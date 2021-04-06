Cambridge Bancorp First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp. (NASDAQ: CATC), announces that it expects to report first quarter 2021 earnings results prior to the market open on Wednesday April 21, 2021.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $3.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, and a total of 21 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.2 billion in client assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:

Cambridge Bancorp

Michael F. Carotenuto

Chief Financial Officer

617-520-5520

