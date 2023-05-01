Cambridge International Honors Innovative U.S. School Districts

Three school districts recognized in Cambridge International's annual U.S. District of the Year Awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge and the world's largest provider of international education programs, announced today that Martin County School District, Marion County School District, and the School District of Palm Beach County are the recipients of Cambridge International's U.S. District of the Year Awards for the 2022-2023 school year.

"We are excited to recognize these three districts as U.S. Districts of the Year," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director of Cambridge International, North America. "The expansion of our innovative programs in Martin County School District, Marion County School District, and the School District of Palm Beach County is key to supporting students in their aspirations for college and beyond. Congratulations to all the districts and students for their outstanding performance and special recognition."

The U.S. District of the Year Award recognizes school districts that have consistently strong student performance in their schools, that continue to expand their offering of subjects of the Cambridge Pathway and that provide students in high schools in their district the opportunity to participate in the Cambridge program. Each year Cambridge International awards one district in each of the following segments:

Large - Districts with over 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Medium - Districts with between 10,000 and 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Small - Districts with less than 10,000 students enrolled in high school

The School District of Palm Beach County in Florida received the District of the Year Award in the large district category. Participation in Cambridge exams in Palm Beach has increased by 18% in the last two years with a wide range of courses available to students in the district. In the midst of this impressive expansion, Palm Beach students continue to succeed in achieving strong pass rates, a testimony to the hard work of teachers, school and district staff, students, and families.

"Everyone at the School District of Palm Beach County is thrilled to receive this award as a recognition of the impressive achievements of our students and teachers," said Dr. Glenda Sheffield, Chief Academic Officer. "Cambridge International curriculum creates a pathway for our students to exciting college and career opportunities through access to rigorous coursework. This honor speaks to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and faculty."

Marion County School District in Florida received the District of the Year Award in the medium district category. Students in Marion County have performed exceptionally well on Cambridge exams since the program was first introduced in the district. In the past two years, access to Cambridge International courses has increased by 38% across the county.

Martin County School District in Florida received the District of the Year award in the small district category. Since 2021, Martin County has expanded access to Cambridge International exams significantly, with exam participation having more than doubled.

About Cambridge Assessment International Education in the U.S.

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge.

Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape its curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world, and gives them the transferable skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university, and work. Students receive college credit for Cambridge Advanced at many higher education institutions in the US.

Cambridge International is the short name for Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org

SOURCE Cambridge International