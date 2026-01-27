Cambridge Capital Announces Combination of STAT and The Moresby Group, Creating a Leading Tech-Enabled Financial Operations Platform for Large Companies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Capital ("Cambridge"), a leading investment firm focused on the applied supply chain, today announced the combination of existing portfolio company STAT, a technology-enabled revenue recovery platform serving large retail suppliers, with The Moresby Group ("Moresby"), a category-defining specialist in long-tail procurement optimization for Fortune 1000 enterprises.

The combination brings together two highly complementary businesses to create a scaled, tech-enabled platform focused on optimizing financial performance across both accounts receivable and procurement spend, delivering measurable cash flow improvement, margin enhancement, and working capital optimization for enterprise customers.

The combined company will benefit from enhanced scale and a broader value proposition for customers, expanding from revenue recovery into comprehensive financial operations optimization. Customers will also benefit from the enhanced financial strength, technology investments, and strategic backing provided by Cambridge.

This transaction represents a significant strategic milestone for STAT, which has rapidly expanded its capabilities and leadership team since Cambridge acquired a majority interest in the business in May 2024. STAT has built a market-leading platform leveraging proprietary technology, automation, and deep retailer expertise to deliver industry-leading recovery rates across Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other major retailers.

Founded in 2016, The Moresby Group is a trusted partner to Fortune 1000 companies seeking rapid, low-friction cost savings and working capital improvements across fragmented supplier spend. Through its proprietary negotiation methodologies and technology-enabled delivery model, Moresby has completed tens of thousands of supplier negotiations globally, delivering billions of dollars in negotiated value for blue-chip enterprise clients.

Together, STAT and Moresby create a diversified platform with a differentiated offering spanning revenue recovery, deduction management, procurement cost reduction, and payment terms optimization. The combination meaningfully expands STAT's addressable market while providing Moresby access to a broader enterprise customer base and institutional growth support.

"STAT and Moresby are a natural strategic fit," said Benjamin Gordon, Founder and Managing Partner of Cambridge. "Both businesses serve large, complex enterprises with mission-critical solutions that deliver immediate, measurable financial impact. This combination creates a powerful platform positioned to help customers optimize cash flow across both sides of the balance sheet."

"The addition of Moresby meaningfully accelerates STAT's long-term vision," said David Fisch, CEO of STAT. "Moresby's elite procurement expertise, proprietary negotiation intelligence, and strong enterprise relationships are highly complementary to STAT's technology and retail recovery platform. Together, we can deliver an expanded suite of high-impact solutions for CFOs and finance leaders," added Mark Schwartz, President and CFO of STAT.

Mitch Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Moresby, said, "We are excited to join forces with STAT and Cambridge Capital. STAT's technology, scale, and retail intelligence—combined with Moresby's execution capabilities and long-tail procurement expertise—create a unique opportunity to build a category-leading financial operations platform. We believe this partnership will unlock significant value for our clients." Hemmy Challapally, Co-Founder, President and COO of Moresby, said, "We were also particularly excited by the various significant potential customer relationships that Cambridge and STAT have for Moresby, and we already see value from introductions to prospective customers made even before this transaction completed. We are bullish on the future together."

"The combination of STAT and Moresby creates a sizeable, tech-enabled platform with exceptional margins, blue-chip customers, and a long runway for growth," said Matt Smalley, Principal at Cambridge. "We are excited to support the team as they execute on a compelling strategy and continue building a differentiated leader in financial operations optimization for large companies."

Following the transaction, Mitch Cohen and Hemmy Challapally will become significant shareholders of STAT and continue to play key leadership roles within the combined organization, ensuring continuity for clients while supporting the integration and expansion of services across both companies.

About STAT

STAT is a leading, technology-enabled revenue recovery platform helping retail suppliers maximize recoveries and reduce unwarranted deductions from major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Through proprietary software, automation, and deep industry expertise, STAT delivers industry-leading recovery rates while minimizing operational burden for customers. For additional information, visit http://statrecovery.com.

About The Moresby Group

The Moresby Group is a category-defining specialist in long-tail procurement optimization, helping Fortune 1000 enterprises reduce costs and improve working capital through targeted supplier negotiations. Founded by McKinsey procurement alumni, Moresby combines proprietary analytics, AI-enabled tools, and elite execution to deliver rapid, measurable results for enterprise clients. For additional information, visit http://moresbygroup.com.

About Cambridge Capital

Cambridge Capital is an investment firm focused on the supply chain sector. The firm provides private equity to finance the expansion, recapitalization, or acquisition of growth companies in transportation, logistics, and supply chain technology. Cambridge partners with management teams to drive operational improvement and long-term value creation. For additional information, visit http://cambridgecapital.com.

