Cambridge Community Foundation Awards Grant to MyFriendBen to Expand Public Benefits Access for Cambridge Residents

Partnership, supported through the MASSCAP network, will connect more Cambridge households to critical government benefits and tax credits

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cambridge Community Foundation (CCF) has awarded a grant to MyFriendBen to expand access to public benefits for residents of Cambridge, Massachusetts. The partnership builds on the existing infrastructure of the statewide network of community action agencies represented by MASSCAP (Massachusetts Association for Community Action) to bring an easy-to-use benefits navigation tool directly to Cambridge households.

MyFriendBen is a free, anonymous online screener that helps residents quickly determine which government benefits and tax credits they may be eligible for — in about six minutes. Users receive a personalized report showing available programs, their estimated cash value, and clear next steps for applying. The tool covers more than 30 state and federal programs, including food assistance, health coverage, utility support, and tax credits.

Nationally, billions of dollars in public benefits go unclaimed each year. Many eligible residents are unaware of programs they qualify for, face barriers navigating complex applications, or encounter tools that feel impersonal or stigmatizing. MyFriendBen was designed to address this directly — with a dignified, user-centered experience that meets people where they are.

The Cambridge Community Foundation, which has served Cambridge since 1916, funds Cambridge nonprofits and strategic initiatives tied to its goals of advancing economic mobility and social cohesion to ensure that the city is a place where everyone can thrive. This grant reflects the Foundation's commitment to ensuring that Cambridge's most vulnerable households can access the resources they are entitled to.

"The combination of rising prices and federal cutbacks on benefits has had a profound impact on the budgets of already struggling families," said CCF President Geeta Pradhan. "This partnership with MyFriendBen and Cambridge nonprofits is aimed at simplifying the complex and cumbersome process of figuring out eligibility for public benefits and maximizing the supports available to them. The ability for people to see the benefits they already qualify for, and to act on that information, is an important step on the long journey towards economic stability."

MASSCAP represents 23 Community Action Agencies serving families across the state. Through its statewide network, MASSCAP has partnered with MyFriendBen to make benefits access clear, easy, and dignified for Massachusetts residents. Community Action Agencies in Massachusetts help keep 600,000 people out of poverty each year, including 200,000 children.

"Learning about and accessing critical services can be daunting," said Joe Diamond, MASSCAP Executive Director. "MyFriendBen empowers everyone across the state, especially vulnerable community members, to learn about the programs they might be eligible for as they begin accessing needed services. The screener helps us work even more effectively during the intake process with the people we serve. As a member of the Commission on Poverty, I recommended approaches to enhance access. Tools like MyFriendBen, categorical eligibility, and the Common App reduce barriers and improve the health and wellbeing of all our neighbors, especially in times of transition or need."

Cambridge residents can access MyFriendBen at myfriendben.org to learn which benefits they may qualify for and get connected to local support resources.

About MyFriendBen

MyFriendBen builds technology that makes securing public benefits easy and dignified. Its free, anonymous screener helps households in Massachusetts and beyond quickly discover which government programs and tax credits they may qualify for, along with their estimated value and how to apply. Learn more at myfriendben.org.

About Cambridge Community Foundation

Established in 1916, the Cambridge Community Foundation is the foundation of and for all of Cambridge, Massachusetts. A 501(c)(3) public charity, it is Cambridge's home for philanthropy, supporting Cambridge's nonprofit sector and the city's economic mobility and social cohesion through civic leadership, grantmaking, and philanthropic partnerships. Learn more at cambridgecf.org.

About MASSCAP

The Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP) represents 23 Community Action Agencies serving families statewide. Community Action Agencies help residents access food, health, energy, housing, and financial assistance programs — creating opportunities and pathways out of poverty for Massachusetts residents. Learn more at masscap.org.

MyFriendBen: Martha Shaughnessy— [email protected] — 415.987.0285 or Laura Glaab — [email protected] — 303.990.3187

SOURCE MyFriendBen