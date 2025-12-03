Cambridge Surpasses $2 Billion in Annual Revenue

Milestone reinforces firm's position as a leading destination for independent financial professionals

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. ("Cambridge"), a financial solutions firm with offices in Fairfield, Iowa, and Phoenix, Arizona, today announced it has surpassed $2 billion in annual revenue for the first time in firm history. The milestone — officially reached on October 31 — represents a doubling of revenue in just five years and reinforces the firm's position as a leading destination for independent financial professionals across the country.

Reaching this revenue milestone caps a strong year for Cambridge as it nears its 45th anniversary in March 2026.1 Over the past 12 months, the firm set a new recruiting record, ranked third in J.D. Power's Independent Advisor Satisfaction Rankings2, and earned the InvestmentNews Employer of Choice award.3 Additional highlights include the launch of the industry's first fully agentic AI-driven account opening tool and CEO Amy Webber being named ThinkAdvisor's Executive of the Year.4

"This is a major achievement in our firm's history and one we could not have reached without the hard work of our financial professionals and associates," Webber said. "Having been with Cambridge since 1998, I remember the early days of scrapping for every opportunity. Even then, our culture and unwavering commitment to independence were non-negotiables. Staying true to those priorities has defined our journey over the years, and we're proud that more than 4,100 financial professionals continue to find value in the culture, flexibility, and control that Cambridge provides."

President of Growth and Development, Jeff Vivacqua, added that this level of growth in a compressed time period requires collaboration at every level.

"We're proud to share this milestone with our 4,100+ advisors because it's their revenue that makes this achievement possible, as well as our associates who consistently go above and beyond to create the highest value opportunities for collaboration with our financial professionals," he said.

In addition to surpassing $2 billion in annual revenue, the firm oversees more than $250 billion in assets under advisement (AUA) and employs over 900 associates dedicated to supporting independent financial professionals across all 50 states.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at JoinCambridge.com.

1Cambridge and its predecessor broker-dealer

2The U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction among both employee advisors (those who are employed by an investment services firm) and independent advisors (those who are affiliated with a broker dealer but operate independently) based on six key factors (in alphabetical order): compensation; leadership and culture; operational support; products and marketing; professional development; and technology.

3InvestmentNews Awards The Thrivent Award for Employer of Choice 2025 Winner is based on the following criteria: Must have 50 or more employees within the U.S.; demonstrates unique employee value proposition; defined workplace brand and culture to foster growth for employees; innovative approach to employee recruitment, retention, talent management, learning & development, mitigating employer-related risks, and managing changes within the business; and have an exemplary reputation within the wealth management industry. Award received on June 24, 2025. For more information, please see https://investmentnewsawards.com/

4ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES, Class of 2024. Finalists and winners are chosen based on nominations. To learn about the award criteria, visit https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/criteria.

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.

