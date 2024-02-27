Cambridge Innovation Institute Announces the Acquisition of the ALTA Metallurgical Conference of Australia

Cambridge Innovation Institute Ventures Down Under, Acquires Key Australian Metallurgical Asset for Cambridge Enertech Expansion

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) announces the acquisition of the Australia-based ALTA Metallurgical Conference. For 28 years, ALTA has been a globally recognized conference and a leading platform for innovation in process development, plant design, and operation in the mining and metallurgical processing industries. The conference founders, Alan and Joan Taylor, will continue to work with CII to build on the success of the meeting. The upcoming 2024 ALTA focuses on the key topics of Nickel-Cobalt-Copper and Lithium - Battery Technology – Rare Earths. Previous ALTAs have included Uranium, Gold-PM, and In Situ Recovery Conferences. ALTA will be joining CII's Cambridge Enertech Division.

Phillips Kuhl, Co-CEO of Cambridge Innovation Institute, says, " While we have been very pleased with the rapid growth of our Battery Storage conferences, we firmly believe that there are additional opportunities. The annual ALTA conference is an excellent addition to our battery portfolio, both for the quality and reputation of the event and as a means of increasing our coverage of key raw material developments in our existing technology and application meetings. With the huge increase in demand for battery storage, the challenges and opportunities for the supply of lithium and other key materials will only become more strategic."

Alan Taylor, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ALTA Metallurgical Services is "delighted the unique 28-year ALTA legacy will be continued by CII's Cambridge Enertech division who share our focus on technology and innovation. We believe that it will lead to the further development and expansion of ALTA's already significant contribution to the worldwide mining and metallurgical processing industries."

Ben Lakin, Co-CEO of Cambridge Innovation Institute, says, "Expansion of our EnerTech division has been a priority for us now that we have established our expertise and reputation in the rechargeable battery and electric vehicle sectors. We are excited to add a conference covering another essential aspect of the renewable energy value chain- the harvest and processing of raw materials to supply energy storage solutions. We look forward to expanding our coverage in this space and working with our new Australian-based colleagues and customers."

Cambridge Enertech's (CET) Portfolio of Events consists of some of the longest-running and most respected energy storage events, as well as innovative new launches. These events include:

41st Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit - March 12-15, 2024 - Orlando, FL
14th Annual Advanced Automotive Battery Conference Europe - May 13-16, 2024 - Strasbourg, France
2nd Annual Solid-State Battery Summit - August 13-15, 2024 - Chicago, IL
Inaugural Sodium-Ion Battery Conference - August 13-14, 2024 - Chicago, IL
Inaugural Lithium-Sulfur Battery Seminar - August 15, 2024 - Chicago, IL
13th Annual Battery Safety Summit - November 4-5, 2024 - Alexandria, VA
24th Annual Advanced Automotive Battery Conference US - December 9-12, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV

CII's Cambridge Enertech portfolio of events mission is to aid the expansion of the energy storage industry by providing forums for superior educational and networking experience. This mission includes honoring the legacy each event has to offer, with a firm commitment to maintain their strong position within the industry. We are dedicated to aiding innovation by providing education and information exchange forums to encourage the study of and improve the science and practice of rechargeable technology.

For more information on Cambridge Enertech and to register for these conferences, please visit the official website at www.cambridgeenertech.com.

About Cambridge Innovation Institute
(www.CambridgeInnovationInstitute.com)
A vision since 1992: Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) delivers cutting-edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government, and research institutes across the life science and energy industries. Cambridge Innovation Institute consists of Three divisions areas: our coverage of advances in life sciences under the well-established Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) brand, coverage of renewable technology under the Cambridge EnerTech (CET) brand, and our focus on venture- and innovation-led conferences under our Cambridge VIP brand. CII focuses on high-technology fields where research and development are essential for the advancement of innovation.

About ALTA Metallurgical Services
(www.altamet.com.au)

ALTA was established by metallurgical consultant Alan Taylor and his wife Joan in 1985 to serve the worldwide mining and metallurgical processing industries. Alan has over 40 years' experience in Australasia, New Zealand, North and South America, Africa, and Europe. He has worked in consulting, engineering/construction, plant operations, provision of short courses, and conference organization.

SOURCE Cambridge Innovation Institute

