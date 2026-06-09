Cambridge Builds on Record Recruiting Year with Strong Q1 2026 Growth

Internally controlled firm continues attracting independent advisors seeking stability, flexibility, long-term partnership amid industry consolidation

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. ("Cambridge"), a leading financial solutions firm, today announced continued recruiting momentum in the first quarter of 2026, adding approximately $25 million in recruited advisor revenue following a record-breaking 2025 in which the firm recruited approximately $170 million in advisor revenue.

The strong start to 2026 builds on Cambridge's sustained growth trajectory and reflects increasing demand among financial professionals for independence, stability, and partnership in a rapidly consolidating industry. As firms across wealth management continue to pursue mergers, acquisitions, and private equity-backed growth strategies, Cambridge's internally controlled ownership structure and long-term approach continue to resonate with advisors seeking greater flexibility and control over their businesses.

"Advisors today are looking beyond short-term incentives and searching for a partner that aligns with their long-term vision," said Amy Webber, CEO of Cambridge. "Since opening our doors more than 45 years1 ago, Cambridge has remained committed to independence, stability, and putting financial professionals first. Our recruiting momentum reflects the value advisors place on having the freedom to build their businesses their way while partnering with a firm that remains focused on sustainable growth and long-term relationships."

Cambridge's recruiting success follows a milestone year for the firm in 2025, during which it achieved record advisor recruitment and surpassed $2 billion in annual revenue for the first time in firm history. Cambridge continues to invest in advisor support, technology, and flexible business solutions designed to help independent financial professionals grow and evolve in changing market conditions.

Tammy Robbins, Executive Vice President of Business Development, said the firm's recent recruiting momentum reflects broader shifts occurring throughout the independent advice space.

"We continue to see advisors gravitating toward firms that offer true independence and operational stability," Robbins said. "Cambridge's internally controlled ownership structure allows us to remain focused on the needs of our financial professionals without outside pressures influencing our decisions. Advisors want a partner that will support them not only through their next transition, but throughout the full lifecycle of their business, and we believe that continues to differentiate Cambridge in the marketplace."

Several recently recruited advisors cited Cambridge's culture, transition support, and people-first philosophy as key reasons for joining the firm.

"We joined Cambridge Investment Research through the Financial Integrators2 OSJ in October 2025, attracted by Cambridge's culture, values, and long-term vision," said advisor Curtis Matlin. "We are deeply appreciative of the exceptional support we received from the Financial Integrators Transition Team. They have been helpful, responsive, knowledgeable and a genuine pleasure to work with. We thank them for making our transition smooth, efficient and positive."

Advisor Jacob Reid added that Cambridge's consistency and advisor support stood out throughout the transition process.

"The idea of changing broker-dealers was daunting — but ultimately necessary," Reid said. "Cambridge's transition and service teams were present, engaged, and genuinely supportive, making the process far smoother than we expected. We're already feeling the difference in Cambridge's stability and consistency in service and commitment to advisors. It's refreshing to partner with a firm that isn't driven by rampant growth, mergers, or public-market pressures. Instead, the focus is clearly on supporting advisor teams, so we can continue delivering great care and outcomes for our clients. Partnerships matter, and we're very happy with our decision to join Cambridge."

Today, Cambridge supports more than 4,100 advisors nationwide and oversees more than $280 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), while continuing to expand its technology, advisory, and business management capabilities in support of independent advisors across the country. The firm operates offices in Fairfield, Iowa and Phoenix, Arizona.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent advisors and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent advisors regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at JoinCambridge.com.

Contact: Jeff Wulf, Senior Vice President, Cambridge: [email protected] or 800-777-6080

1Cambridge and its predecessor broker-dealer

2Cambridge and Financial Integrators are not affiliated.

Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other financial professionals and are no guarantee of future performance and success.

SOURCE Cambridge