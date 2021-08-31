Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. is Now Offering Cannabis Standards for MS-based Testing

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIL now offers solutions for testing the quality and safety of Cannabis products with the launch of a variety of stable-isotope labeled and native standards of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids to assist with testing needs.

Research suggests the cannabis plant produces between 80-100 cannabinoids, primarily cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The complexity and diversity of cannabis products poses unique challenges to accurate quality testing and Cannabis testing laboratories must meet the needs of varying state and federal requirements to ensure products are safe, effective, and consistent.

Ben Priest, Business Development Manager for Environmental Products at CIL, states "The increased use of mass spectrometry in cannabis testing has enabled testing facilities to offer a greater degree of accuracy and precision. CIL's high purity analytical reference standards facilitate accurate strain identification, potency testing, and adulterant analysis."

"The cannabis reference standards provide an accurate analytical means to measure and quantify the presence and concentration of targets in a wide range of samples, including plant material, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food, and beverages, says CIL's Senior Applications Chemist, Mass Spectrometry, Andrew Percy, Ph.D. "Due to their high characterization, users can be assured that the CIL standards implemented for method development and application will lead to robust and accurate results that can be trusted in safety, quality, stability, and consistency testing."

