ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) , the leading GCC Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care provider ensuring a "continuum of care" to its patients, is proud to announce another success story.

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center Helps Patients with Multi-Factorial Illnesses & Chronic Conditions Return to Their Activities of Daily Living Sooner

For many patients, it's not just one condition that renders them unable to tackle the daily activities they have been used to performing independently. Some patients suffer from a myriad of chronic conditions and/or injuries that suddenly render them in need of continual assistance.

One such patient, 65-year-old Mohamad, was admitted to CMRC's Abu Dhabi branch in late 2021 from another Abu Dhabi hospital. Mohamad suffers from several chronic conditions, including critical Myopathy, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Anemia, and being in remission from Leukemia. This had left Mohamad in a state of being ADL dependent – he was dependent on others to accomplish the essential activities of daily living. Additionally, he was put on a Tracheostomy to help his breathing and an NG tube for nutrition.

Upon admission to CMRC, the bedridden Mohamad could only communicate by writing. The incredibly capable team at CMRC immediately put together a rehabilitation plan through the Long-Term-Care program to successfully help the patient retrieve his ability to move freely and independently. The entire clinical team consisted of physiatrists, therapists, nurses, and nutritionists. They led Mohamad through Occupational Therapy to regain the ability to practice his activities of daily living and Physiotherapy to strengthen the weakened muscles that were limiting his movement and required him to need continual assistance.

"The symptoms I struggled with were shortness of breath due to a tracheostomy for breathing and a feeding tube through the nose. Alhamdulillah's the provided care was excellent. A sincere thanks to Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center." said Mohamad.

Mohamad completed his individualized rehabilitation plan in four months. In that time, he was successfully decannulated after gradual weaning and his breathing tube was completely removed. He also was eventually able to resume practicing his daily activities with no assistance from others. Mohamad was discharged in March 2022 with no assistance from bed to wheelchair and can walk under close supervision and eat with minimal assistance.

Dr. Howard Podolsky, Group Chief Executive officer, commented, "Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is humbled and privileged to provide innovative and restorative care to patients such as Mohamad. Our comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to patient care is testimony to our unyielding commitment to improving the quality of life for each and every patient we encounter. "

The success of CMRC's best evidence-based practices is demonstrated by critical results such as a total Functional Independence Measure (FIM) score improving by greater than 30 points upon discharge and a patient satisfaction rate of 91%.

At CMRC, patients and their families all benefit from a holistic rehabilitative journey tailored to each individual's needs. No two people are alike - neither should their rehabilitative programs be the same. CMRC stands as a beacon of hope for patients needing Long Term Rehabilitative Care in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the entire GCC region.

For more information, please visit www.cmrc.com

About Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center was founded in 2014 as the preeminent provider of Long-Term Care and Post-Acute Rehabilitation services in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by introducing global, world-class rehabilitation services to the healthcare sector guided by their experience in enhancing the patient's journey defined as the "Continuum of Care."

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) is a group of Post-Acute Care facilities with specialized In-Patient & Out-Patient rehabilitation programs designed for Adults, Adolescents & Children in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, in the United Arab Emirates and Dhahran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CMRC offers multidisciplinary rehabilitation services with resources to serve the needs of patients to help them reach their potential rehab goals. Recognized and accredited by CARF and JCI, an exceptional value is demonstrated by improving the patients' care, creating a second home experience for patients and their families, minimizing risks of infections, and improved outcomes with an interdisciplinary clinical approach. Such a vision established successful results that positively impacted the quality of life for more than 1,400 improved in-patients and more than 150,000 out-patients. Having the highest discharge rate among the long-term care and rehabilitation facilities in the UAE & KSA, patients with acute injuries like Stroke, Spinal Cord & Traumatic Brain Injuries, and Road Traffic Accidents have been successfully discharged. Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center has a high weaning rate for mechanically ventilated patients demonstrating that CMRC achieves the mission of enhancing the quality of life for its patients and their families. Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center uses the most current, internationally accepted evidence-based clinical practices that help patients overcome their obstacles and fulfill their needs in restoring their capacity and aiming for a better quality of life.

CMRC is owned by Amanat Holdings, a UAE publicly listed investment company that believes investing in a more innovative, healthier society is a more successful one.

