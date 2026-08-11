Cambridge Continues Growth With Strong First Half 2026 Results

Strong year-over-year recruiting growth reflects the firm's flexibility, internal control, and people-first culture

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. ("Cambridge"), a leading financial solutions firm, today announced that 189 advisors joined its independent platform during the first half of the year, bringing approximately $6.8 billion in assets under advisement (AUA) and $55.9 million in annualized revenue. Many of the new advisors joined from firms subject to mass consolidation efforts, ensuring their independence to build and conduct their practices as they see fit.

"The Cambridge story resonates with advisors who find themselves suddenly affiliated with mega consolidators and serial M&A shops and want a firm that prioritizes relationships, community, and a people-first culture," says Tammy Robbins, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer at Cambridge. "These firms are unable to meet their needs. What Cambridge offers is different: a business model that is truly independent and delivers the resources to help advisors grow."

Cambridge's Culture Drives Growth

The increase in assets and revenue during the first six months of 2026 reflects growing interest in the Cambridge model among larger advisor teams. The record results for the same period in 2025 were supported by the recruitment of 185 advisors with nearly $5.1 billion in total client assets. With just four more advisors joining in the first half of 2026, the firm saw an increase of nearly $1.7 billion in AUA and more than $10 million in revenue.

"Our internal control allows our leadership team to prioritize the empowerment of our advisors to thrive in an evolving marketplace and deliver incredible service to their clients," said Robbins. "Our recent investments in agentic AI, a growing leadership and support staff and enhancements to our core operational services make Cambridge a destination of choice for independent-minded advisors."

Year-to-Date Results

Cambridge's 2026 year-to-date recruiting results show solid momentum.

Key Data: Q1 new assets increased by $2.6 billion Q2 new assets increased by $4.2 billion Q1 revenue reached $24.3 million Q2 revenue reached $31.6 million



These results come on the heels of an outstanding 2025 that saw Cambridge exceed $2 billion in total revenue for the first time, while achieving record recruiting results for a second consecutive year.

"We're proud of our innovative culture and strong results," adds Robbins. "But we're just as proud of the personal connections we build with each advisor who calls Cambridge home. Building and strengthening relationships remains the foundation of our success, and our continued growth reflects that commitment."

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent advisors and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent advisors regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at JoinCambridge.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Wulf, Senior Vice President, Cambridge

[email protected] or 800-777-6080

SOURCE Cambridge