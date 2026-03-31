Cambridge Launches Indy, Proprietary AI-Powered Chat Assistant for Advisors

New technology enhances efficiency, supports informed decision-making, and enables advisors to focus on growth

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. ("Cambridge") is proud to announce the launch of Indy, its proprietary AI-powered chat assistant designed to transform how advisors and associates access information and complete tasks. Built on advanced AI technology and trained on Cambridge-specific knowledge, Indy delivers instant, accurate answers to both routine and complex questions, helping advisors and associates find information faster, complete tasks quicker, and focus on what matters most: serving clients and growing their business.

"Indy reflects our vision for practical AI adoption," said Colleen Bell, President, Innovation and Experience at Cambridge. "We're not just experimenting with AI — we're building tools that enhance the advisor's ability to provide clients the service they expect."

Short for "Independence", Indy was created to support the freedom, flexibility, and control that independent advisors value and represents a major step forward in Cambridge's commitment to innovation and advisor support. Key features of the tool include:

Advisor Enablement First : Indy empowers advisors and internal teams with quick, compliant answers

: Indy empowers advisors and internal teams with quick, compliant answers Cambridge-Specific Knowledge : Indy is trained on proprietary content to ensure accuracy and relevance

: Indy is trained on proprietary content to ensure accuracy and relevance Compliance and Governance : Every AI interaction is governed with the same rigor as human associates, ensuring security and regulatory standards are met

: Every AI interaction is governed with the same rigor as human associates, ensuring security and regulatory standards are met Agentic AI Roadmap: Indy is one step toward a broader AI ecosystem, including autonomous agents capable of handling complex tasks like new account opening and fund transfers

The launch of Indy comes less than six months after Cambridge debuted the wealth management industry's first agentic AI–driven account opening tool, underscoring the firm's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and delivering exceptional value to advisors. Technologies like these were instrumental in helping the firm both set a new recruiting record and surpass $2 billion in annual revenue in 2025.

"Indy empowers our advisors and associates to do more during a period of incredible demand for their services," said Val Vest, Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at Cambridge. "By handling routine inquiries and tasks, Indy frees our teams to focus on delivering personalized service and building client relationships."

Cambridge plans to expand Indy's capabilities by integrating with other platforms, creating a centralized hub for research, operational support, and advisor tools. These enhancements will further streamline workflows and reinforce the firm's leadership in AI-driven solutions.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at joincambridge.com.

Contact: Jeff Wulf, Senior Vice President, Cambridge: [email protected] or 800-777-6080

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.

SOURCE Cambridge