Cambridge Bancorp Sets First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

Cambridge Bancorp

08 Apr, 2024, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), expects to report results for the first quarter of 2024 prior to the market open on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.42 billion in assets at December 31, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.60 billion in client assets under management and administration at December 31, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Southport, Connecticut.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Joseph P. Sapienza
Interim Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

