CAMBRIDGE INNOVATION CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANY IMAGEN LTD SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY THOMSON REUTERS

News provided by

Cambridge Innovation Capital

28 Jun, 2023, 12:37 ET

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), the venture capital investor focused on deeptech and life science businesses in the Cambridge ecosystem, has today announced that its portfolio company Imagen Ltd., the cloud-native media asset management company, has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thomson Reuters.

Imagen helps sports organisations, businesses and media companies manage their content libraries with fast, secure, and controlled access through a highly customizable media management and distribution platform. Imagen also owns Screenocean, a platform that provides production companies and others the ability to license video and photo content from around the world. Imagen and Screenocean will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.

"We are delighted to be joining the Reuters family and are excited for the potential this will bring," said Imagen CEO Charlie Horrell. "The combination of Reuters and Imagen brings significant opportunities to reach new customers and better-serve existing ones. We look forward to a bright future together.

"From the outset, CIC has been an invaluable partner. They have a deep understanding of our market and technology, and have advised and supported us throughout our time together. Their belief in us was instrumental in getting Imagen to where we are today."

Andrew Williamson, CIC's Managing Partner, said: "Imagen's technology has set the standard for cloud-native digital asset management and content distribution in today's connected, media content rich world. Imagen was one of CIC's earliest investments, and we are incredibly proud of what Charlie and his team have accomplished in a highly competitive market. We are confident that under Thomson Reuters' ownership, they will continue to flourish and reach even greater heights."

About Cambridge Innovation Capital (www.cic.vc)

Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) is a leading venture investor backing and building category-leading deep tech and life sciences companies. CIC currently manages in excess of £0.5 billion and has invested in around 40 companies. CIC is a preferred investor for the University of Cambridge, Europe's top source of founders for venture-backed start-ups.

Cambridge Innovation Capital Manager Limited (FRN:918898) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information, please visit http://www.cic.vc or follow us on Twitter at @CIC_vc and LinkedIn.

For more information please contact.
Nick Jones, +44 7832 115362, [email protected] 

About Imagen Ltd.
Imagen helps sports organisations, businesses, and media companies manage their content libraries with fast, secure, and controlled access through a highly customisable media management and distribution platform. Through its platform Screenocean, Imagen provides production companies the ability to license video and photo content from around the world.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organisations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialised software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news. Additionally, the company's philanthropic arm, The Thomson Reuters Foundation, advances media freedom, fosters inclusive economies, and promotes human rights. For more information, visit tr.com.

SOURCE Cambridge Innovation Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.