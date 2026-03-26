Cambridge Advances Advisor Continuity, Succession Strategy Through Acquisition of WealthPlanners, LLC

Acquisition demonstrates Cambridge's ongoing commitment to advisor succession planning, including serving as a buyer in support of long-term continuity

FAIRFIELD, Iowa., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. ("Cambridge"), one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealers, has expanded its continuity and succession strategy through the acquisition of WealthPlanners, LLC ("WealthPlanners"), a wealth planning and benefits consulting firm located in Des Plaines, Illinois. The firm manages nearly $800 million in assets and has operated as a growth-oriented ensemble with Cambridge since 2010.

Supporting advisors in planning for the future has always been essential to Cambridge's long-term strength, stability, and commitment to the independent advice model. As Cambridge continues to be a buyer of businesses, employee advisors are an essential part of the strategy to provide the type of consistent advice clients were accustomed to under prior ownership.

WealthPlanners joins a group of employed advisors at Cambridge, previously established to provide ongoing advice to client accounts purchased over the years from both broker-dealers and advisors. The newly formed Cambridge WealthPlanners employs seven advisors plus additional associates managing more than $1 billion in assets. Denny Gustin-Piazza, the prior owner of WealthPlanners, will lead and grow the new team. This move reflects Cambridge's commitment to purposeful growth in supporting advisors, protecting client relationships, and ensuring a smooth transition when ownership changes hands.

"Cambridge has always had an advisor-first approach in how we design our solutions," said Jeff Vivacqua, President of Growth and Development at Cambridge. "The acquisition of WealthPlanners reflects the thoughtful evolution of our continuity and succession solutions that began with our founder, Eric Schwartz, more than 20 years ago. Cambridge brings the delivery of advice, leadership, and resources to the table, while staying true to the values that are key to both firms."

Gustin-Piazza adds that the solution checked all the boxes for her in terms of a succession plan. "This transition is instrumental in supporting the next phase of our purpose-built growth. It was important for me to continue to lead a team and drive growth. Cambridge understood our goals and found an approach that allows us to support advisor transitions thoughtfully, provide seamless service to clients, and operate in a business model that fits our culture."

Cambridge offers support at every stage of succession planning, from early conversations and continuity preparation to execution and long-term transition support. The WealthPlanners example is one of several options in which advisors at Cambridge and at other firms can be supported through their continuity and succession journeys, which include:

Continuity Express® : An emergency death and disability option for advisors

: An emergency death and disability option for advisors Succession and Acquisition Solutions : A team dedicated to helping advisors and OSJs build their own plan with another advisor through consulting, valuation services, contracting, and lending

: A team dedicated to helping advisors and OSJs build their own plan with another advisor through consulting, valuation services, contracting, and lending Cambridge Capital Solutions: If an advisor cannot identify another advisor or OSJ for their continuity and/or succession plan, Cambridge can be the buyer of that business

If an advisor cannot identify another advisor or OSJ for their continuity and/or succession plan, Cambridge can be the buyer of that business BridgePort Financial Solutions, LLC (BridgePort): If an advisor has either almost or 100% exclusively fee-based revenues and cannot identify another advisor for their continuity and/or succession plan, BridgePort, a fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) firm, can be the buyer of that business

Whether advisors are still growing their firm, in the beginning stages of continuity and succession planning, or considering retirement and looking for flexible options, Cambridge strives to provide solutions to meet the needs of the advisor, their business, and their clients.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at joincambridge.com.

About BridgePort

BridgePort is a national RIA firm that supports fee-only independent advisory firms in the pursuit of building enduring businesses. BridgePort is committed to serving independent advisors with a range of customizable solutions for technology, succession and acquisition, practice management, business consulting, outsourcing, and more. Learn more about BridgePort here.

Contact: Jeff Wulf, Senior Vice President, Cambridge: [email protected] or 800-777-6080

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.

BridgePort Financial Solutions, LLC is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Cambridge