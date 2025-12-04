Cambridge Innovation Institute Releases Final Agenda and Speaker Lineup for Inaugural Women's Health Executive & Research Summit (HERS), March 23-24, 2026

Program Dedicated to Empowering Women's Health, Capital & Care

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) released the final agenda and speaker lineup for its inaugural Women's Health Executive & Research Summit (HERS), taking place March 23-24, 2026, in San Diego, CA. HERS brings stakeholders together across the entire ecosystem and features three distinct programs:

Women's Health Venture & Innovation

Women's Health: Drug Discovery to Novel Therapies

The Future of Women's Healthcare

"CII believes that bringing together innovators, scientists, life sciences, and healthcare professionals can hold the key to developing tomorrow's cures and diagnostics. With this conviction and 30-year track record, we are thrilled to introduce the Women's Health Executive & Research Summit. The care gap in women's health is well-known, and HERS is uniquely positioned to help close that gap by connecting the teams and organizations that are actively working to produce better health outcomes for women. Whether they are venture and investment firms, entrepreneurs and startups, scientists, or healthcare professionals working on women's health each day, HERS facilitates the meetings and knowledge sharing that is necessary to address it," said Ben Lakin, PhD, CEO of Cambridge Innovation Institute, parent company of CHI.

In addition to in-depth sessions for each of the three programs, HERS also offers informal roundtable discussions and dedicated networking time with an emphasis on cross-sector collaboration and problem solving.

More information is available at www.HERSusa.com, including full details on the final agenda, early registration deadlines, confirmed speakers, and sponsorship opportunities.

About Cambridge Innovation Institute

Since its founding in 1992, Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) has been delivering cutting-edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government, and research institutes across the life sciences and energy industries. CII is committed to high-technology solutions for the future. Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) is comprised of three divisions, including Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), focusing on advances in life sciences and healthcare, Cambridge EnerTech (CET), covering energy storage and renewable technologies, and Cambridge VIP (CVIP), dedicated to venture- and innovation-led conferences. For more information, visit: www.CambridgeInnovationInstitute.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Edwards

Director

Product Marketing

CII

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Innovation Institute