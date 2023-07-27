Cambridge Bancorp CEO to attend the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2023 Community Bank Investor Conference

News provided by

Cambridge Bancorp

27 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Denis Sheahan will attend the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2023 Community Bank Investor Conference on August 8, 2023. The conference will be held in New York.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.49 billion in assets at June 30, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.4 billion in client assets under management and administration at June 30, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Please contact: 
Danielle Remis Hackel 
[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp Sets Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

