Cambridge Healthcare Research Appoints the Head of their Competitive Intelligence Division, Solici

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Healthcare Research [CHR], one of the UK's leading healthcare, life science and pharma consultancies, today announces the promotion of Senior Principal Brendan Walkden to Head of Solici [the strategic competitive intelligence division of Cambridge Healthcare Research]. The promotion follows the announcement of CHR's rebrand in January this year, which saw the business move to a house of brands.

Walkden has been a valued and admired member of the CHR leadership team since joining the company in September 2019 as Principal Consultant and shortly after being promoted to Senior Principal in 2021.

As Head of Solici, Walkden will lead a highly talented group of senior colleagues and their teams to deliver clients an unrivalled and market-beating understanding of their competitive landscape through CI [competitive intelligence].

"I am delighted to be taking this next step within the CHR family and to have the opportunity to lead Solici, the competitive intelligence division. Solici is home to incredible scientists, strategists, and thinkers who can apply logic and therapeutic area expertise to our clients' most complex problems. Solici and the wider CHR business is growing, and together with our clients, help the brightest ideas reach patients, and I am very excited for our next chapter." - Brendan Walkden, Head of Solici, the strategic competitive intelligence division of Cambridge Healthcare Research.

"Solici is home to some of the brightest minds in competitive intelligence and healthcare strategy and are collectively and individually dedicated to improving patient and healthcare decision makers' experience. Brendan is a leader who can build strong, trusted relationships both internally and externally and foster an environment which drives everyone to work towards a united end goal. Across the whole of CHR, our growth trajectory and ambitions are big, and Brendan and his team will be at the forefront of this." - Stephen Galt, CCO, Cambridge Healthcare Research.

About Cambridge Healthcare Research 

Founded in 2013, Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) is committed to being the go-to strategic partner for every healthcare decision-maker. CHR is the umbrella brand for both Solici (strategic competitive intelligence) and Vox.Bio (market research). Head Quartered in London, but operating internationally, CHR supports businesses and institutions in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and life science sectors.

About Solici 

Solici is the strategic competitive intelligence division of CHR. Solici provides strategic decision support across the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer healthcare industries, working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy, and future opportunities. Solici helps find the hard-to-reach insights and gives clients the power of knowing that their next strategic move is the right one, helping clients navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in complex markets, and understanding the impact of their activities. 

