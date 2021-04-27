Cambridge Bancorp, CEO Denis Sheahan and CFO Michael F. Carotenuto to attend D.A. Davidson's 23rd Annual Financial Institutions Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Denis Sheahan, along with Chief Financial Officer Michael F. Carotenuto, will attend D.A. Davidson's 23rd Annual Financial Institutions Conference on May 5, 2021. The conference will be held virtually.

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.25 billion in assets at March 31, 2021, and a total of 21 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.27 billion in client assets under management and administration at March 31, 2021. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

