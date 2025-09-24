Cambridge Global Advisors Continues to Expand Foreign Affairs Bench

Gentry Smith, Sepideh Keyvanshad, Scott Worden, and Brian Harding bring decades of diplomatic, security, and international experience

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global affairs grow more complex, organizations need trusted advisors with international expertise, policy insight, and operational experience to help navigate constantly shifting landscapes.

Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) with over a decade of experience advancing homeland and national security initiatives, today announced the addition of four distinguished Senior Advisors to its foreign affairs bench.

The new advisors add unmatched depth across diplomacy, security, development, and regional strategy. The foreign affairs bench now brings almost 200 years of combined experience, further strengthening CGA's ability to help clients navigate global challenges.

Joining CGA:

Gentry Smith – Former Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State, and former Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, with extensive leadership experience safeguarding U.S. diplomatic operations worldwide, including key postings in Egypt , Myanmar , and Japan .

Former Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State, and former Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, with extensive leadership experience safeguarding U.S. diplomatic operations worldwide, including key postings in , , and . Sepideh Keyvanshad – Former USAID Acting Chief Human Capital Officer, former USAID Mission Director in Nepal , and former Deputy Mission Director in Afghanistan , with extensive experience in international development, stabilization, and governance in complex environments.

Former USAID Acting Chief Human Capital Officer, former USAID Mission Director in , and former Deputy Mission Director in , with extensive experience in international development, stabilization, and governance in complex environments. Scott Worden – Former Director of the Afghanistan and Central Asia Program at USIP, with deep expertise in conflict resolution, governance, and the rule of law, and prior senior roles at SIGAR and USAID.

Former Director of the and Central Asia Program at USIP, with deep expertise in conflict resolution, governance, and the rule of law, and prior senior roles at SIGAR and USAID. Brian Harding – Former Country Director for Asia-Pacific Security Affairs at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and former Deputy Director of the Southeast Asia Program at CSIS, with expertise in Asian regional dynamics and engagement strategies.

"These leaders add tremendous depth to our foreign affairs bench," said Jake Braun, CGA CEO. "Their combined diplomatic, security, and development experience strengthens our ability to support clients across the globe."

This announcement follows CGA's earlier expansion of Indo-Pacific expertise, when Frank Aum, Tamanna Salikuddin, and Andrew Scobell joined as Senior Advisors, bringing decades of experience in diplomacy, security, and strategic analysis.

"With Gentry, Sepideh, Scott, and Brian, CGA now has one of the most comprehensive teams advising on foreign affairs and challenges, especially in the Indo-Pacific," said Doug Lute, Chairman of CGA and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO. "Our growing bench reflects today's complex global environment and equips clients to anticipate and respond effectively."

