4,969,896








4,651,679






Shareholders' equity

527,059








525,766








445,487






Total liabilities &
   shareholders'
   equity

$

5,460,333







$

5,495,662







$

5,097,166






Net interest income on a
   fully taxable equivalent
   basis




28,642








29,674








36,428



Less taxable equivalent
   adjustment




(249)








(253)








(256)



Net interest income



$

28,393







$

29,421







$

36,172



Net interest spread (5)







1.36

%







1.49

%







2.77

%

Net interest margin (6)







2.18

%







2.26

%







2.95

%


(1)

Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. 

(3)

Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost.

(4)

Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income.

(5)

Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)

Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS



Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses(1)

Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)

Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets

















Loans (2)

















Taxable

$

3,977,097

$

142,599


4.79

%

$

3,421,389

$

92,695


3.62

%

Tax-exempt

51,807


1,463


3.78


47,241


1,356


3.84

Securities available for sale (3)

















Taxable

175,404


2,089


1.59


197,698


1,998


1.35

Securities held to maturity

















Taxable

927,667


12,755


1.84


981,692


12,503


1.70

Tax-exempt

92,171


2,147


3.11


101,135


2,383


3.15

Cash and cash equivalents

40,393


624


2.07


73,306


137


0.25

Total interest-earning assets (4)

5,264,539


161,677


4.11

%

4,822,461


111,072


3.08

%

Non-interest-earning assets

272,826








236,034






Allowance for credit losses

(37,976)








(34,554)






Total assets

$

5,499,389







$

5,023,941






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
   EQUITY

















Interest-bearing deposits

















Checking accounts

$

1,066,566

$

12,705


1.59

%

$

736,257

$

234


0.04

%

Savings accounts

659,518


4,358


0.88


903,333


744


0.11

Money market accounts

1,028,602


21,841


2.84


1,191,414


5,104


0.57

Certificates of deposit

699,489


21,244


4.06


143,648


504


0.47

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,454,175


60,148


2.33

%

2,974,652


6,586


0.30

%

Other borrowed funds

238,093


8,780


4.93


88,520


1,535


2.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,692,268


68,928


2.50

%

3,063,172


8,121


0.35

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

















Demand deposits

1,168,468








1,423,808






Other liabilities

114,376








97,350






Total liabilities

4,975,112








4,584,330






Shareholders' equity

524,277








439,611






Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

5,499,389







$

5,023,941






Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent
   basis




92,749








102,951



Less taxable equivalent adjustment




(759)








(786)



Net interest income



$

91,990







$

102,165



Net interest spread (5)







1.61

%







2.72

%

Net interest margin (6)







2.36

%







2.85

%


(1)

Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. 

(3)

Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost.

(4)

Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income.

(5)

Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)

Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

September 30,

June 30,


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2023

2023


2022

2023

2022


(dollars in thousands, except share data)

















Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$

6,544

$

7,115


$

14,616

$

26,075

$

41,590

Less: Death benefits on bank owned life insurance
("BOLI") and policy surrender














(1,157)

Add: Mergers and contractual termination expenses (1)

2,567


3,491



150


6,482


396

Less: Tax effect of BOLI surrender














736

Less: Tax effect of non-operating expenses (2)

`

(56)


(976)



(38)


(1,150)


(101)

Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$

9,055

$

9,630


$

14,728

$

31,407

$

41,464

Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings
   Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP
measure)

(7)


(3)



(74)


(26)


(206)

Operating Net Income Applicable to Common
   Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$

9,048

$

9,627


$

14,654

$

31,381

$

41,258

Weighted Average Diluted Shares

7,862,584


7,854,955



7,018,832


7,848,061


7,010,197

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share
   (a non-GAAP measure)

$

1.15

$

1.23


$

2.09

$

4.00

$

5.89


(1)

The Company recorded merger expenses of $2.6 million associated with the Eastern merger for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $3.6 million of merger expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 associated with the Northmark merger.

(2)

The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. 


September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022


(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:











Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

526,031

$

527,004

$

517,552

$

446,290

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)

(71,312)


(71,535)


(71,982)


(54,258)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$

454,719

$

455,469

$

445,570

$

392,032

Total assets (GAAP)

$

5,452,030

$

5,489,622

$

5,559,737

$

5,143,359

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)

(71,312)


(71,535)


(71,982)


(54,258)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$

5,380,718

$

5,418,087

$

5,487,755

$

5,089,101

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP
   measure)

8.45

%

8.41

%

8.12

%

7.70

%













Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$

454,719

$

455,469

$

445,570

$

392,032

Common shares outstanding

7,846,041


7,845,868


7,796,440


7,007,113

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$

57.96

$

58.05

$

57.15

$

55.95


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022


(dollars in thousands)

Efficiency Ratio: (1)














Noninterest expense

$

29,649

$

30,345

$

26,341

$

88,322

$

78,513

Net interest and dividend income

$

28,647

$

29,761

$

36,278

$

92,656

$

102,328

Total noninterest income

10,549


10,029


10,443


31,293


32,946

Total revenue

$

39,196

$

39,790

$

46,721

$

123,949

$

135,274

Efficiency Ratio

75.64

%

76.26

%

56.38

%

71.26

%

58.04

%
















Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)














Noninterest expense

$

29,649

$

30,345

$

26,341

$

88,322

$

78,513

Mergers and contractual termination expenses
(Pretax)

(2,567)


(3,491)


(150)


(6,482)


(396)

Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$

27,082

$

26,854

$

26,191

$

81,840

$

78,117
















Total revenue

$

39,196

$

39,790

$

46,721

$

123,949

$

135,274

Death benefit on bank owned life insurance
("BOLI") and policy surrender (Pretax)













(1,157)

Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)

$

39,196

$

39,790

$

46,721

$

123,949

$

134,117

Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)

69.09

%

67.49

%

56.06

%

66.03

%

58.25

%


















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022


(dollars in thousands)

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)














Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$

9,055

$

9,630

$

14,728

$

31,407

$

41,464

Average common equity

$

527,059

$

525,766

$

445,487

$

524,277

$

439,611

Average goodwill and merger related intangibles

(71,432)


(71,646)


(54,304)


(71,650)


(54,394)

Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP
measure)

$

455,627

$

454,120

$

391,183

$

452,627

$

385,217

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a
non-GAAP measure)

7.88

%

8.51

%

14.94

%

9.28

%

14.39

%
















Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)














Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$

9,055

$

9,630

$

14,728

$

31,407

$

41,464

Average assets

$

5,460,333

$

5,495,662

$

5,097,166

$

5,499,389

$

5,023,941

Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP
measure)

0.66

%

0.70

%

1.15

%

0.76

%

1.10 %


(1)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income.

(2)

Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue.

(3)

Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity.

(4)

Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

Also from this source

Cambridge Bancorp Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

Cambridge Bancorp Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), expects to report results for the third quarter of 2023 prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 17, 2023....
Cambridge Bancorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Merge with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

Cambridge Bancorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Merge with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) ("Cambridge"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company ("Cambridge Trust"), and Eastern Bankshares, Inc....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.