Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Appoints Todd Osiek, PhD, as Chief Science Officer

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., the leading manufacturer of stable isotope and stable isotope-labeled compounds worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Todd Osiek, PhD, as Chief Science Officer (CSO). Osiek reports directly to the CEO, Cliff Caldwell.

As CSO, Osiek is responsible for supporting operations development of best practices in safety and quality, working with sales and marketing on new-product development, and mapping out strategic directions and opportunities.

"Todd was the perfect addition to CIL's team," states Caldwell. "He comes to CIL with more than 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, supporting various stages of development from discovery to marketed products."

Osiek recently served as the Director of Analytical Chemistry, Research, at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where his team handled all pipeline products, including technical support for method development, transfer, characterization, manufacturing technology transfers, and quality investigations.

"I was very excited when given the opportunity to join the CIL team," adds Osiek. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the world leader in the stable isotope business. The future is bright for isotopes with their diverse applications and innovative uses. I look forward to working with CIL's strong leadership team on the next phase of growth through continual expansion of our stable isotope product offerings, along with driving continuous improvement in our customer service and quality."

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

