Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Appoints Warren Arenz as Vice President of Operations

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), the world's leading manufacturer of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds, is pleased to announce the addition of Warren Arenz as Vice President of Operations. Arenz reports directly to the CEO, Cliff Caldwell.

"Warren has held several executive leadership roles in manufacturing and is an excellent collaborator/communicator," says Caldwell. "He has strong safety leadership characteristics, a deep understanding of quality and quality-management systems, and a long-standing history of operational excellence. His experience in process chemistry management will be an asset as we continue to expand in our Xenia, Ohio, facility."

As the Vice President of Operations, Arenz is responsible for all technical and supply-chain functions and consistently delivering value through the distribution of over 15,000 SKUs to CIL's customers around the globe. Arenz will have direct oversight of operations at CIL's two manufacturing sites in Massachusetts; the CIS Ohio isotope separation and process chemistry site and the CIL Canada biochemical and process chemistry lab. He comes with two decades of experience in the chemical industry and most recently was the vice president of Distribution & Scheduling at Linde Gas, LLC, North America.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to work with a world-class organization and operations team at CIL," adds Arenz. "CIL has a rich history of producing best-in-class products that exceed customers' expectations and continue to be innovative with future products to meet the changing market demands."

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, Massachusetts, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, Ohio; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.

