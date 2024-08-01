Cambridge Systematics and Swiftly Partner to Streamline Access to Quality Transit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit industry technology leaders, Cambridge Systematics (CS) and Swiftly are partnering to expand access to high-quality transit customer experience solutions. This partnership makes it possible for transit agencies to gain integrated access to CS' trusted transportation-focused expertise and Swiftly's industry-leading transit data platform covering real-time passenger information and performance insights. This partnership leverages the strength of both companies to better serve the transit industry.

"Many of our transit clients are working hard to deliver consistently excellent customer service," says Sarah Anderson, Chief Growth Officer of CS. "CS and Swiftly realized that we could all better deliver on our shared commitment to our clients and riders if we work together to build bridges between the best in class in transportation expertise, operational data, and demand data. With this new partnership, we can help our clients take their work to the next level."

"We're excited to partner with CS to improve transit around the world," said Ritesh Warade, General Manager of Transit, at Swiftly. "Through our joint approach, even more transit agencies will get access to Swiftly's industry-leading operational and performance data. We are eager to see our transit data platform leveraged in Cambridge Systematics' consulting service and LOCUS product."

Through the new partnership, LOCUS, an industry-leading travel demand modeling platform created by Cambridge Systematics, will also explore integrations with Swiftly's real-world transit data. Current and prospective clients can work with CS experts, and LOCUS and Swiftly products to tackle challenges across the transit lifecycle: planning, operations, scenario assessment, customer experience, and more.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is the leading transit data platform for agencies to share real-time passenger information, manage day-to-day operations, and improve service performance. Today, over 160 transit agencies in 10 countries – including LA Metro, MARTA, SEPTA, and MBTA – rely on Swiftly to improve on-time performance by up to 40%, increase passenger information accuracy by up to 50%, and analyze transit data 90% faster. The result is better service reliability, increased ridership, and more efficient transit operations. For more information, visit www.goswift.ly .

About Cambridge Systematics, Inc.

Cambridge Systematics, Inc. specializes in transportation and is dedicated to investments that deliver the best possible results and a more equitable future. For over 50 years, we have provided innovative solutions in planning, modeling, analytics, and software applications to help our clients make decisions to meet future transportation needs while enhancing the performance of existing infrastructure. We foster strong relationships with our clients and share with them a commitment to improving transportation for future generations. Visit camsys.com.

About LOCUS

LOCUS is a SaaS platform created by nationally recognized transportation modeling and analytics experts. At LOCUS (a CS company), we empower our clients to make better decisions by delivering validated big data solutions, helping them understand the real-world movements of people and goods. We work closely with our clients to reimagine the future of our communities and our transportation infrastructure. LOCUS has been used by LA Metro, Denver RTD, King County Metro, and WMATA among many others to help redesign their transit service to match customer needs. Visit locusdata.io .

Media contacts

Sam Bleiberg

Content lead, Swiftly

[email protected]

Christina Huang

Marketing Communication Specialist, Cambridge Systematics Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Swiftly, Inc.