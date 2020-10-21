Cambridge College kicks off Cybersecurity Awareness Month with their Cybersecurity Distinguished Speaker Series focusing on Advancing Women in the Cybersecurity Sector

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the launch of Cambridge College's new Cybersecurity program, the College is hosting its second event in their Cybersecurity Distinguished Speakers Series with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion. Specifically, this panel discussion will focus on the potential barriers that women face to an inclusive cybersecurity and tech workplace.

Advances in the tech sector have exponentially expanded opportunities for meaningful careers. As the fastest growing sector worldwide, the number of unfilled positions continues to go unmet. Unfortunately, the technology sector also has a diversity problem. The lack of available talent for the industry is further exacerbated by the omission of women and people of color. Of the total number of professionals in the sector Blacks represent 7.9%, Hispanics 6.8% and women only 25%.

The event, entitled "Can There Be Resiliency in Cybersecurity Without Diversity?", features an all-female panel of top leading Cybersecurity experts who will share their experiences, insights, and advice to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in this high-in-demand field. Panelists include: Gentry Lane, Co-Founder of Anova Intelligence, Andrea Little Limbago, Vice President of Interos, Myrna Soto, Chief Strategy & Trust Officer at Forcepoint, Megan L. Brown, Partner at Wiley Rein, and Ebony Shaaf, Managing Director at State Street.

In 2015, and in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, Governor Charlie Baker proclaimed October as National Cyber Security Awareness Month in Massachusetts, to educate and engage public and private sectors about preparedness for issues related to cyber security.

What: Panel discussion entitled, "Can There Be Resiliency In Cybersecurity Without Diversity?"



When: Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10:00am – 12:00pm ET.



Where: For more information about this virtual event and to register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/can-there-be-resiliency-in-cybersecurity-without-diversity-tickets-122399059883

About Cambridge College

Cambridge College provides academically excellent, time-efficient, and cost-effective higher education for a diverse population of adult learners for whom these opportunities may have been limited or denied. The College offers flexible online, undergraduate and graduate degree programs across five locations nationwide in Boston, Springfield and Lawrence, MA; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Inland Empire, CA. In 2020, Cambridge College acquired the New England College of Business and Finance, now known as the New England Institute of Business at Cambridge College. Founded in 1971, Cambridge College is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) formerly the Commission on Institutions of Higher Education of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

Contact: Jacqueline Conrad

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge College

Related Links

http://www.cambridgecollege.edu

