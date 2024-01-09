Cambridge Biotherapies Expands Access to Innovative Mental Health Treatments

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Biotherapies™, a leading mental health treatment provider in Massachusetts, announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Beverly. The expansion highlights the organization's dedication to providing rapid relief from depression and anxiety throughout Massachusetts.

Patient receiving treatment at Cambridge Biotherapies
Interior of Cambridge Biotherapies Beverly office treatment room
Cambridge Biotherapies invites healthcare providers, including psychiatrists, therapists, and primary care physicians, to join the grand opening celebration on January 11 at 5:30 PM. Attendees will learn more about the collaborative care model and innovative treatments offered at the new Beverly location.

"As a psychologist and psychoanalyst, I'm grateful to collaborate with the clinicians at Cambridge Biotherapies" Psychologist Sarah Schoen, Ph.D., a longtime partner to Cambridge Biotherapies shared, "The interventions they provide can make an extraordinary difference in patients' lives."

The Beverly location is fully equipped to provide clinically proven therapies, including Ketamine Infusion Therapy and Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy, a type of Psychedelic Therapy. This location is also expected to be among the first of a limited number of facilities in New England to offer MDMA-assisted therapy, pending its FDA approval. These innovative treatments are part of Cambridge Biotherapies' collaborative and empathetic approach to mental health care, with a 70% success rate—2x the effectiveness of traditional treatments.

Cambridge Biotherapies is one of the fastest-growing mental health providers in Massachusetts.Beverly's location opening comes after the debut of their Amherst location, which was launched in January 2023. Their team is one of the most experienced in Massachusetts and is led by Chief Medical Officer Daniel Brenner, MD, a Harvard-trained Psychiatrist. Cambridge Biotherapies is committed to delivering personalized and cutting-edge mental health care to Massachusetts with plans to continue to expand. 

For event registration and more information, visit cambridgebiotherapies.com/provider-referral. For a no-charge consultation or to learn about Cambridge Biotherapies' mental health treatments, contact us at cambridgebiotherapies.com or call (617) 712-0327.

About Cambridge Biotherapies:
Cambridge Biotherapies™ is a leading private mental health treatment center committed to redefining mental health care. Led by Harvard-trained Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer, Daniel Brenner, MD, their top-rated, multi-specialty team specializes in groundbreaking treatments such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Ketamine Infusion Therapy, and Psychedelic Therapy. With three locations and recognition as one of Massachusetts's fastest-growing mental health providers, Cambridge Biotherapies is dedicated to providing leading-edge treatments and transforming lives.

